UPDATE: 6-year-old Newark boy found after going missing in snowstorm

(Newark Police)

NEWARK — Police on Thursday afternoon said they found a 6-year-old boy who had disappeared from a street corner during a snowstorm.

Amari Ramson had last been seen about 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Bloomfield and 1st avenues, just three blocks west of Branch Brook Park.

As sub-freezing temperatures continued to drop, police said they found him later in the afternoon unharmed.

Police did not say where Amari was found or where he had been.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

— As blizzard wraps up, NJ plunges into dangerous cold

— School closings, delayed openings on Friday

— Roads still dangerous after snow stops falling

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.