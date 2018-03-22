500-pound bull found wandering through Howell snow

HOWELL TOWNSHIP — Police found themselves facing a large and unexpected problem in Wednesday's nor'easter.

Wandering in the foot-deep snow on Oak Glen Road was a 500-pound bull, according to police.

Ptl. John Louhier came across the bull on Thursday, and then had to figure out what to do about the massive bovine. At first he thought he could "lasso" the animal with an emergency rope in his go bag, but that was not enough.

He tried using a utility pole as a barrier, but Louhier soon realized that would not be enough protection or equipment to get control of the situation. While Louhier couldn't get the animal under control by himself. the department reported, a caretaker for the bull was found and he was able to go home safe and unharmed.

