JAMAICA, Vt. — More than 50 teenagers from New Jersey are in trouble in Vermont, where state police say troopers broke up a party involving a "vast quantity" of alcohol.

Police say they were responding to a separate vandalism case in Jamaica, Vermont, early Sunday morning when they found 55 underage high school seniors from New Jersey, the alcohol and some marijuana.

Sgt. Ryan Wood says no adults were present. He was told the teens were on winter break from school, and that about 17 of them, along with their parents, had rented the large home as a "right of passage." There was no word where in New Jersey the teens were from.

Troopers collected the alcohol, supervised the teens as they destroyed it, called their parents and issued them paperwork for juvenile court diversion programs.

