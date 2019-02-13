6 Romantic movies Jersey guys can watch too

Ah, Valentine's Day. The obligatory and totally manufactured holiday to tell the one you've already told you love that you love them, and stimulate the economy of course.

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be about a $200 dinner (in a typically overbooked, overcrowded restaurant where reservations aren't always honored on time). It doesn't have to come with a big price tag. If you truly want to connect with your spouse, how about a romantic movie? What America used to call a Blockbuster night, but that's a whole other story.

The only problem is plenty of guys think a romantic movie has to be a so-called "chick flick" and will have a gender identity crisis hangover if he watches one. Not to fear. I've got your back.

Here's a brief list of movies that I think are romantic enough for a woman but has enough of something more for a man.

Jerry Maguire

Isn't there enough here for everyone? This was the movie from which came classic romantic lines like, "You had me at hello" and "You complete me." A single mom finding true love, losing it while wondering if it were ever true at all, then having it come back to her. Guys? Football! It's as much about money and power and football and competition and manly heart as it is about love and romance. I don't think you can go wrong here.

​As Good As It Gets

A romantic comedy, sure, but so good it won Oscars. There's also some violence, some trash talking, and a guy's poignant and sometimes hysterical battle with O.C.D.. There are more laughs than romantic lines so guys will like it, but women will never forget the line, "You make me want to be a better man."

Say Anything

This was Cameron Crowe's directorial debut and Jon Cusak's genius made sure this was not just a chick flick. Anyone else would have delivered the line, "I gave her my heart, she gave me a pen" with too much schmaltz. Cusak delivered as if he really doesn't know it's ever going to be remembered. And let's face it, how many movies have both In Your Eyes being played on a boom box raised to a window from the front lawn AND kickboxing!?

Chasing Amy

Not all romantic movies have happy endings, but you learn something from them. Chasing Amy by New Jersey's own Kevin Smith is an underrated masterpiece. If you've never seen it, I don't want to spoil this one for you. It's raw, it's so Jersey, and it makes you either challenge your conventions or wish that you had with regret. The scene where Kevin Smith as Silent Bob finally breaks his silence and spouts out a story about how the movie got its name is one of the best pieces of acting in any of his films ever.

When Harry Met Sally

When half this movie is from a cynical guy's perspective, how can guys not like it too? After all Harry's big theory on men and women is that they can never just be friends. But the end shows perhaps it's the best way to start. The sporadic cutaways showing couples on a couch offering the backstory of how they met will get you nostalgic for your own relationship.

Silver Linings Playbook

This may be the best example of a romantic movie guys can love. Romance has everything to do with this film, but so do the Philadelphia Eagles. There are fights, there's police, there's a sexy diner scene. It even has Robert DeNiro for God's sake!

More from New Jersey 101.5: