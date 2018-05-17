35 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — May 18-20

Looking for some springtime fun this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Join New Jersey Traffic North's Bob Williams at AAA Mid Atlantic, 1260 Route 33

in Hamilton on Saturday, May 19th from 10:00 AM to Noon. Find out about the benefits of AAA Membership plans including travel planning, insurance, discounts, and more. Plus, enter to win great prizes from the Jersey Prize Team.

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: 1260 NJ-33, Hamilton Township, NJ 08690

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Smithville's annual Mayfest hosts over 100 juried crafters, an international food court, music, kids' activities, non-profit organizations and much more! All of this is in addition to our 60+ shops, carousel and train rides, paddle boats, 7 eateries, and antique arcades that are located at the Village year round! Time 10 am - 5 pm.

Date: May 19, 2018 — May 20, 2018

Location: Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205

Savor a delicious 4 course dinner paired with: Johnnie Walker Black, Red, Green and Gold. After dinner, enjoy a hot ash cigar on the lawn.

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: Renault Winery

72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215

BERGEN COUNTY

60+ total producers breweries - beer list updated through 5/3. Beer Festival is Saturday, May 19, 2018 @ Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment, event is rain or shine. $75 VIP Ticket: includes admission, VIP Lounge, special VIP food buffet, tasting glass, Exclusive VIP tastings and 1 additional hour of sampling (limited to 200.) $35 GA Ticket: includes admission, tasting glass and 4 hour sampling. $45 for day of GA ticket purchase: includes admission, tasting glass and 4 hour sampling. All ticket holders have access to samplings, pairings, educational seminars and more. *must be 21 & older to attend/ no refunds given.

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: Meadowlands Racetrack

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Come out for Burlington Day including: 5K Run starting at 10 am; music, festival food, and kids games from 12 Noon - 4 pm; Friday night Restaurant Ramble; and Home & Garden Tour.

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: Downtown, 1 High St., Burlington, NJ 08010

The New Jersey Renaissance Faire is about to begin its 9th Season, an event of epic proportions! Located on the beautiful 60 acres of Liberty Lake, the New Jersey Renaissance Faire is the largest festival of its kind in the state of NJ, and has made a name for itself as the most interactive Renaissance Faire in the country. A renowned local destination for family entertainment, with seven stages host a variety of performances including sword fighting, music, comedy, fire breathing, and aerialists. Along with a cast of professionally trained actors, there is an extensive merchant village of talented artisans and delicious food and drink, including Beer and Wine, courtesy of the South Jersey Celtic Society and Valenzano Winery. Faire runs three weekends: May 19 - 20, May 26 - 27, and June 3 - 4 from 10 am to 6 pm. Admission for 8 Hours of Astounding Entertainment: $20 for adults, and $12 for children, 5 - 12. Free Parking Online, discounts available visit website.

Date: May 19, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018

Location: Liberty Lake

1195 Florence-Columbus Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505

Free event in downtown Bordentown City with fun for the whole family. Hand made crafters, local restaurants, free entertainment, kids area, Farnsworth Avenue merchants and local non-profits transform Farnsworth Avenue and surrounding streets into a food, music and shopping extravaganza. Over 15,000 people visit during the weekend. Free parking and free shuttle buses. For GPS use 233 Farnsworth Avenue, Bordentown, NJ 08505 Hosted by the Northern Burlington Regional Chamber of Commerce. 10 am - 4 pm weather permitting.

Date: May 19, 2018 — May 20, 2018

Location: Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, NJ 08505

CAMDEN COUNTY

Camden Night Gardens is nighttime public arts festival that aims to foster community vibrancy through the arts. Presented by the City of Camden and Cooper's Ferry Partnership, this highly anticipated event transforms underutilized open spaces with temporary light, sound, and projection installations to visually connect people, engage the community and visitors from across the region. This spectacular community showcase has become the essential kickoff to Camden's summer. Experience music, dancing, food trucks, community art installations, interactive workshops and experiences all under the Ben Franklin Bridge with the Philadelphia skyline soaring in the background. Dress to impress, get out on the starlight dance floor, and have some fun, Night Gardens style.

