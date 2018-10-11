39 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Oct. 12-14

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Irish Fest

The annual Irish Festival at Historic Smithville is a well attended festival and for good reason! It is lots of fun. The music alone is worth the ride with two stages, there is live music throughout the entire day. Irish market, children's activities and a food court are also part of this amazing festival sponsored by Cape Atlantic Irish Association. Time 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: Oct 13, 2018 - Oct 14, 2018

Location: Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205

BERGEN COUNTY

Dandiya Dhamaka 2018

The nine-day Indian festival Navaratri, which is a celebration of Shakti (power) in the honor of the divine feminine Devi (Durga).Come in your colorful clothes, dance on beats of folk music from Gujarat and Rajasthan (States in India) and enjoy delicious Indian food.

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: American Legion Post

1165 River Rd., Edgewater, NJ 07020

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Medford Apple Festival

Apples are returning again in October to Kirby's Mill! Over 100 Craft Booths, Food, Demonstrations, Music, Children's Activities. Apple Products, Apple Cider, Cider Donuts and much more. FREE Admission. All proceeds from the Apple Festival, including profits from product sales and vendor fees, benefit the historical society and its ongoing restoration of the Kirby's Mill complex.

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: Kirby's Mill

275 Church Rd., Medford, NJ 08055

CAMDEN COUNTY

Sharks and Crafts Handmade Market at Adventure Aquarium

Join us this October for a family-friendly handmade craft market at Adventure Aquarium! More than 30 New Jersey and Philadelphia area artisans will set up shop selling their treasures among the sea-life. Your ticketed admission includes entry to the craft market. Enjoy a full day of Sharks and Crafts - It's arts and crafts like you've never seen before! Adventure Aquarium is home to the largest collection of sharks on the East Coast, including the only great hammerhead shark on exhibit in the United States.

Date: Oct 13, 2018 - Oct 14, 2018

Location: 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, New Jersey 08103

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Fabulous 50's and Beyond Weekend

Friday night features a Nifty '50s Dance Party at the Wildwoods Convention Center from 6:30 - 10:30 pm. Tickets are $16 plus tax per person. A FREE street fair will take place at Fox Park in Wildwood on Saturday from 11 am - 5 pm featuring classic cars, food and craft vendors, a Doo Wop Bus Tour, and live entertainment. Saturday night features a star-studded concert in the Wildwoods Convention Center at 7 pm (doors open at 5:30 pm) featured artists to be announced. Tickets are $54 per person for stadium seating (including tax & facility fee) and $71.50 per person (including tax & facility fee) for floor seating, and can be purchased through Ticketmasterr.com or at the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, 3306 Pacific Ave.

Date: Oct 12, 2018 - Oct 13, 2018

Location: Wildwoods Convention Center & Fox Park

4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

ESSEX

3rd Annual Arts Accessible Festival

The Arts Accessible Festival is a free visual art-making event for people with disabilities. The festival will have art workshops, a DJ, food, games, contests, face-painting and yoga! Parking on site.

Date: Oct 12, 2018

Location: Essex Regional Educational Services Commission

369 Passaic Ave., Fairfield, NJ 07050

Fast Cars ... Fast Hounds Car Cruise

This event raises funds for, and awareness of, the adoption of former racing greyhounds. Fast Cars ... Fast Hounds is a car/bike/truck cruise open to all makes/models/years of vehicles. FREE for spectators, $10 for each exhibited vehicle. Large basket raffle, 50/50, food, vendors, Halloween & Fall photos, and more. Show off your rider and meet real racing greyhounds, discovering why we love them so much. Info: acavallo@optoline.net Vendors welcome (fee is 10% of event earnings; we're on the honor system).

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: 79 Two Bridges Rd., Fairfield, NJ 07004

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Popcorn Nation Harvest Festival

Featured Concert Details: Craig Sailer Project Band and Seattle Sound Machine opening for CC Coletti (Carolyn Coletti Jablonski) Featured Artists: Paint & Sip Workshop, LLC with John T Nebiolo, The Party on Planners Auction Stephanie Colletti, Hand-Crafted Jewelry by Debbie Vine and much more! There will be family fun from the corn maze to the hayrides to the Pink Ladies Performance Team! Enjoy the food trucks (Especially Popcorn Nation & Rita's) and live music headlined by CC Coletti or take a walk past some of our supporting vendors to pick up a unique gift. Our mission is to help people connect, give back to community and offer a business partnership opportunity to strengthen our community. We are proud to assist organizations such as the Shannon Daley Memorial Fund, the Pink Ladies, and our local agricultural programs with this event.

