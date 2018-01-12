Getty Images

Just when you thought the level of surreality surrounding the Trump presidency couldn’t get any thicker comes yet more. It is widely reported, yes even by entities like Fox News, that during the meeting where he rejected a bipartisan deal on the DACA program Trump called certain nations “shitholes.”

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” asked Trump according to sources. “Why do we need more Haitians? Take them out.” It’s reported he went on to say he wanted more people from places like Norway.

It is said to be his frustrated response to a bipartisan offer brought by Sen. Dick Durbin and Sen. Lindsey Graham to cut in half the visa lottery and, at the behest of the Congressional Black Caucus, make more room for underrepresented nations in Africa and Temporary Protective Status nations like Haiti.

Of course Trump this morning, via tweet, is denying all of this.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Yet last night when reached for comment White House spokesperson Raj Shah could not deny that Trump made the “shithole” comment and instead tried to couch his language into something positive saying Trump “is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation.”

Is it the White House’s position that people from Haiti and African nations cannot contribute to our society? Curious damage control. One has to wonder how New Jersey’s 49,000 Haitians feel about that.

Then came this morning’s tweet where President Trump, of course, outright denies ever saying this. The never-admit-anything Trump loyalists can go ahead and start frothing at the mouth, but Trump supporters who are reasonable, Trump supporters who recognize the economy is growing, a major tax cut just came in, can still admit that this is a president who cares little about telling the truth. From Day 1, lying about the size of the inaugural crowd, he has played with truth the way a spoiled brat plays recklessly with toys he knows will be immediately replaced by new ones once he breaks them. See: alternative facts.

“I have signed more legislation than anybody.” False

“The murder rate in our country is the highest it’s been in 47 years.” False

The media “never shows crowds.” False

“14 percent of noncitizens are registered to vote.” False

There is “substantial evidence of voter fraud.” False

You may check all these on Politifact.com.

And the list goes on, and on, and on. Then there’s even the ridiculous lie of claiming his recorded conversation with Billy Bush on the bus where he admitted to groping women never happened. Bush has confirmed it most certainly did and there was no doctoring of any recording. Look, Trump’s very mental stability is being questioned in wider and wider circles even within his party. If you truly believe Trump doesn’t have a truth problem then your own mental stability could use a tuneup. You can support the guy, but you don’t have to believe his pathological lies.

With the history of alternative facts and tossing truth aside like pesky lint why should we believe he didn’t say it? “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here? Why do we need more Haitians? Take them out.” Even conservative Fox News did not deny early reports. Instead they defended it. Host Jesse Watters said, “If you’re in a bar, and you’re in Wisconsin, and you’re thinking they’re bringing in a bunch of Haiti people or El Salvadorians [sic] or people from Niger, this is how some people talk.”

Yes, true. And some people are racist imbeciles who have no clue what this nation was founded on. Sadly it seems our president is one of them.

