34 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Oct. 5-7

Looking for fall fun this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Oktoberfest

Historic Smithville's famous Oktoberfest has over 100 juried crafters, an international food court, music, kids activities, non-profit organizations and more! All of this is in addition to over 60 Shoppes, carousel and train rides, paddle boats, 7 eateries, and antique arcades that are already located at the Village year round! 10 am -5 pm.

Date: Oct 6, 2018 - Oct 7, 2018

Location: Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205

BERGEN COUNTY

Saddle Brook UNICO Street Fair

Non-stop live music and entertainment along with family fun attractions. Over 150 exhibitors, kiddie rides & climbing wall, kids games, face painters, amusements, temp tattoos, & more. A special section with craft exhibitors & artists. Fabulous festival foods, everything from gyros, shishkabobs, kettle corn, pulled pork, sausage sandwiches to ice cream, zeppoles, funnel cakes, fresh squeezed lemonade and Italian ices. Come eat, shop & play! 10 am - 5 pm. Rain or Shine.

Date: Oct 7, 2018

Location: Market St., Saddle Brook, NJ 07663

BURLINGTON COUNTY

City of Burlington 11th Annual Police K-9 Car Show

The City of Burlington hosts the 11th Annual Police K-9 Car Show from 10 am - 3 pm. There will be 80 trophies, goodie bags for the first 100, dash plaques for the first 50, great food and live music. Show shirts one for $15 or two for $25. High Street from Broad to the Riverfront will be filled classic, antique, muscle cars and more! Pre-register for $15 or register the day of for $20. Proceeds benefit the BCPD K-9 Unit. Rain date Sunday.

Date: Oct 6, 2018

Location: 202 High St., Burlington, NJ 08016

Bordentown Goes to War: the Peoples' Conflicts

Start your journey with Bordentown's local people from pre-revolutionary times through the founding of our great country and beyond. Hear stories of abolitionist actions and the Civil War, personal experiences of people and places in Bordentown during WWi and WWII. We will be presenting archival documents such as photos and letters of those who lived through this country's most trying times that have been pulled from our archives and never revealed to the public! Opening day is Saturday, October 6th during the Cranberry Festival. Walk through town enjoying marvelous food, treats, gifts and stop in the museum to travel through the times of our ancestors' struggles. This Exhibit will be open the first and third Saturdays each month through December. This story is constantly evolving. Please send us an e-mail and share your experiences or family stories passed on of these times. The past is always with us and never lost! Please stop by and experience this exhibit for yourself!

Date: Oct 6, 2018

Location: 302 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, NJ 08505

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Wildwoods Seafood and Music Festival

The Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce will host a free street fair from 11 am - 8 pm on Atlantic Avenue between Wildwood and Schellenger Avenues, Wildwood. Live music, crafters, food vendors, pie eating contest & much more! Two stages of free musical entertainment. A "Kids Korner" with activities including pumpkin painting, face painting and bounces will take place from noon - 4 pm.

Date: Oct 6, 2018

Location: Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

Morey’s Piers Oktoberfest

The ancient German tradition of merriment, roller coasters, tilt-a-whirls, beer, pretzels and bratwurst comes to the Wildwoods with Morey's Piers Oktoberfest. Mariner's Pier will be open for Oktoberfest. Jumbo's restaurant will feature a special themed selection of Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, German potato salad, schnitzel and more. On tap, guests will find a wide selection of beers and tasting flights to be enjoyed at an outdoor "biergarten" located behind Jumbo's with live entertainment from The Oompah-Delics. Raise a glass and tap a toe as bands play throughout the night Friday and Saturday on the main stage from 6:30 - 9:30 pm. For more information or visit the website.

Date: Oct 5, 2018 - Oct 7, 2018

Location: Morey's Piers

3501 Boardwalk, Wildwoods, NJ 08260

Cape May Wine & Music Festival

The Cape May Wine & Music Fest at Hawk Haven Winery will feature live music from world class performers, wine tastings from some of New Jersey's finest wineries, a craft beer garden that will blow your hops off, and a variety of tasty street food vendors.

Date: Oct 6, 2018 - Oct 7, 2018

Location: Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

20th Annual Festival of Fine Craft

This event features the work of 150 juried, contemporary and traditional artists. Throughout the WheatonArts campus, artists working in clay, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed medium, wearable art, wood, and more will display and sell their work. Attendees can interact with demonstrating artists working in a variety of mediums, listen to live music, relax in the Beer & Wine Garden, and enjoy refreshments from gourmet food trucks. The crowd-favorite "WheatonArts Glass Pumpkin Patch" will be displayed in the center of WheatonArts' campus. Hands-on family art activities will be available both days from 11 am - 4 pm. The Festival of Fine Craft is included with General Admission to WheatonArts. Visit the website for more information and event updates. Rain or Shine.

Date: Oct 6, 2018 - Oct 7, 2018

Location: Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center

1501 Glasstown Rd., Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX

Bloomfield Harvest Fest

Celebrating its 26th year, the autumn festival brings a whole day of food, music, and family fun. The event draws on average over ten thousand people from around the Essex County/Northern New Jersey region and has become a town tradition enjoyed by area residents and out of town visitors. Harvest Fest brings something for everyone. Folks can come out and peruse the various unique gifts, clothing, and arts and crafts from over one hundred vendors and local retailers. Those looking for great food will not be disappointed with the array of “eats and treats” served up by neighborhood restaurants and food trucks selling popular festival treats. There is also a “Harvest Beer and Wine Garden” where people can take in the festival’s sights and sounds while enjoying various beverages. Live music completes the day with popular bands and musicians performing on a main stage in the center of the festival. Family activities includes amusement rides, carnival attractions, and petting zoo.

Date: Oct 6, 2018

Location: Bloomfield Center

Broad St., between Bloomfield & Belleville Ave., Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Newark Arts Festival

The Newark Arts Festival is Newark Arts' premiere annual art fair offering an array of exhibits, artist talks, performances, curated tours, open artist studios, screenings and workshops. More than 8,000 participants, 200 artists and 100 open studios will combine to showcase the best of visual, performing, and literary art.

Date: Oct 4, 2018

Location: Downtown, Newark, NJ 07112

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Quilts in the Mill/Courthouse Quilters

Presented by Courthouse Quilters – October 5 -7, 2018 (10am – 5pm) Two floors of handmade quilts on display! Door Prizes, Mini-Quilt Raffles, Vendors, Arts & Crafts Boutique, Quilting Demos, “New York Radiance” Raffle Quilt (88” X 107”) tickets and refreshments available. PLUS! Special Guest: Joyce Hughes, national award-winning quilt designer, fiber artist and author will speak on Saturday at 1pm. Admission: $10.00 (a portion of the proceeds benefits the Delaware Mill Society).

Date: Oct 5, 2018 - Oct 7, 2018

Location: 31 Risler Road (Rte 29), Stockton, NJ 08559

Craft Market with Craft Beer Tastings

Please join us for Lone Eagle Brewing’s Oktoberfest. Come dressed in your Authentic Oktoberfest outfit, enjoy festive music, and partake in our Marzen Traditional German Style Lager on tap. Friday, October 5th: Flemington Fire Department will be serving Hot Dogs and Brats. Saturday, October 6th: Local Restaurants will be serving Authentic German Food. Sunday, October 7th: Finish line of the Main Street Half Marathon. Local Restaurants will be serving Authentic German Food 'Crafts and Drafts' Handmade Artisan Market presented by Marketspace Vendor Events.

Date: Oct 5, 2018 - Oct 7, 2018

Location: 44 Stangl Rd., Flemington, New Jersey 08822

MERCER COUNTY

Pumpkin Palooza and Quilt Show

Fun for the whole family! Pumpkins for sale, silent auction baskets, crafts, food, soups to go, children's activities. Plus dozens of new and heirloom quilts on display, made by Hopewell Valley's finest quilters. Proceeds will benefit Mercer NAMI, the National Alliance for Mental Illness.

Date: Oct 6, 2018

Location: Hopewell Presbyterian Church

80 West Broad St., Hopewell, NJ 08525

Hometown Harvest Fair

We will have a day filled with local artists and crafters, small businesses, live entertainment, great food, and children's rides and activities that makes Hightstown unforgettable! Mums and hay bales decorate the live entertainment areas that define autumn and set the stage for the Harvest Fair. Artists, crafters, and small businesses line historic Main Street and you can see vendor tents as far as the eye can see. Live entertainment gets the crowd going playing anything from dance performances to acoustic sounds and live cover bands to our schools and organizations showing off the borough's local talent.

Date: Oct 6, 2018

Location: 101 Main St., Hightstown, NJ 08520

Alzheimer's New Jersey - Central Regional Walk to Fight Alzheimer's

Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s is Alzheimer's New Jersey's largest fundraising event to support New Jersey families that are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. 100% of your walk donations support New Jersey individuals and families.

Date: Oct 7, 2018

Location: 660 Rosedale Rd., Princeton, New Jersey 08541

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Dunellen HarvestFest

The perfect fall event with crafters, food, live music, carriage rides, pumpkin decorating contest, apple pie baking contest and more. Free admission. Fun for all ages! Rain or Shine.

Date: Oct 7, 2018

Location: Washington Park

N. Washington Ave., between Dunellen Ave. & First St., Dunellen, NJ 08812

Oktoberfest 2018

The Knights of Columbus proudly present Oktoberfest 2018 You don't have to be German to have a good time. Tickets $35/person (21 & older) Price includes: German Food, Beer, Wine, Soda, Dessert and Coffee Entertainment by Bernie's Orchestra who play music in a wide and varied selection with music for dancing. You can buy tickets on line.