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: Edgewood Farm

125 Cole Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

The Winemakers Co-Op Fall Tasting

The Winemakers Co-Op Fall Portfolio Tasting will feature 40 fine wines from some of New Jersey's top producers including our newest member- Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery of Cape May. Attendees will mingle with winemakers and proprietors, with specific opportunities to learn how these wines were crafted, and what makes New Jersey wines unique. Enjoy live music and delicious foods available from Princeton-area restaurants Agricola Eatery, Cargot Brasserie, and Two Sevens. Live jazz will be performed by the Eric Mintel Quartet, in trio format. At the Co-Op's Spring Tasting this past June, the group's collaborative wine- "Open Source Chardonnay" was debuted. At 3:30pm, Executive Director John Cifelli will give a slideshow talk on the creation and evolution of the Open Source Chardonnay. Wineries that still have some of the original 20 cases each produced will bring their versions of this wine to this tasting. VIP patrons will enjoy early admission with a 1pm winemakers' panel discussion titled: "Every Year Can't be 2015: Making Wine in Challenging Vintages." Co-Op winemakers will discuss the critical decisions made in the vineyard and in the winery when nature presents a less-than-ideal growing season. Wines from the 2009 and 2011 vintages will be tasted during this talk.

Date: Oct 14, 2018

Location: 9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

4th Annual Amazing Pumpkin Carve

In its fourth year, the Hopewell Valley Arts Council's Amazing Pumpkin Carve is a must-not-miss, art-filled weekend of fun in the heart of the Hopewell Valley. Visitors of all ages will be wowed by a walk through exhibition of 150-pound pumpkins carved by local artists. New this year: the artists have electricity! There is sure to be some cool lighting and motion added to their creations, while another group of creative folks will be adorning scarecrows to add to the display. The Amazing Pumpkin Carve is much more than a jaw-dropping display of artistic talent etched in enormous pumpkins. Activities and special events will include food trucks, evening storytelling around fire pits with s'mores kits, paint-a-pumpkin craft tent, fun photo ops, a humongous hay bale playground, pumpkins for sale at the pumpkin patch, and more! Special events throughout the weekend include dance performances by The Pennington Studio for Dance, a pet costume contest, and an ever-popular cornhole tournament.

Date: Oct 10, 2018 - Oct 14, 2018

Location: Woolsey Park

221 Washington Crossing - Pennington Rd., Titusville, NJ 08560

Central Jersey Beer Festival

Taste over 150 beers for 4 hours. Listen to Live Music, Meet Brewers, Enjoy a Cash bar and Food Vendors from 1 til 6pm ** This is a 21+ Event, No one under the age of 21 will be permitted You will receive a 2 oz. commemorative plastic cup for sampling the beer. VIP tickets sold will receive voucher for 1 Free Glass commemorative tasting cup and 1 extra HOUR of tasting with early Entry. **NO RE-ENTRY!** **ALL BAGS ARE SUBJECT TO BE CHECKED** Hope to see you all back again to make #CJBeerFest an amazing Beer Festival! Limited Tickets Available! NO REFUNDS! NO EXCEPTIONS ! (You may resell tickets following Official Guidelines) Visit the website for more details and to purchase tickets.

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: Mercer County Park Festival Gounds

1665 Mercerville-Edinburg Rd., West Windsor, NJ 08550

Garden Bros. Circus

Come see the All New GARDEN BROS CIRCUS! This year’s production is packed with breathtaking special effects, concert style lighting and 3 RINGS bursting with excitement, laughter and memories that families will cherish. We have brought the very best performers from 18 countries making up a cast of over 60 performers. GARDEN BROS CIRCUS presents a fast paced 90 minute show in a Theatrical European 3 ring setting featuring the Human Pyramid, ELEPHANTS, Daring Aerial Artists, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, the Crazy Cossack Horse Riders, Chinese Acrobats, Contortionists, the Funniest Clowns, Jugglers as seen on America’s Got Talent, not enough room to list any more!!!

