36 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Sept 21-23

Looking for fall fun this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe Henry Live from the Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo

Join New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry as he broadcasts live from the 10th Jersey Shore Boat Sale & Expo at First Energy Park in Lakewood on Saturday, September 22nd at 10:00 AM! The Jersey Prize Team will be there, playing games and giving away great prizes.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: First Energy Park

2 Stadium Way, Lakewood, NJ 08701

ATLANTIC COUNTY

2018 Margate Fall Funfest by the Bay

The City of Margate welcomes the fall with six blocks of fabulous family fun at the new and improved Fall Funfest By the Bay. Funfest celebrates its 16th year with an "I can't wait to see what's next" 6-bocks from Decatur to Coolidge Ave. on Amherst Ave. by the bay. Fine food, juried arts and crafts show, a children's stage with shows, music, and games, a live band stage, children's activities, beer gardens, Margate retailers and much more. Admission to this family event is free and open to the public. Free shuttle buses will pick up and drop off passengers on Ventnor Ave. between Essex and Coolidge Ave. and on Amherst Ave. between Essex and Benson Ave.

Date: Sept 22, 2018 - Sept 23, 2018

Location: Amherst Ave., between Decatur & Coolidge Ave., Margate, NJ 08402

Art Walk

Stop by the Village to see over 40 local artist display their work across the Greene. Sponsored by Underground, one of the 60 Shoppes at Historic Smithville. To sign up or get more information call Underground at 609-652-5200. Historic Smithville also has 7 eateries, a carousel and train ride, paddleboats, on site lodging at the Colonial Inn, and over 26 free weekend events! Rain date is the 23rd. Time 10 am -5 pm.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205

Harvest Party

Come join us for our annual Harvest Party where we celebrate the beginning of the harvest season! There will be wine tastings, grape stomping, vineyard tours, and live music. Wine tastings are an optional $6 and there will be specialty platters on the menu. Kids and leashed pets are more than welcome!

Date: Sept 22, 2018 - Sept 23, 2018

Location: Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

Green Day Festival - Part of Green Weekend

A day focused on "all things green": sustainability, the environment and interactive exhibits. Enjoy live music, fresh food, green vendors, crafters and kids activities and educational workshops for adults.

Date: Sept 23, 2018

Location: St. Joseph High School

328 Vine St., Hammonton, NJ 08037

BERGEN COUNTY

Franklin Lakes Festival

An annual town event where vendors, community organizations, clubs, and residents come together for a weekend of fun. The event kicks off on Friday evening with a car show, carnival rides, food, and music open to all. Saturday the event opens up to business, non-profit, and vendor booths. All day long booths will be passing out information, previewing services, running games of chance, and handing out giveaway, in addition to the the carnival rides, food, and music. The Festival is sure to be a blast, and is open to all who want to come and have some fun. Vendor booths are allotted on a first come first serve basis, so if you're interested be sure to sign up soon. We hope to see you there! Rain date Saturday, September 23. Interested vendors, please visit the website to register.

Date: Sept 21, 2018 - Sept 22, 2018

Location: Franklin Lakes Municipal Complex

DeKorte Dr., Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Hoot, Waddle & Stroll

The 5th Annual Hoot, Waddle and Stroll 5K Trail Run & Half-Mile Stroll is a fun-filled, family-oriented event to support Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge. Cedar Run Refuge, located in the Pinelands of Medford Township, cares for nearly 4,700 animals annually and is also dedicated to educating children about the importance of conserving our shared habitats. Cedar Run also aims to promote outdoor health and wellness for all ages.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge

4 Sawmill Rd,, Medford, NJ 08055

TS Rocks - A Benefit Concert & Family Fun Day for NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome

The NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome will be holding the second annual TS Rocks at Indian Acres Tree Farm in Medford on Saturday, September 22, from 12 to 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy live music, vendors, and access to all of the Indian Acres Fall activities including kids’ bounce houses, a corn maze and a hay ride to the pumpkin patch. Tickets are $15 a person (3 and under free) and can be purchased onsite or in advance at www.njcts.org/tsrocks. All funds raised through TS Rocks support various educational outreach, youth development, research and awareness programs for the Tourette Syndrome community.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: Indian Acres Tree Farm

