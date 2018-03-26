6 ways NJ legislators just voted to step up gun control

A half-dozen gun bills were passed Monday by the state Assembly, including ones that would require firearms to be seized from people deemed to pose a threat.

The bills, which head next to a Senate committee, would:

Require firearms seizure when certain health care professional determines patient poses threat of harm to self or others; A1181, passed 62-7-7.

Enact the "Extreme Risk Protective Order Act of 2018,” establishing a process through which people who pose a significant danger of bodily injury to themselves or others can be temporarily prevented from having or purchasing a firearm; A1217, passed 59-13-5.

Require background check for private gun sales; A2757, passed 62-9-5.

Codify regulations defining justifiable need to carry handgun; A2758, passed 48-26-2.

Prohibit possession of ammunition capable of penetrating body armor; A2759, passed 75-0-1.

Reduce maximum capacity of ammunition magazines to 10 rounds; exempts firearms with .22 caliber tubular magazines from 10 round limitation; A2761, passed 48-25-3.

“The message is loud and clear, and the voices of our children have been heard. Enough is enough,” said Assembly Majority Leader Louis Greenwald, D-Camden. “The people of New Jersey overwhelmingly want this action, not merely more thoughts and prayers.”

“Everyone in this room raises their right hand and takes an oath to protect the Constitution,” said Assemblyman Hal Wirths, R-Sussex. “And there’s a lot of tragedies and a lot of dangers that go on. But I think the most important thing for our jobs is to protect the Constitution. Today we’re treading on no due process. The laws I think are more feel-good. They’re not going to necessarily, probably won’t save any lives.”

Gov. Phil Murphy said he would sign the bills if they reach his desk.

The votes came the same day about 2,000 gun rights supporters rallied in Trenton , arguing new gun control measures are a knee-jerk and unjustified reaction to recent shootings.

New Jersey: Decoded cuts through the cruft and gets to what matters in New Jersey news and politics. Follow on Facebook and Twitter .

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5 and the editor of New Jersey: Decoded. Follow @NJDecoded on Twitter and Facebook . Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com