Date: May 18, 2018

Location: Cooper's Poynt Waterfront Park

Delaware Ave. btw. Elm & State Sts., Camden, NJ 08103

Registration at 11 am and Walk begins at noon. Includes free lunch and snacks, music and dancing, raffle baskets, and face painting.

Date: May 20, 2018

Location: Lindenwold Memorial Park

United States Ave., Lindeonwold, NJ 08021

CAPE MAY COUNTY

A pirate costume parade begins on 26th Ave and the boardwalk at 11 am, followed by a treasure hunt at 19th Ave and the beach for children ages 12 and under. Prizes include cash, bikes, weekend stays, gift cards and more! Call to register for the parade ONLY. Registration is not necessary to participate in the treasure hunt on the beach. Visit website for more information.

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: 26th Ave. & Boardwalk, North Wildwood, NJ 08260

ESSEX

It's Spring again! Time for our annual Art Walk in Montclair Center. Over 50 merchants will be highlighting art and artists throughout the downtown business district. Shop, dine and play - spend the day in Montclair! Information on the participating stores and artists are on the website.

Date: May 18, 2018

Location: Montclair Center

7 N. Willow St., Suite 4A, Montclair, NJ 07042

This is a family-friendly event. Along with the health fair we are going to have a showing of Disney's Frozen with live actors singing along with the movie. Great fun for children. Join us for a family wellness day with health conscious vendors, nutritionists and fitness instructors encouraging families to live healthier lifestyles. Come for the health fair and stay for one of two sing-along LIVE ACTION playing of Disney's Frozen with none other than Elsa and Anna. Purchase a VIP ticket for your chance to take photos with Elsa and Anna before the show!​

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: Montclair State University, Memorial Theater

30 Hibben Pl., Montclair, NJ 07043

We are at it again! You are not going to want to miss this! We are closing down Washington Street for another great party! Enjoy diverse culinary offerings from participating Bloomfield restaurants, music, entertainment, and lots of fun for the whole family! More block party news to come! Aki Asian HouseAnthony's Bloomfield Steak & SeafoodBraun's Tavern & Dining RoomBurgers Grilled Right (BGR)Buyrite LiquorEssex Junction Craft Kitchen & BarBloomfield College (Deacon's Den)Heavenly BitesHeavenly FlavorsJack's Super FoodtownMangia OrganicaPure Love PiesTilted KiltRita's IceTaco's La GringaThe Wooden SpoonZest Entertainment: 12-3 The New Watchdog Blues Band 3-8 Deejay (Eye to Eye Entertainment) Bella Princess 12-2Jean Barnette, Professional Hula Hooper 4-6.

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: Bloomfield Center Alliance

55 Washington St., Ste. 200, Bloomfield, NJ 07003

See Essex County's beautiful Verona Park transformed into a fine art gallery and fine craft boutique featuring 140 fine artists and fine crafters the weekend of May 19-20 from 10am-5pm, rain or shine. Explore Art for the Body and Home from fine art in a variety of media, fine photography, and fine craft creations in wood, clay, metal, glass, leather, gold and silver, and much more. Talk with exhibitors and learn what inspires them, buy great gifts for yourself, your friends and family, watch demonstrations, and sample specialty foods. Co-sponsored with Essex County Department of Parks and Rose Squared Productions, Inc., this free-to-the-public event is located on the corner of Lakeside and Bloomfield Avenues. Directions to the show from your location can be found via Google Maps.

Date: May 19, 2018 — May 20, 2018

Location: Verona Park

542 Bloomfield Ave., Verona, NJ 08844

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: May 20, 2018

Location: Downtown, Maplewood, NJ 07040

HUDSON COUNTY

Join us for a craft fair at the Plaza at Harmon Meadow! Shop unique and handmade items from the local Secaucus area!