111 Tuckerton Rd., Medford, NJ 08055

CAMDEN COUNTY

Pennsauken Car, Bike, and Craft Show

Hot rods, classic bikes, family fun, and football will be hallmarks of Pennsuken Township’s 26th annual Car, Bike, and Craft Show. Held on Sunday, Sept. 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. show participants line up and down part of the “Maple Mile,” starting at Pinsetter Bar & Bowl, 7111 Maple Ave., and stretching down towards Union Ave. But it isn’t just cars and bikes that you’ll find at this year’s show. Vendors and crafters will be in attendance, offering a wide variety of goods for sale. Both DJs and live bands will provide the soundtrack for the event, as attendees stroll up and down Maple Ave. A perennial favorite, the Kids’ Zone offers $2 wristbands for access to inflatables, balloon twisting, and face painting. Also, plenty of food and beverages will be available for purchase. New this year will be a big screen for attendees to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 30.

Date: Sept 23, 2018

Location: 7111 Maple Ave., Pennsauken, NJ 08109

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Irish Fall Festival

The largest Irish Festival on the East Coast celebrating Irish heritage with dancing, music, food and craft vendors, and participating Pubs. Other festivities include a golf tournament, a concert, Irish dance lessons, 5K run and 1 mile walk, pipe exhibition, Catholic mass. The events conclude with a parade on Surf Avenue from 20th to Spruce and Olde New Jersey Avenues, North Wildwood. 8 am - 8 pm daily. Bus service available throughout the event dates.

Date: Sept 20, 2018 - Sept 23, 2018

Location: Participating Pubs

Olde New Jersey Ave., 2nd St., North Wildwood, NJ 08260

22nd Annual Cape May Food & Wine Celebration

Indulge your taste buds in Cape May, N.J., named one of “America’s Best Food Cities” Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Date: Sept 14, 2018 - Sept 23, 2018

Location: Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities

1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

Savor September Food, Wine & Beer Festival

The 7th annual Stone Harbor Savor September Food, Wine and Beer Festival will showcase the best food, wine & beers. Enjoy our tasting tents, a grape stomping competition, live & local music, talented art vendors and much more fun for the whole family.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: 96th St Stone Harbor

212 96th St, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

Harvest & Crush Event

Come join us for a fun filled day at our winery. The grapes are ripe and the harvest is at hand. Do a tasting of our hand-crafted wines or purchase by the glass or bottle. Local vendors will be selling their goods. The Geno White Trio (a Cape May favorite) will be performing "jazz-blues", live. We are having our annual grape stomping contest! Purchase tickets for $10 - three ticket numbers will be called to stomp grapes and the one who "stomps" the most juice from the grapes wins a $100 gift certificate to Natali Vineyards! All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to "SOCS" (Survivors of Cancer, Inc.) FREE ADMISSION & PET FRIENDLY. No outside alcoholic beverages permitted.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: Natali Vineyards

221 N. Delsea Dr., Rt. 47 N., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

ESSEX

Taste the Season

A seasonal reset for the mind body and spirit. Celebrate the seasonal change, educate on seasonal needs, cleanse to be supported by the seasonal climate. We are committed to encouraging individuals to awaken their alignment with Nature and become an ACTIVE part of a natural process in order to support community well-being. The Karma Yoga Project offers "Taste The Season" as an opportunity for residents, businesses and friends to invest their resources into supporting each other's well-being through participating in a yoga themed health and wellness festival 4 times a year (each season). The highlights optimal selections for seasonal food and self care. The festival also shares the importance of health and wellness by providing the community with the experience and tools needed for well-being.