Date: Oct 6, 2018

Location: St James Church

145 Grenville St., Woodbridge, NJ 07095

36th Annual North Brunswick Heritage Day

The 36th Annual North Brunswick Heritage Day will be held on Saturday, October 6 at Community Park, off Route 130 South beginning at 1 p.m. Rain date is Sunday, October 7. It is truly a day of fun to become one! Come out and enjoy local bands, dancing, food, rides, pony rides, petting zoo, crafters and beer garden. The Heritage Day band lineup includes the Swampgrass Jug Band and M’Zume. Put on your dancing shoes, there will be a dance floor in front of the stage! The Ann Marie Chandlee Heritage Day Award ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Following the ceremony, don’t miss the Weeklings as they will feature an energetic set of Beatles tunes and power-pop music. A fireworks display will cap off the evening. This program is made possible in part by funds from the Middlesex County Board of Chosen Freeholders/Office of Culture & Heritage and the NJ State Council on the Arts/Department of State. Bring your lawn chairs and spend the day with your family at Heritage Day!

Date: Oct 6, 2018

Location: Community Park, 2053 Route 130 South

North Brunswick, New Jersey 08902

East Brunswick Ghost Walk

Every Saturday evening in October, walk the haunted village of Old Bridge in East Brunswick Township. Built atop a Lenape village, the neighborhood witnessed its first, but not its last, murder in 1727 when an Indian sachem shot and killed a cheating tavern owner. The pre-Civil War homes abound with paranormal activity including apparitions, dis-embodied voices and moving furniture. For more information, please see East Brunswick Ghost Walk on Facebook.

Date: Oct 6, 2018

Location: Kossman Street, East Brunswick, NJ 08816

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Highlands 17th Annual Oktoberfest

The feel-good spirit of Highland's Oktoberfest is modeled on the traditional Munich, Germany Oktoberfest with an emphasis on eating, drinking and being merry while providing something for everyone. Authentic German food, live music, dancing and entertainment from 2 - 9 pm. Festivities will include a "Best-Dressed" Contest, and a "Beer Stein Holding" Contest with special prizes. There will also be a Super 50/50 drawing with 50% of the proceeds going to the lucky winner. Rain Date 10/7/18.

Date: Oct 6, 2018

Location: Veteran's Park

23 Bay Ave., Highlands, NJ 07732

Pierfest 4th Annual Fall Festival

Jersey Shore's premier fall festival in Pier Village's miles of beachfront, featuring… Family fun activities (face painting, inflatable obstacle courses, photo booths, a Fun Bus featuring kids fitness challenges & more) Local vendors, artists, crafters & exhibitors. Live music from local performers: Jake Jacobsen, Justin & Alina, Rock'n Music Academy and more… Fall food & drink specials at Pier Village restaurants, including Luke's Lobster, Coney Island Waffle, FIN Oyster & Cocktail Bar, The Drink Shack by Dough Mama, The Wine Loft & more. Fall sample sales at Pier Village shops, including Lulu Lemon, Haviana's, Molly & Zoey, WISH, Faustini Wines, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory & more. Come early and spend the weekend to take advantage of Pier Village FRESH Farmer's Market (farm fresh produce, organic bath & body products, fresh flowers, food demos, etc) and the Pier Village shops Sidewalk Sale. Rates at Bungalow hotel nearby start at $250/ night.

Date: Oct 7, 2018

Location: Pier Village

1 Chelsea Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740

Belmar Fall Festival

Come and enjoy an afternoon with live music, a variety of craft vendors, and visit your favorite Food Truck. Be sure to bring your dogs for the DOG PARADE. This is a pet friendly event. Parking and Admission is FREE. Rain or Shine.

Date: Oct 7, 2018

Location: Main St., Belmar, NJ 07719

Pumpkin Festival

Happy Day Farm invites you to celebrate New Jersey's Pumpkin Festival! We have a 13-Acre U-Pick pumpkin patch open 7 days a week, Jumping Pillow, Corn & Pumpkin Cannons, Timmy Town Zoo, Corn Maze, Pirate Ship, Pedal Carts, Duck Racing, Hayrides, Pony Rides, Pig Racing, & So Much More! Over 30 Games, Activities, & Attractions For The Entire Family! All activities and attractions will be open for Columbus Day.

Date: Oct 5, 2018 - Oct 28, 2018

Location: Happy Day Farm

77 Iron Ore Rd., Manalapan, NJ 07726

MORRIS COUNTY

Grand Harvest Wine Festival

Spend the day on the farm, and sample 300+ wines. Enjoy live music, delicious foods, and artisan crafts. Additional information available online.