Date: Oct 14, 2018

Location: CURE Insurance Arena

81 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08611

PrincetonKIDS Family Fun Day

PrincetonKIDS and Gymland School of Gymnastics welcomes the public to attend our "10th Annual Family Fun Day" on Saturday, October 13th from 11am-4pm at Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrenceville, NJ. This FREE community event will feature live entertainment at the Mall's Center Court. Plus there will be balloon twisting, face painting, glitter tattoos, mascots, giveaways, and tons of crafts and children's activities at family friendly vendor tables. Stop by anytime on Saturday, October 13, 2018 between 11:00am and 4:00pm. It's sure to be a day filled with Family Fun activities! This event is sponsored by Gymland School of Gymnastics.

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: Quaker Bridge Mall

150 Quaker Bridge Mall, Lawrenceville, NJ 08540

Slave Dwelling Project Community Day

Morven is honored to welcome Mr. Joe McGill and the Slave Dwelling Project for a Friday evening supper/conversation circle and Saturday morning discussion and breakfast. Shirley Satterfield will kick off the 2-day event with a walking tour on Friday afternoon. Saturday's activities will include musical performances by ethnomusicologist and fiddle/banjo scholar Jake Blount, a presentation of the Stockton Papers and other rarely viewed materials by the Historical Society of Princeton, genealogy and ancestry research materials presented by the Princeton Public Library, and a children's art project with the Arts Council of Princeton. A select number of people will be chosen by lottery to sleep over with Joe McGill. If you are interested, email dlampertrudman@morven.org. Free to the Public, All ages welcome; $10 for public museum admission; Free to Friends of Morven.

Date: Oct 12, 2018 - Oct 13, 2018

Location: Morven Museum & Garden

55 Stockton St., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

New Brunswick Oktoberfest

New Brunswick is the place to be as we turn on the taps to celebrate Oktoberfest along George Street in New Brunswick’s City Center. Come and join us with friends and family to enjoy an afternoon of fun and merriment; craft beer, local fare, live music, dancing and fun for the entire community! New Brunswick Oktoberfest is a celebration of the City Center businesses, the community and the fall harvest season. The music line-up will keep you entertained all afternoon and feature a combination of performances for a broad base of tastes and age groups. A variety of local food and exhibitors will keep your interest. A traditional beer garden setting of local establishments will offer craft and special draft beers for purchase. A children’s area will be staged on upper Bayard Street with pumpkin decorating, balloon twists, and face painting. No entry fee required.

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: George & Church St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Rutgers Gardens Fall Festival

The annual Fall Festival is a day for Children! Spend the afternoon outside discovering the Gardens on a scavenger hunt, visiting the animals, painting pumpkins, playing games and using natural materials from the gardens to create crafts. $5 (cash/check payable at front gate); 17 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.

Date: Oct 14, 2018

Location: Rutgers Gardens

140 Log Cabin Rd., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Rutgers Pet Care School

Do you have a best friend with fur, fins, feathers, or scales? Are you thinking about adding a new animal companion to your family? Would you like to learn practical information from recognized animal experts about the best way to keep your pet happy and healthy? If you answered yes, please join us for Rutgers Pet Care School on October 13th! Designed to provide valuable content for all pet parents and animal lovers, Pet Care School offers 24 individual workshop sessions covering a wide array of topics. This format allows you create your own customized schedule for this fun day of learning by selecting the workshops that are most relevant to you and your pets. The day begins with a general session, followed by two morning workshop sessions (running 10:25am-11:10am and 11:20am-12:05pm). A one hour lunch break will feature two keynote presentations. In the afternoon, participants will attend two afternoon workshop sessions (running from 1:15pm-2:00pm and 2:10pm-2:55pm), followed by a general Q & A - Ask the Vet session to conclude the day.