Date: Sept 21, 2018

Location: Newark Public Library

5 washington St., Newark, NJ 07101

Montclair Center BID presents Oktoberfest

Jah - put on your dancing shoes and head out to the annual Oktoberfest sponsored by the Montclair Center BID. Fun starts at noon. Free admission, live music entertainment, vendors, food and beers. Runs co-currently with FamilyFest located adjacent to Oktoberfest in Crane Park. A family friendly event with lots of interactive activities for the children.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: Lackawanna Plaza

1 Lackawanna Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042

Millburn-Short Hills Street Fair and Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: Sept 23, 2018

Location: Downtown Millburn, Millburn, NJ 07078

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Wizards, Witches, Wands Festival

Join Mullica Hill as it transforms into Diagon Alley, Hogwarts and other favorite venues from the popular movies. Participants in a Great Hall Sorting, tour Azkaban Prison, pose for a photo op and learn more about wands, wizards and witches as you move from venue to venue throughout the day.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: 47 S. Main St., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Milford Alive

An all day music festival for the whole family featuring bands from Noon - 8:30 pm, vendors, food, and a fireworks finish!

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: 70 Bridge St., Milford, NJ 08848

Foster and Adoptive Family Services' Annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show

Free to the public to enter - $20 to show your car, truck or motorcycle. Participant Judged Show. Awards for 25 categories, e.g., Best Engine, Best Interior, Best Paint, etc. Refreshments and Silent Auction. All proceeds benefit Foster and Adoptive Family Services, New Jersey's foster care nonprofit.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: 843 NJ-12, Frenchtown, NJ 08825

MERCER COUNTY

Apple Days Harvest Festivals

Come to Terhune Orchards for a day of family fun on the farm! What better way to celebrate fall than with Pick-Your-Own apples and pumpkins! Enjoy pony rides, pedal tractors, wagon rides, visit the Corn Stalk Maze, Adventure Barn and our barnyard of farm animals. Children can paint their own pumpkin to bring home. Don't worry about lunch, there's lots of homemade farm fresh food available - soup, chili, hot dogs, pies, apple cider donuts, apple cider, and more!

Date: Sept 22, 2018 - Sept 23, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

An Evening With Bollywood: A Celebration of Indian Culture

The Arts Council of Princeton and Princeton Shopping Center present An Evening With Bollywood, a celebration of Indian culture. This event features a live performance by Uma Kapoor's NachNation Dance Group, Bollywood-inspired arts and crafts, Indian food and drinks, Bollywood dance party and more.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: Princeton Shopping Center

301 N. Harrison St., Princeton, NJ 08540

Museum Day Live!

Join us for this year's Smithsonian Day Live and celebrate women in New Jersey history through objects on display and fun, hands-on programs for adults and children, including a free Planetarium program. Register and download your free ticket online. Learn the story of Emily Roebling building the Brooklyn Bridge, then try building various bridge designs. Drop in to the Imagination Studio to learn about two women from NJ history through arts and craft projects. Create a blueberry pie collage craft and learn about Elizabeth Coleman White, the inventor of the blueberry industry in the Pinelands. Create art that expresses the concept of peace, equality and or human rights while learning about Edith Savage Jennings, the Civil Rights activist & friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Participate in a scavenger hunt to locate women in New Jersey history in the galleries throughout the Museum.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: New Jersey State Museum

205 W. State St., Trenton, NJ 08608

West Windsor Food Truck Festival

West Windsor Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival will feature food trucks, beer and wine tent, activities for kids, live music, craft vendors and more!

Date: Sept 23, 2018

Location: 877 Alexander Rd., Princeton Junction, NJ 08550

Discovering Princeton: Stockton Landmark Walk

How did Princeton become Princeton? And what role did the Stockton family, Morven’s initial builders and residents, play in the evolution of both the town and university? Join us for an enlightening walking tour through the Mercer Hill neighborhood featuring Stockton family landmarks with Wiebke Martens and Jennifer Jang, authors of Discovering Princeton: A Photographic Guide with Five Walking Tours. The authors have designed this special tour on Princeton’s rise and the Stockton family’s legacy just for Morven. The walk will be followed by a book-signing in the Morven courtyard. Books available for purchase in the Morven Museum Gift Shop.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: 55 Stockton St., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Edison's Fall Family Spectacular

