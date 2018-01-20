4 Jersey Shore towns that are better baby names than Chicago

When I found out today that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had named their third child Chicago (I know), it got me thinking. Which Jersey Shore towns would be better baby names?

Brielle

This was the first one that came to mind. Probably because it’s not an uncommon girls name, especially at the Shore.

Spring Lake

Not only do you get the first name with this town, but you get a middle name too!

Jackson

This is likely one of the most common names that is also a town at the Shore. I know at least two people who have named their sons Jackson.

Bradley Beach

I wouldn’t necessarily go with ‘Beach’ as a middle name, but Bradley is kind of a no-brainer.

The next few names could technically work, but you’d have to be pretty progressive and open to getting a lot of looks during introductions.

Manalapan

It’s a stretch, but it has a nice ring to it for a girl.

Manasquan

Here’s another one that sounds crazy at first, but once you say it in your head a couple of times it kind of works. Kind of.

Matawan

Guess it’s an “m” thing. Is it different? Sure! But, is different a bad thing?

I’ve saved my favorite for last. I’ll share it with you if you promise not to steal it from me. If I ever have a son, I will absolutely name him Brick. That’s a powerful and masculine name right there. Brick Ryan!

The name was good enough for fictional character Brick Tambland played by Steve Carell in Anchorman!

YouTube

One thing is for sure, any of the above are far better than “Chicago.”

*DISCLAIMER* Before even thinking about naming your child after a town, please think long and hard about their future.