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: 89 George Street, New Brunswick, New Jersey 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Annual Fall Festival

Historic Allentown NJ has been hosting this Festival for over 30 years. It is a 2 day event sponsored by the local Allentown Business Community Association with crafters, vendors, live entertainment, Civil War re-enactment, lots of food, kids' activities and more. The event is held on Main St., Church St. and in Heritage Park. Free Parking throughout town and also at the high school with a shuttle bus to Main St.

Date: Oct 13, 2018 - Oct 14, 2018

Location: 28 S. Main St., Allentown, NJ 08501

Murder Mystery

Grab your spyglass, your deerstalker hat and prepare yourself for a classic murder mystery show! Pit your wits against the world famous sleuth Sherlock Holmes as he unlocks the secrets of a maddening Case! This latest enigma by the Riddlesbrood players will keep your riveted, with plenty of audience participation, prizes; you can’t help but be pulled into the show…Literally!!! This is a murder mystery fit for the whole family! Join us on Festival Plaza at 6:45PM. Show starts at 7:00PM. Standing Room Only! Rain Date: 10/18/18.

Date: Oct 12, 2018

Location: Pier Village - Festival Plaza

Ocean Ave and Centennial Dr., Long Branch, NJ 07740

FARE's Food Allergy Heroes Walk

Food Allergy Research & Education’s (FARE) Food Allergy Heroes Walk will come to the Jersey Shore on Sunday, October 14, 2018, celebrating the everyday heroes in our community – families, educators, health professionals, emergency responders, food workers and more – whose dedication helps keep the 15 million Americans with food allergies safe. Jersey Shore Food Allergy Heroes Walk will be held at the Great Lawn Pavilion and will create a safe, welcoming environment where all those affected by food allergies can put the walk’s tagline – “Connect. Unite. Inspire” – into action, uniting to share inspiration and forge lasting connections.

Date: Oct 14, 2018

Location: 28 McKinley St., Long Branch, NJ 07733

MORRIS COUNTY

Morristown Festival of Books

Morristown Festival is where book lovers and authors meet. Our keynote address will be held Friday. This is a ticketed event as each attendee gets a copy of the author's book. Saturday is a FREE event with nearly 40 published authors appearing throughout the day and also our KIDFEST, with authors of children's books ranging from beginning readers to young adult.

Date: Oct 12, 2018 - Oct 13, 2018

Location: Mayo Theater

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Lenape Day

Join this annual event celebrating the Lenni Lenape with dancing, drums, vendors, and historical talks by the Ramapough Lenape People. Enjoy games, crafts, touring a replica wigwam, and more. Great fun for the entire family! $5 per person age 3 & up.

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center

247 Southern Blvd., Chatham Township, NJ 07928

Chester's 35th Annual Harvest Celebration

You couldn’t pick a better way to spend a weekend! Come and enjoy this FREE 2-day event in Historic Downtown Chester. MEET *NBC Celebrity-Produce Pete* and revel in the historic sounds of the American Revolution's Fife and Drum as performed by New Jersey's own "Colonial Musketeers Junior Fife and Drum Corp"

Date: Oct 13, 2018 - Oct 14, 2018

Location: Historic Downtown Chester

Main St., Chester, NJ 07930

Discover Victorian Morristown

Learn about one of the grandest periods in Morristown's 300-year plus history-Victorian Morristown. Your guide will be Karen Ann Kurlander, a Victorian lifestyle expert. Walk through Morristown, visiting commercial and residential buildings in the Historic District that date from 1850-1910. Karen Ann will also enlighten you on the social customs of the day, and explain how the Morristown Historic residential neighborhood with over 100 Victorians came to be built.

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: 6 Court St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Long Valley First Aid Squad 5K Zombie Fun Run

The Long Valley First Aid Squad will hold its first ZOMBIE 5K FUN RUN on Saturday, October 13, 2018. The course will begin at LVFAS Station 1, 70 East Mill Road, Long Valley and include parts of the Gillette and Columbia Trails as well as monitored streets. There will be entertainment along the way to provide some seasonal motivation.

Participants will register for one of these categories: runner, walker, or family. Runners will begin the course at 9:00am, walkers at 9:30, and families at 10:00. Everyone is encouraged to come in costume, and prizes will be awarded to the best costume in each category. Commemorative T-shirts will be given to early registrants.