Date: Oct 6, 2018 - Oct 7, 2018

Location: Fosterfields Living Historical Farm

73 Kahdena Rd., Morris Township, NJ 07962

Apple Cider Pressing Tours

Experience the production of homemade cider first-hand at Alstede’s very own cider mill. Alstede Farms utilizes the mill to create delicious, homemade cider from their local, freshly picked apples, which is available for purchase at the farm store. Consisting of several stages such as inspecting, mashing, squeezing and bottling, each pressing session can produce anywhere from 200 to 500 gallons of cider. Guests are welcome to enjoy a brief apple cider pressing tour as part of the pick-your-own experience, but more extensive, private tours can be made available through reservations only. *Please note that these are on-going and that the public may experience a different aspect of the pressing cycle and may not experience the whole process while visiting.

Date: Ever Friday in October

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Discover Morristown: People and Places Walking Tour

Take a leisurely walking tour through Morristown with author Bonnie-Lynn Nadzeika, former director of the Morris County Historical Society. Her postcard book on Morristown will come alive as she points out architecturally important buildings that sit within the Historic District, and hear the stories of past and prominent Morristonians.

Date: Oct 6, 2018

Location: 6 Court Street, Morristown, New Jersey 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

4th Annual LBI FLY International Kite Festival

The Annual LBI Fly International Kite Festival is returning for its fourth year! We are excited to welcome back our domestic and international kite professionals to participate in this four-day festival. This event will have many different events across the island. Mark your calendars and visit LBI for this fall weekend of flight!

Date: Oct 5, 2018 - Oct 8, 2018

Location: Ship Bottom Beaches

Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom, NJ 08008

Ocean County Columbus Day Parade & Italian Festival

The Italian Festival is a 3-day event on Grant Ave. It includes food, snacks, entertainment, crafts, merchandise and children's activities. The Columbus Day Parade on The Boulevard includes bands, floats, groups and organizations, mummers and antique cars. Both events feature guest performers, direct from Italy.

Date: Oct 5, 2018 - Oct 7, 2018

Location: The Boulevard & Grant Ave., Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

The 24th Annual Fall Forestry Festival

This FREE event is full of fun nature filled events to help you learn more about the forest you live in. Here are just a sample of the fun, educational, events planned: Nature Walks Maple Sugaring Crafts Forestry Displays & Demos Greater Pinelands Dulcimer Society Classroom Presentations Given by Naturalists And Much, Much More!

Date: Oct 6, 2018

Location: Forest Resource Education Center

370 East Veterans Hwy, Jackson, NJ 08527

Clean Water Action Charity Auction Wine & Chocolate Tasting

Don't miss Clean Water Action's 9th Annual "Autumn Toast to a Healthy Environment" Charity Auction and Wine & Chocolate Tasting! Autumn Toast is a fun-filled day featuring: Wine Tastings with Sommelier Louis Fontenelli, Chocolate Tastings with J. Emanuel Chocolatier, The Sandy Sasso Jazz Quartet, Savory Hors D'oeuvres, Silent and Chance Auction, 50/50 Raffle. Guests can win amazing gifts, raise money for a good cause, while relaxing at the golf club's Adirondack-style club house and beautiful outdoor patio! Come out and support Clean Water programs in the Garden State! The event will benefit Clean Water Action's local programs to protect drinking water and reduce single-use disposable plastic and foam pollution that harms our oceans, rivers, lakes, streams, and communities.

Date: Oct 7, 2018

Location: Pine Barrens Golf Club

540 S Hope Chapel Rd., Jackson, NJ 08527

SALEM COUNTY

Elmer Harvest Day

The Annual Elmer Harvest Festival celebrates small town Elmer with historical exhibits, antique car show, children's games, pony rides, food, vendors, 5K race, demonstrations, and more!

Date: Oct 6, 2018

Location: Greater Elmer Area Historical Society

117 Broad St, Elmer, NJ 08318

Flashlight Corn Mazes

Bring your Flashlight and try out our 2018 Corn Maze. This is a night that is FUN for the entire family. The maze is not scary so it is perfect for all ages! Pumpkins and snacks will be available for purchase during the event. $6 per person.

Date: Oct 5, 2018

Location: Coombs Barnyard

20 Rt. 77, Elmer, NJ 08318

SOMERSET COUNTY

Somerville Street Fair and Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: Oct 7, 2018

Location: Downtown Somerville, Somerville, NJ 08876

UNION COUNTY

Fall Festival

Fun Fall event for all the family with delicious food and drinks plus lots of activities for all ages!

Date: Oct 6, 2018 - Oct 7, 2018

Location: Warinanco Park

1 Park Dr., Roselle, NJ 07203