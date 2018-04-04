5-year-old boy left in car that gets stolen in Burlington County

RIVERSIDE — Police in Burlington County need your help locating a suspect who hopped in a car with a 5-year-old boy still inside and drove off early Tuesday.

The boy and his parent stopped at a Vance Street home around 1:15 a.m. while on a return trip from a vacation to pick up relatives.

The parent left the child in the car sleeping "for a couple minutes" while they went in the house.

When the family came outside, the car and child were gone.

A resident on Goodview Avenue called police about 15-minutes later to report that they found the car and toddler.

The only description of the suspect police have is that he was a black man wearing a white shirt and dark beanie cap.