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: Long Valley First Aid Squad

70 East Mill Rd., Long Valley, NJ 07853

OCEAN COUNTY

Stafford Twp. Fall Wine Festival

Sample dozens of wines from nine of New Jersey's leading wineries while enjoying the beautiful lake-front setting. Unique crafters, vendors and food will also on hand. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit and enjoy live music Saturday and Sunday. Although the festival is rain or shine, in the event of extreme weather a cancellation decision will be made the evening prior and posted on the event Facebook page. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the gate. Under 21 years of age and designated drivers are free. Discounted advance tickets will be available, visit the Facebook page Stafford Wine Festival for more information.

Date: Oct 13, 2018 - Oct 14, 2018

Location: Manahawkin Lake Park

31 N. Main St., Manahawkin, NJ 08050

The Great Pumpkin at Insectropolis

For one night only! The Bug Museum is hosting a Peanuts-themed event for everyone in the family to enjoy. View the movie and explore the spooky museum as you walk a treat trail. Activities, crafts, and special guests along the way will make this family-friendly event a unique and fun experience for ALL AGES. Advanced tickets are recommended. Time: 6-8pm. Movie Showings at 6:15pm & 7pm. Admission: $10 per visitor.

Date: Oct 12, 2018

Location: 1761 Route 9, Toms River, NJ 08755

Ocean Township Octoberfest

The Township of Ocean Community Celebration Committee will be hosting an Octoberfest on Saturday, October 13th. The event will be held at Joe Palaia Park from 10:00 am to 4:00 PM (rain date October 14th). This year’s e event will have Food Trucks, a Biergarten, Music, Crafts, Fire Truck Rides, Face Painting and much, much more. Admission is free. Vendors are still welcome. Following the event, there will be traditional German Buffett Dinner from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The cost of the buffet will be $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for children ages 3-12 and children under 3 are free. The Traditional German Buffet will include Roasted Pork, Bratwurst, Knockwurst, Chicken with Mushrooms, Spaetzle, German Potato Salad, Sauerkraut, Green Beans with Bacon and Red Cabbage and Apple Strudel. The Biergarten will be open until 8:00PM. No outside beverages will be permitted.

For more information please call 732-531-5000 ext. 5401 or visit www.oceantwp.org.

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: Joe Palaia Park

200 Whalepond Rd., Oakhurst, NJ 07755

PASSAIC COUNTY

West Milford Autumn Lights Festival

Our 24th year, West Milford Autumn Lights Festival also know as ALF is a Family friendly FREE street festival surrounded by the Bearfort Mountain range of the Highlands area of Northern New Jersey that includes various vendors, live entertainment, children's amusements, activities and more. Join us for a relaxing yet fun day.

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: Street Festival

714 Ridge Rd., West Milford, NJ 07480

SALEM COUNTY

South Jersey Pumpkin Show

Friday night will kick off the harvest celebration with hot air balloons, a Halloween costume contest, live entertainment, and more! The festival showcases over 125 craftsman, the Salem County Fall Home Show, food trucks, amusement rides, and hayrides and pony rides, as well as wine sampling by DiMatteo Vineyards! Admission is free and parking is $5.

Date: Oct 12, 2018 - Oct 14, 2018

Location: Salem County Fairgrounds

735 Harding Hwy., Woodstown, NJ 08098

29th Annual Pedricktown Day

Food vendors and live music all day, helicopter rides, "Back in the Day" car show, business & non-profit organizations, Heart Felt Designs Country Shop's 34th Anniversary & Craft Show, ETC Shop General Store, 39 years in business, 39th sidewalk sale featuring antiques & collectibles. We are very proud to say that most children's activities are FREE, and amusement rides are only a dollar! This year we have the following rides and inflatables: Peanut the Elephant Ride, Fun Fair Park Learning Center, Dixie Swings, Candy Fun Center, Fun House Obstacle, Trackless Train & Hippo Chow Down. Also: Caricature Artist, Face Painting, Balloon Artist, Stilt Walker, & Wonder Woman & Captain America Costumed Characters. In addition: "Rockin Roller Mobile Arcade", 34 foot mobile arcade offering over 70 different video games. Rain Date: Oct. 14, Noon - 4 pm. FREE shuttle service.