Held along Amboy Ave. in the Clara Barton section of Edison. Open 11 am - 11 pm. 2 Stages of continuous music. Come hungry - over 25 fabulous festival food vendors , professional wrestling ring, over 100 exhibitors, Beer Garden, Kids Korner, pony & kiddie rides and petting zoo. Sponsored by Mayor and Council & Edison Recreation Dept.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: Clara Barton Section

Amboy Ave., Edison, NJ 08817

MONMOUTH COUNTY

West End Festival of the Arts

New Jersey Repertory Company's 10-day cultural arts festival, 9/20-9/30, featuring Theatre Brut with 32 short-play performances in eight sessions by over 60 professional actors (9/21, 9/22, 9/23, 9/27, 9/29 & 9/30); Live Music by Jersey's finest bands including Matt Brown (Jackson Pines), Homeless Apians & Pepperwine (9/28); Poetry readings by over 36 poets from across the US (9/26); "SIDESHOW!" Art Show Opening by a dozen award-winning NJ artists (9/20); "Cirque Optique" Photographic Exhibition by sixteen local photographers and a "Under the Little Big-Top" children's mini-circus & storytelling afternoon with the Long Branch Free Public Library & NJ Circus Center (9/25). All festival events celebrate this year's theme, "When the Circus Comes to Town" and raise funds for the NJ Rep's West End Arts Center serving the Long Branch community. Festival event dates, times & prices vary. Call or visit the website for details.

Date: Sept 20, 2018 - Sept 30, 2018

Location: West End Arts Center

132 W. End Aven., Long Branch, NJ 07740

New Jersey's Apple Festival

Come out on September 22nd - 23rd from 11 am - 5 pm. Join Us For Live Entertainment, Music, Tattoos, Fresh Apple Cider & Donuts, Fresh Apple Slushies, Fresh Baked Apple Pies, A Variety Of Apples To Purchase, Pure Raw Honey For Sale. Our 13-Acre Pumpkin Patch will be open for picking with 15 different varieties of pumpkins! Over 30 Games, Activities, And Attractions For The Entire Family! Sunflower Picking, Jumping Pillow, Hi-Hitters, Tractor Rides, Pig Races, Timmy Town Zoo, Pony Rides, Pedal Carts, Tether Ball, Pirate Ship, OK Corral, Checkers, & Much More!

Date: Sept 22, 2018 - Sept 23, 2018

Location: Happy Day Farm

77 Iron Ore Rd., Manalapan, NJ 07726

MORRIS COUNTY

Whippany Ukrainian Festival

The festival will feature two fabulous stage shows beginning at 12:45 pm and 3:00 pm with 7 sensational Ukrainian dance ensembles, over 200 dancers in all; singers and musicians. Don't miss the Hopak dance, a fast paced energetic dance which is a blend of ballet, character and folk dance with incredible feats of athleticism. Children will be entertained with face painting and arts and crafts. Sample delicious ethnic foods such as varenyky (peirogies), stuffed cabbage, kovbasa with sauekraut, potato pancakes; and scrumptious homemade desserts. Vendors galore and international beer garden with live music! Free Admission and Free Parking! (Rain or Shine)

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: Ukrainian American Cultural Center of NJ

60 N. Jefferson Rd., Whippany, NJ 07981

Oral Cancer Foundation Walk/Run

This event is to raise awareness of oral cancer, there will be free oral cancer screenings, raffles, DJ, goody bags, breakfast, speakers.. oral cancer survivors are free, event is rain or shine.. All proceeds will benefit the Oral Cancer Foundation.

