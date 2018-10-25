3G or not 3G, that is the question in Lakewood

Verizon has been looking to provide better service with 5G technology. This would be to the benefit of almost everybody. But Orthodox Jews are saying not so fast. Many in Lakewood have signed a petition asking Verizon to not phase out 3G service for religious reasons. You see, many Orthodox Jews feel using a smartphone exposes them to the immorality of the internet.

So they want to keep the outdated technology of 3G so it's compatible with flip phones. Here's where it gets crazy. When they put in 4G, it was built with backward compatibility to 3G so the phones still work. That won't be so if they go to 5G.

I don't want to ruffle any feathers here, but I've never understood any folks who claim to adhere to certain religious tenets while really doing an end run around them. For example the eruvs that have made the news in the past few years is a continuous wire that goes around entire communities and will be considered an extension of the home only so that the faithful can still go outside carrying things on the Sabbath. Jewish law will say you are not to do this outside of your home on the Sabbath and this is a workaround. This is a self-determined loophole to have it both ways. No, this is not anti-semetic; there are strict Orthodox Jews who agree with me. Same for Lakewood residents who have asked police officers to come into their homes to adjust thermostats and other modern appliances after sundown on Friday nights. Their religion requires them to forgo these modern conveniences yet having someone else turn appliances on or off isn't really forgoing them. So I suppose I feel this is at least vaguely similar. Embracing yet rejecting telecommunications technology at the same time.

Now maybe I should have been an Othodox Jew. When it comes to any cell phones at all I was a late adopter. I did not even have a flip phone until 2004, and didn't have a smartphone until 2011. Yes, children had better phones at the time than I did. Then there was the typewriter I hung onto until 2000. I actually occasionally used this thing right into the new century. Then there's my butter churn, which I - okay I'm kidding on that one.

I wish nothing but the best for the people of Lakewood and I want the Orthodox Jewish community to be happy. But that community is not the only community in Lakewood. And to deny other residents in that area the best technology available over your personal religious beliefs is forcing the consequences of your faith onto other people. I don't find that fair.

