36 NJ towns that have already said ‘NO’ to weed

Potheads take a note: you might be excited about legislators scrambling around to find a way to craft the perfect marijuana legalization bill. Maybe you’re getting your pipes loaded and your joints rolled. But before you do, remember this: there’s not even a bill on the table yet and almost 40 towns have already either voiced opposition to the legalization or banned marijuana businesses. Here is the latest list of NJ towns – and this list is ever-growing – that at this point I’ve officially declared themselves to be anti-weed.

Barnegat

Berkeley

Bridgewater

Brigantine

Carlstadt

Chatham

Clifton

Cranbury

East Rutherford

Franklin Lakes

Garfield

Hasbrouck Heights

Hawthorne

Hazlet

Lodi

Mahwah

Manville

Midland Park

North Caldwell

North Haledon

Oceanport

Old Bridge

Parsippany

Troy Hills

Pleasantville

Point Pleasant Beach

Secaucus

Spotswood

Surf City

Union City

Upper Freehold

Upper Saddle River

Wall

Weehawken

West Long Branch

Woodcliff Lake

Wyckoff Township

