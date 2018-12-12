6 adults beat and scalded 3-year-old boy, NJ prosecutor says

NEWARK — Six adults who all live in the same city house have been arrested on charges of brutally beating a young boy.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said Wednesday that the adults were involved in beating the 3-year-old boy in a variety of methods. Stephens said the adults would hit the child with their fists or a belt, and even poured boiling water on the boy as a form of punishment.

The people arrested and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child are the boy's mother, Natacha Smith, 43; Patricia Gamarra, 62; Mary Buchan, 55, and her daughters Patricia Buchan, 28, and Bridget Buchan, 23; and Homer "Omar" Searcy, 39.

The six are being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility pending an initial court date on Thursday.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether any had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