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: The Plaza at Harmon Meadow

700 Plaza Dr., Secaucus, NJ 07094

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Welcome to the 29th Raritan River Music Festival: "Across the Wide Water" The theme of this year's festival, Across the Wide Water, reflects the international flavor of the musical offerings from distant lands, featuring musicians from India, Norway, Bangladesh, Palestine, and Canada, as well as California, New York, Connecticut, and Western New Jersey. The oboe-playing author of the best-selling memoir and hit TV show Mozart in the Jungle will perform in one of the festival's historic locations in picturesque settings throughout rural Western New Jersey. Each festival concert will begin with music composed by elementary and high school winners of the 2018 Hunterdon County Young Composer contest. Audience members are invited to meet all the musicians at a reception after each concert.

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: Clinton Presbyterian Church

91 Center St., Clinton, NJ 08809

We started with a single grill and a buffalo farm walking tour. Over these 20 years, we grew the Buffalo Watch to a local destination! With positive support from our neighbors and friends, the Buffalo Watch now features live bands, a field and barns of crafters, a food court, activities for kids, a hometown saloon and a great daytime experience. The original hay wagon ride, farm tours, buffalo herds and grilled buffalo burgers remain. All at reasonable cost with all proceeds benefiting our local Whitehouse Rescue Squad. Rain or Shine $5 donation for on-site parking. The Readington River Buffalo Farm; a historic, maintained working farm preserve. We anticipate 8-10,000 attendees at this one-day family event. The children love the pony rides, face painters and hay wagon tour rides. If its’ the food you’re looking for don’t forget to stop for Italian Ices, Soda, BBQ, Pizza, Burgers, hot dogs, popcorn, or pastries.

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: Readington Buffalo Farm

937 Rt. 523, Flemington, NJ 08822

MERCER COUNTY

Growing shiitake mushrooms on logs is something that anyone can do at home! Learn all about this fascinating process and how you can do it in your own backyard with shiitake mushroom farmer Chris Moran of Cherry Valley Cooperative! You’ll get hands on experience inoculating logs and even get to go home with a shiitake log of your own!

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: 619 Cherry Valley Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

The 5K & 10K routes tour the different habitats featured on the beautiful Watershed Reserve. During the race, family and friends can cheer you on from victory village, tour the Watershed Center and listen to live music. The post-race festival is complete with beer, wine, delicious food and dessert for purchase. A supervised activity for your child inside the Watershed Center during the race is available for an additional fee. Visit tour website for more information and to register.

Date: May 20, 2018

Location: Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed

31 Titus Mill Rd., Pennington, NJ 08534

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: Downtown, Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Join us as we celebrate Spain's unique cultural heritage with live Flamenco music and traditional dances performed by Alborada's professional artists, educational workshops, delicious foods and drink, children's arts & crafts and vendor tables. Admission is FREE! Sponsored by Woodbridge Township, The Bank of Woodbridge, Macy's and other additional sponsors to be announced. Rain date: June 3.

Date: May 20, 2018

Location: Parker Press Park

428 Rahway Ave., Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Please join the Woodbridge Community Choir for our Spring concert featuring selections of American folk music. Reception to follow concert. Free Admission (Goodwill Donation Taken at Door - $10 Suggested Donation.)

Date: May 18, 2018

Location: First Presbyterian Church of Woodbridge

600 Rahway Ave., Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: May 20, 2018

Location: Downtown Metuchen, Metuchen, NJ 08840

MONMOUTH COUNTY

This year's New Jersey Seafood Festival promises exciting new activities and attractions for the whole family – live music, wine and craft beer tent, contests, kids' activities, and of course the tastiest seafood around! Here's a sneak peek at just a few of the local restaurants that will be at there... Mr. Shrimp Seafood Restaurant and Market. Klein's Fish Market & Waterside Cafe. Jake's Downtown. Ragin' Cajun. Jack Baker's Lobster Shanty - Point Pleasant Beach. Coney Waffle. FREE ADMISSION -NO RESERVATIONS NEEDED. Rain or Shine. Parking and Shuttles. Free parking at the Municipal parking lot at 5th and River Rd. and Dempsey Park on 16th Ave. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Date: May 18, 2018 — May 20, 2018

Location: Silver Lake Park

5th & Ocean Ave., Belmar, NJ 07719

Welcome to Summer '18! Bring the kids, pack up the family and head down to the waterfront promenade @ the Harbor... The Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor. Make sure you bring the PETS, or your love for PETS. We will have plenty of fun waiting- from vendors with crafted treats for you and your pets, to adoption opportunities- FREE seminars- a doggie parade- Cool Pet Tricks Contest all topped off with a "Me -n- My Pet" Costume Contest! Live music, Always Free Admission & Parking, Beer & Wine Garden, Vendors, Kids activities, Fun 4 All.

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor

2 Simon Lake Dr., Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716

The Freehold & Jackson divisions of the Ancient Order of Hibernians are co-sponsoring this 4th Annual Irish Cultural event. 11 am - 7 pm. Traditional Irish music featuring Celtic Connection and Bally Haunis. Shamrock & Thistle Pipe Band, St. Brendan the Navigator Pipe Band, The Devrin School of Irish Dance. Authentic Irish food, Irish craft vendors. Play area for the wee ones. $5 Admission fee, Children 12 and under free. Parking is free. Enjoy the beautiful scenery of the park as a trolley ride brings you from the parking area to the event. This year come enjoy Guiness/Harp & Smithwicks.

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: Lake Topanemus Park

150 Robertsville Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

The annual Water Walk is designed to raise awareness and funds for access to safe water for our friends in Malawi. 100% of all funds raised through the Water Walk go directly to the villages for life changing, sustainable development projects, which help alleviate the daily challenges of survival. The Water Walk is a team fundraising event where, after a symbolic walk through downtown Allentown carrying buckets of water, team members take turns walking around the Allentown High School track. Team members collect pledges to raise money for development projects in Malawi. The Water Walk is a great time for the whole family with a barbecue, live music and the chance to come together as a community to change the lives of people in need.

Date: Allentown High School Track

Location: 27 High St., Allentown, NJ 08501

MORRIS COUNTY

Learn how much your heirlooms and treasures are worth. We will be enjoying a wine tasting and light hors d'oeuvres, while learning about your treasures from the professionals at Nye & Company from Bloomfield, N.J. If you have specific items to be appraised, please contact us to pre-register with a photo or information about the item. For information about registering your items, please see our website or call. The fee is $50, $40 for members, and there is a $20 appraisal fee.

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: Museum of Early Trades & Crafts

9 Main St., Madison, NJ 07940

Enjoy the intoxicating fragrance of lilacs in bloom at the Willowwood Foundation's annual garden fundraiser. The Lilac Party and Wine Tasting features artisan Spring wines. Stroll through spring gardens, and taste tempting tidbits, while listening to a cappella music provided by The Ten. Place your bids at the garden-themed silent auction featuring unusual plants. Reservations required. Email for information.

Date: May 20, 2018

Location: Willowwood Arboretum

300 Longview Rd., Chester, NJ 07931

OCEAN COUNTY

We are excited to announce that the 2018 Jersey Shore Festival will be coming back to Seaside Heights –May 18th to 20th, 2018! The Jersey Shore Festival is a FREE ADMISSION, rain-or-shine music and arts festival that kicks off the summer festival season and proves that summer really does start sooner at the Jersey Shore. With performances by over 300 artists from around the world, the Jersey Shore Festival is the premier emerging artist festival in New Jersey! Aside from the music, the Jersey Shore festival also includes activities that are fun the for whole family including BMX and Skate Shows, Motocross Shows, Ford Car show, Pro's vs. Heroes Charity Flag Football Game, Free Monster Truck Rides, Food Trucks, the JSF Vendor Village, and much more! The Jersey Shore Festival welcomes local businesses, artists, and non-profits to showcase and sell their products for festival attendees right on the Seaside Heights boardwalk on Saturday, May 19th and Sunday, May 20th from 12 Noon to 7pm.

