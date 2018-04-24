3rd time not a charm for accused robber with favorite bank

OAKLYN — A man accused of robbing the same bank three times over the course of as many years is still in custody pending an initial court hearing on Wednesday.

Bernard Herman is facing three counts of robbery in connection with three incidents at the TD Bank branch at 1130 White Horse Pike, Camden County Prosecutor Eva Colalillo said. The most recent robberies were on April 20 and April 15, according to Colalillo, who said Herman is also suspected of robbing the bank on Jan. 1, 2016.

Herman was arrested on April 21 after witnesses reported seeing a man matching the description given by police and in surveillance footage. A search warrant executed at his home in Haddon revealed evidence that implicated him in the two previous bank robberies as well as the most recent one, according to the prosecutor.

Herman remains in custody pending his court date on Wednesday.

