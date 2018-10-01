5 hurt in NJ Transit bus crash at Lincoln Tunnel

NEW YORK — Five people on board an NJ Transit bus were injured in a crash as the bus exited the Lincoln Tunnel heading into New Jersey on Monday morning.

The bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 495 in the exclusive bus lane around 7:15 a.m., according to the Port Authority. The exclusive bus lane, heading into New Jersey, travels in the opposite direction of the New York-bound traffic on the same side of the divided highway.

NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith said the No. 320 bus was one of the vehicles. Five people on board were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

All westbound lanes were closed, along with the eastbound bus lane for cleanup and investigation, and reopened around 8:30 a.m. The closure caused delays approaching both sides of the tunnel.

A picture from the crash scene showed two SUVs involved with at least one sustaining heavy front end damage.