Date: May 18, 2018 — May 20, 2018

Location: The Beach & Boardwalk, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Join New Jersey Natural Gas and the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium for our 15th annual Ocean Fun Days! This two-day event takes place on Saturday, May 19 at Island Beach State Park and Sunday, May 20 at Sandy Hook from 11 am until 3 pm, both days, rain or shine. Free admission both days! Enjoy hands-on marine and environmental programs and exhibits. There will be giveaways and plenty of excitement. Remember, learning about our coastal environment or energy conservation tips will be fun for the whole family. Learn how to use a seine net to catch native fish, crabs and other creatures. Grab a fishing rod and join the youth fishing clinic. Test your boating safety knowledge or search for natural treasures on a guided tour. Hear first hand from New Jersey scientists and researchers all about the inner-workings of the ocean and the coastline and how to protect them for future generations. On Sunday the NOAA/National Marine Fisheries building will open. Free family fun!

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: Island Beach State Park

Rt. 35 S., Seaside Park, NJ 08734

SUSSEX COUNTY

Fun and family friendly outdoor festival on the scenic grounds of historic Lusscroft Farm. Event features crafters, artisans, local farm products, food vendors, a plant sale, bake sale, plant walks, carriage rides, pony rides, workshops and more. A full schedule of live music both days adds to the festivities. Browse through the iconic Lusscroft Barn for vintage items downstairs, while upstairs the barn hosts a pop-up art display. The Bunkhouse building will showcase the annual Lusscroft Farm Photography Competition, where you can vote for your favorite entry and some entries will also be available for purchase. Hours are 10 am - Dusk. $7 Admission for adults, and kids are free. Funds raised go toward ongoing restoration projects at this historic farm. Presented by the nonprofit Heritage and Agriculture Association, in cooperation with the NJ DEP/Division of Parks and Forestry, working together to restore Lusscroft Farm.

Date: May 19, 2018 — May 20, 2018

Location: Lusscroft Farm

50 Neilson Rd. & 4-H Trail, Wantage, NJ 07461

Join for a scenic and leisurely 4-mile round-trip walk along the Sussex Branch Trail to enjoy (optional) refreshments and pizza in historic downtown Branchville. Meet at the Sussex Branch Trail crossing on Augusta Hill Rd. For ages 21 & over. Rain or shine. Time: 4 to 7 pm. Fee: $7 (pizza included, tour additional); pre-registration required - please call before May 19.

Date: May 19, 2018

Location: Kittatinny Valley State Park

Goodale Rd., Andover, NJ 07821

UNION COUNTY

Open to the public from 10 am - 5 pm held along the Boulevard. Rain or Shine. Non-stop music and entertainment along with family fun attractions. Over 150 exhibitors, kiddie rides & climbing wall, kids games, face painters, amusements, temp tattoos, & more. A special section with craft exhibitors & artists. Fabulous festival foods & Food Trucks, everything from shishkabobs, kettle corn, pulled pork, sausage sandwiches to ice cream, zeppoles, funnel cakes, and Italian ices. Over 45 Antique & Classic cars line the Boulevard. Come eat, shop & play!

Date: May 20, 2018

Location: Kenilworth Street Fair & Car Show

The Boulevard, Kenilworth, NJ 07033

Our Second Annual Berkeley Heights Democratic Club picnic is coming up! This family-friendly event will be at Columbia Park on May 20th, 2018 at 1:00 pm. There will be games for the kids, hotdogs & hamburgers - to be grilled by our Town Council and Mayoral candidates - special guests and more! It's a GREAT opportunity to get to know each other. This is not restricted to Democrats , so come by and meet some neighbors and have some fun and good food.

Date: May 20, 2018

Location: The Picnic Shelter

Lower Columbia Park, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922