Date: Sept 23, 2018

Location: 72 Eyland Ave., Succasunna, NJ 07876

OCEAN COUNTY

Walk to fight Alzheimer's

Walk to Fight Alzheimer's teams are made up of families, friends, and co-workers who come together to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's New Jersey programs and services, as well as research. Corporate, company and individual sponsorships are welcome. Registration for each event begins at 8:30 a.m., with the walk beginning at 10:00 a.m. T-shirts will be distributed to all participants who raise a minimum of $50. There is no fee to register. In addition to the walk, all events will include food, music, prizes and activities for children.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: Arnold & Baltimore Ave

Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

PASSAIC COUNTY

Oktoberfest and International Food Festival

The Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders and Friends of Passaic County Parks are hosting the 2nd Annual Oktoberfest and International Food Festival on Saturday, September 22nd from 3 to 10 p.m. at the Garret Mountain Reservation Boat House, located at 8 Mountain Ave. in Woodland Park. Enjoy the food and heritage of Germany, as well as food from the various cultures that make Passaic County so diverse. The event will feature award-winning food trucks from across the state, as well as craft IPA beers brewed locally. Patrons can also enjoy live music and traditional Oktoberfest competitions, such as stein hoisting, keg stacking, corn hole, and tug-o-war. All proceeds benefit Friends of Passaic County Parks, which is a non-profit that advocates for preservation and enhancement of the local park system. The entrance fee for the event is $5 per person.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: 8 Mountain Ave

Woodland Park, New Jersey 07424

SOMERSET COUNTY

Franklin Day Festival

This festival is a community-wide celebration which features live entertainment, an art show, a classic car show, over 120 exhibitor tables, as well as a host of FREE attractions for children in a beautiful park setting. The purpose is to bring our diverse community together while providing a showcase for Township businesses, industries, agencies, schools, and community organizations. In 2017, the festival attracted a whopping 20,000 residents and attendees from neighboring Somerset and Middlesex County communities! The Festival was also nominated for a 2017 Somerset County Salute to Tourism Award.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: Colonial Park

156 Mettlers Rd., Somerset, NJ 08873

SUSSEX COUNTY

Oktoberfest

Join us for our Annual Oktoberfest at Mountain Creek Resort. Enjoy authentic German food, fun activities for the whole family, live music and entertainment, and more! Visit website for more details!

Date: Sept 22, 2018 - Sept 23, 2018

Location: Mountain Creek

200 Rt. 94, Vernon, NJ 07426

UNION COUNTY

Rahway Culture Crawl Festival 2018

Culture Crawl, a FREE one day festival is an explosion of the Arts all throughout the downtown of Rahway and will have your head ​spinning and your heart exploding! Artists of all genres will be on display, lining the streets of Rahway during this rain or shine event. Exhibits and performances will be moved indoors in the event of rain so there is no need to miss out on all of the excitement! It features live performances, interactive art, sculpture, video, audio installations, spoken word, film, music, and unique vendors. This arts and music based event is an opportunity for artists, musicians, and performers to create and present new work, and offers a chance to experience and engage with the arts and business communities in a unique and innovative way. Visit one of our 9 featured areas that include 2 Main Stages with bands performing on the half, gaze as dancers of all different genres perform at the prestigious Hamilton Stage.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: Downtown Rahway

1 City Hall Plz., Rahway, NJ 07065

Taste of Fall

Local restaurants compete for the best fall dish, hobby bakers can enter the fall dessert competition, and there are fun games for the kids! FREE entry! Food cost varies.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: Warinanco Park

1 Park Dr., Roselle, NJ 07203

WARREN COUNTY

Festival in the Borough 2018

Northwest New Jersey's largest street and music festival featuring 3 stages of music, 15-plus bands including national artists Slambovian Circus of Dreams and Alexis P Suter, vendors, food, beer garden and kids fun area. This is a FREE event.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: Downtown Washington

40 E. Washington Ave., Washington, NJ 07882

Tour de Farm NJ - Warren County

One of two 2017 bicycling rides, which promote our NJ farmers and their farms. A cycling ticket includes: A locally-sourced breakfast, a TDF t-shirt (for the first 400 registrants), participant wristband, small tastings along the cycling route, water along the cycling route, bathrooms at each farm, free day-of parking at the start/finish, route signage marking every turn, cue sheets, and SAG wagon support.

Date: Sept 22, 2018

Location: Race Farm

87 Belcher Rd., Blairstown, NJ 07825