WEST LONG BRANCH — Five people were hospitalized after an outdoor deck collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

West Long Branch police said the second-floor deck collapsed about 2:45 p.m. Police found several people with cuts and chest pains.

Police did not include an address of the collapse in a statement posted to their Facebook page. The release also did not disclose how many people were on the deck at the time.

Police have not yet returned a message seeking additional information.

