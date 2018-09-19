5K run/walk for a great cause in Seaside Park this weekend

The past few years I've been invited to The Hugh Claus Memorial 5K Run 5K Walk. It was put together by Patty Claus who's dad Hugh Claus was taken by a rare disease called Amyloidosis a few years ago. To help raise money to find a cure and to honor her father's memory Patty has put tremendous effort and her whole heart into organizing this event. I hope to make it out to Seaside Park this Sunday. It should be great weather and it's in a beautiful spot just before Island Beach State Park. I would love to see as many people as possible make it there for a truly great cause.

Hugh Claus Memorial 5k flyer

You can find out about the event and the disease here , and you can do your part and share in a great time this Sunday September 23rd in Seaside Park!