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: 29th Pedricktown Day

S. Railroad Ave., Pedricktown, NJ 08067

SOMERSET COUNTY

Fall Festival

Traditional Fall Festival! Pumpkin picking, hayrides, farm tours, visits to see our farm animals. Bring the whole family for a fun day! We also host birthday parties and school field trips.

Location: Norz Hill Farm & Market

120 South Branch Rd., Hillsborough, NJ 08844

Date: Oct 12, 2018 - Oct 28, 2018

Location: Wagner Farm Arboretum

197 Mountain Ave., Warren, NJ 07059 NJ's BEST Oktoberfest Brite Nites 2018 The 7th Annual WFA's Brite Nites event is back with over 1,000 lighted pumpkin, a new "Barn of Fear", food trucks, hot cocoa, fruit bowls, treats, souvenirs, dancers and a dining pavilion. Meander down the "Pumpkin Path" and be mesmerized by the intricately carved pumpkins and displays. Try not to get frightened by the passing witches, ghouls and zombies while walking through the newly designed "Barn of Fear" with six very different ghoulish displays. Have a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy the culinary delights of our local food trucks. Grab a t-shirt or souvenir to remember the night as we countdown to Halloween. Wagner Farm Arboretum is a non-profit dedicated to preserving the land within Warren Township and sits on over 70 acres of Open Space. Visit the website to purchase tickets and for more details about our upcoming projects. Entry times are every 15 minutes. Tickets cost $15 Adults, $10 Children and Seniors.Oct 12, 2018 - Oct 28, 2018Wagner Farm Arboretum197 Mountain Ave., Warren, NJ 07059 NJ's BEST Oktoberfest & Vendor Fair! Yodel on over to Forest Lodge and help "Roll out the Barrel' at Oktoberfest. Everyone's Invited! Live German Music and Dancing in the Main Pavilion! The band will keep you dancing and singing to all your favorite songs! Oktoberfest attracts many visitors just for the shopping opportunities at the Vendor Fair. Over 50 local vendors selling a wide range of products at the Vendor Fair at Oktoberfest! It's the ideal opportunity to start your holiday shopping with many unique gift items. Oktoberfest is great fun for the children as well. Kids will keep busy with Amusement Rides, Inflatable's and other activities. There's something for everyone at Oktoberfest! PROST! Like us on Facebook and keep looking for all the latest updates! Gates open 11 am. Food & Beverage Pavilion opens at Noon. Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: Forest Lodge

11 Reinman Rd., Warren, NJ 07059 Beauty Providing Hope Join us for a Special Event! Donate funds to the American Cancer Society by purchasing a fun makeover package or participating in our silent auction. As a thank you, when you purchase a makeover package you will be entered to win a beauty basket worth over $250! Packages offered: Haircut with Wash and Style - $50 Learn to Design your Eyebrows Class - $70 (includes kit) Make your own Liquid Custom Blend Foundation - $70 (including materials) Hair Makeover Package - $250 (haircut, blow dry, base color and highlights) All classes and appointments must be scheduled in advance. Call Bella Grecia Studio 908-725-3202. My name is Cynd Bol. This September was my 15th anniversary as a cancer survivor. As a survivor, I have talked to many people fighting the battle, as many survivors do. As my 15th anniversary approached though, I felt inspired to do something more. That's why on Saturday, October 13, I will be celebrating my anniversary by co-hosting this beauty event with Grecia Rincon (owner of Bella Grecia Studio). Help me celebrate by purchasing a makeover package, bidding on a silent auction item, enjoying some music & food and suporting the American Cancer Society with me. Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: 101 US Highway 202 & 2nd Ave

Raritan, New Jersey 08869

SUSSEX COUNTY

Sussex County Harvest, Honey & Garlic Festival

The 9th annual Sussex County Harvest, Honey & Garlic Festival is a celebration of agritourism, ecotourism, arts and heritage. The County of Sussex, the Sussex County Beekeepers Association and the Garden State Garlic Growers are joining with the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show to showcase New Jersey's great northwest. We'll have a farmers market with local Sussex County products like fruit, veggies, cheese, jarred goods, flowers and wine. The Sussex County Beekeepers Assoc. will have educational displays, materials and an array of honey products. For those who love all things garlic, you'll have plenty to choose from with the Garden State Garlic Growers. There'll be local artisans & crafters, pumpkin painting, hay rides, face painting and other activities for kids. The Sussex County Harvest, Honey & Garlic Festival is a free, family event. We hope to see you there.

