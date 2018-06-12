5-year-old found wandering outside after mom left her alone, cops say

HACKETTSTOWN — An alert postal worker who found a young child found wandering the sidewalks made sure the child was taken care of while his mother was taken into police custody.

On the morning of June 5, police received a call about an unattended child who was first noticed by the postal worker, according to a statement from the department. When the worker realized nobody was home, the worker flagged down a nearby Mount Olive Fire Marshal, who called the local police department, police said.

Investigators from the Hackettstown Police Department determined 41-year-old Alison Gamba had left her child home alone while she went to work in Whippany. Police did not say when she had left the home, but said the child was found around 11 a.m.

Gamba was charged with fourth-degree child neglect and lodged in the Warren County Correctional Facility. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday whether Gamba had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

