47 Jersey Shore beaches face possible closure

TRENTON — Last weekend's heavy rains have put more than three dozen beaches on the verge of closing.

Daily testing of the water at bay, ocean, and river beaches came back with higher than normal bacteria levels all along the Jersey Shore. A second similar test result will force the beaches to be closed.

Samples producing enterococcus volume exceeding the state standard of 104 colonies per 100 milliliters trigger a swim advisory and a second set of tests. Closures are enacted when two consecutive samples register levels exceeding state standards, by order of the Department of Environmental Protection.

New Jersey, through its Cooperative Coastal Monitoring Program, has one of the nation’s most rigorous water monitoring programs, and beach advisories and closings are rare, according to the DEP.

Enterococcus is a bacteria present in animal and human waste. The state standard is the borderline at which extended exposure presents a health risk.

The beaches scoring higher than acceptable levels are:

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City



Albany Ave. oceanfront (ocean)

Bartram (ocean)

Chelsea (ocean)

Dover Ave. (ocean)

Illinois (ocean)

Kentucky (ocean)

Michigan (ocean)

Missouri (ocean)

Texas (ocean)

Margate City

Clermont Ave. (ocean)

Gladstone Ave. (ocean)

Osborne (ocean)

Ventnor City

Austin Ave. (ocean)

Dorset (ocean)

New Haven (ocean)

Washington (ocean)

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May City

Grant (ocean)

Philadelphia (ocean)

Queen North (ocean)

Lower Township

Richmond Ave. (ocean)

Wildwood City

Bennett (ocean)

Montgomery (ocean)

Wildwood Crest Borough

Forgetmenot (ocean)

Hollywood (ocean)

Jefferson (ocean)

Lavendar (ocean)

Miami (ocean)

Orchid (ocean)

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Deal Borough

Deal Casino (ocean)

Hathaway Ave. (ocean)

Loch Arbour Village (ocean)

Philips Ave. (ocean)

Village Beach Club (ocean)

Long Branch City

Atlantic Ave. (ocean)

Elberon Beach Club (ocean)

Joline (ocean)

North Bath (ocean)

Ocean Beach Club (ocean)

South Bath (ocean)

Neptune Township

Broadway (ocean)

Sea Girt Borough

Neptune Pl. (ocean)

Spring Lake Borough

Brown Ave. S (ocean)

York Ave. (ocean)

OCEAN COUNTY

Brick Township

Windward Beach (ocean)

Pine Beach Borough

East Beach Station Ave. (river)

Point Pleasant Beach Borough

Maryland (ocean)

Seaside Park Borough

5th Ave. Bay Front (bay)

Toms River Township

Shelter Cove (bay)