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: Sussex County Fairgrounds

37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ 07822

Pumpkin Pick 'n' Paint

Enjoy the spectacular rural scenery at Lusscroft Farm while the children have fun picking their own pumpkin then painting and decorating it. $5.00 per pumpkin. Paints supplied. 11 am - 2 pm, rain or shine. Funds raise support restoration efforts at Lusscroft Farm. Presented by the Heritage and Agriculture Association, in cooperation with the NJ DEP/DIvision of Parks & Forestry.

Date: Oct 14, 2018

Location: Lusscroft Farm

50 Neilson Rd. & 4-H Trail, Wantage, NJ 07461

UNION COUNTY

Westfield Street Fair and Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: Downtown Westfield, Westfield, NJ 07090

Nocturnal Neighbors: Owls

Featuring an animal also known as the Tiger of the Sky. What makes this animal so fierce? Sign up and you will find out. Each Nocturnal Neighbors includes a hike, fun activities, and a story with s'mores by the campfire! Please visit website for details.

Date: Oct 12, 2018

Location: Reeves-Reed Arboretum

165 Hobart Ave., Summit, NJ 07901

Blood Wedding

Kean University's Theatre Conservatory presents Blood Wedding by By Federico García Lorca. Directed by Ernest Wiggins. The place: Spain, at a time when family means everything. The story: an arranged wedding between the children of the rich by the rich. The Bridegroom is to marry into the family responsible for the murder of his father and brother. The Bride is still in love with a former love who seeks to interfere with this wedding. Choose a side, as both families enlist neighbors to pursue these lovers, driven by the compulsion to achieve righteous revenge and justice. Join us as we share Lorca's poetic, spiritual play, considered by many to be one of the greatest Spanish poets and playwrights of the 20th century. Discover Lorca’s vision of theatre as “a prism of human desire, but theatre, also, as ‘tribunal’ that examines social and sexual issues and the eternal norms of the human heart. Ticket Prices: $10-$15 Performances to take place in Zella Fry Theatre.

Date: Oct 12, 2018 - Oct 20, 2018

Location: 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ 07083

WARREN COUNTY

Pork Roll Palooza

Join us on the banks of the scenic Delaware River at Riverside Way for Pork Roll Palooza! The Phillipsburg Downtown Association is the proud host of this annual festival. The "second helping" will feature everything from Pork Roll Sliders to Deep Fried Pork Roll and even Pork Roll-themed beverages. The 2017 inaugural Palooza attracted nearly 10,000 guests, who enjoyed activities such as THE GREAT DEBATE: Pork Roll v. Taylor Ham, a Costume Contest with Pig-Skin Judges, and other many highlights. The "second helping" of Pork Roll Palooza will feature many more vendors, activities for all ages, and a wide-variety LIVE, LOCAL music all day! Like "Pork Roll Palooza" on Facebook to stay up-to-date on all the announcements and additions to the event! Visit our website if interested in becoming a vendor or want more information.

Date: Oct 13, 2018

Location: Riverside Way

7 Union Sq., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

Fall Fun on the Farm

Von Thun Farms hosts five Fall Harvest Weekends beginning 9/29 thru 10/28. The farm is located in scenic Warren County in Washington. Our one-price admission -which allows you to stay longer, play harder, spend less and make more lasting memories as a family - includes: hayride, corn maze, farm animals, u-pick pumpkins, 20+ family-friendly activities (moon bounce, rubber duck races, pedal karts track, barnyard basketball etc.) and tons of photo-ops. Pony rides and face painting will be available for an additional fee. On your way out, make sure to stop in our farm market to pick up homegrown Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, pasture-raised beef, goat milk soaps and tons of other treats!

Date: Oct 12, 2018 - Oct 31, 2018

Location: 438 NJ-57 West, Washington, NJ 07882