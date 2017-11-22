Suspected drug dealer at Wawa had 500 bags of heroin, Ocean County cops say

MANCHESTER — Almost 500 bags of heroin that police say were in a man's car took him from Route 530 in this township to the Ocean County Jail in Toms River on Monday.

Cody Lessing (Ocean Co. Dept. of Corrections)

Cody Lessing, 24, of the Bayville section of Berkeley, is charged with possession and possession with intent to distribute heroin, hindering evidence by concealment, possession of marijuana under 50 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to township police.

Police pulled over the car on Route 530 for a road infraction, and information developed during the encounter led to the search. Police estimated the street value of the 495 bags of heroin to be more than $3,400.

The incident unfolded Monday in a Wawa parking lot on Route 70 in the Whiting section. Members of the township's Narcotics Enforcement Team found reason to consider activity around Lessing's Dodge Stratus to be suspicious.

Police seized Lessing's car. Members of the patrol bureau and K9 squad took part in the arrest.

Information about suspected narcotics activity in Manchester can be reported anonymously through the online Tip Line portal, or at 732-657-6111.