5 Jersey Shore businesses that closed in 2017
From fast food to convenience stores to geeky fun, the Shore saw a lot of new businesses opening their doors in 2017.
But there were also a number of familiar shops that shuttered in the last 12 months. Here are 5 businesses who called it quits in at the Jersey Shore this past year:
The Atlanta Bread restaurant in the Route 37 Plaza right at Main Street and 37 seemed to be open one day and closed up and gutted the next.
Company officials have since said that the fast-casual landscape in Toms River was just too competitive for the location to sustain success. Thankfully, we still have a location in Brick Plaza that is happy to honor reward points and gift cards from the Toms River location.
Right next door to Atlanta Bread, RadioShack also gasped its final breath in 2017.
Both the Toms River location in the Route 37 Plaza and the RadioShack at the Lacey Mall liquidated this past spring.
You have to assume that both the sheer variety and convenience of being able to buy specialty electronic parts online had a lot to do with the nearly 100 year old company waving the white flag.
Oh, Nathan’s, we hardly knew ye!
With the iconic hot dog and french fry spot vacating the Ocean County mall the previous year, we were excited to get a stand-alone store right in the heart of Silverton.
It wasn’t for lack of sheer deliciousness, but a challenging location tucked between Church Road and Hooper Avenue made gaining regular foot traffic difficult and the boardwalk favorite closed shop earlier in December.
This one hit me hard. I was a loyal customer of Main Street’s Meanbean Burritos & Beyond.
This was another case of a restaurant quietly closing on short notice. One Friday, I walked around the corner from the office to grab myself a delicious burrito for lunch, and the next Monday the lights were off and the doors were locked.
The one thing that could ease my burrito pain – the opening of my beloved Moe’s Southwest Grill in the spring. Sure, I have to hop in the car now, but give me a full bag of chips to take with me and I’m a happy camper!
First it was Bayville in 2012, then it was Toms River in 2015, in 2017 it was the Foodtown in Wall that locked its doors for good.
But we can look on the bright side of this one. Yes, a Shore grocery store closed, but we also saw the grand opening of the Market Fresh grocery store in Bayville just a few weeks ago.
