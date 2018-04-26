34 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Apr. 27-29

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Join Big Joe Henry on Saturday, April 28th and Sunday, April 29th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM as he broadcasts live from Conventional Hall for the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival! Get tickets now for special events, world premiers, film screenings and panels. Check out the full list of performers including Wyclef Jean, Danny DeVito, Sublime with Rome, Gov't Mule, Michael Franti and more! The Asbury Park Music & Film Festival is unlike any other event of its kind in that it explores and celebrates a single, and perhaps the most dramatic, aspect of cinema…the role of music in film. The Festival will benefit the underserved children in Asbury Park; one the most challenged youth communities in the country by providing music education, instruments and social connection opportunities. Specifically, funds raised through the APMFF will support three programs including Hope Academy, The Hip Hop Institute, and the Asbury Park Summer Recreation Music Camp.

Date: April 27, 2018 - April 29, 2018

Location: Various Locations Throughout Asbury Park

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Any teen from throughout Atlantic County is invited to display their talent, meet with professionals in the field and attend hands-on workshops or master classes. Area artists and teachers of visual and performing arts are welcome to connect and participate too. Held in various arts venues and on the streets of the Art District.

Date: April 27, 2018

Location: Downtown Hammonton

208 Vine St., Hammonton, NJ 08037

Join the players of the New Jersey Renaissance Faire and travel back to the days of yore and merry Olde England as the Historic Village of Smithville is transformed into the Shire of Smithville in the heart of the English Renaissance. The good Duke of Northumberland has decreed merriment for all. From 11 am - 5 pm, this event brings fun for the whole family and includes comedy, tragedy, sword fighting, dance, song, knights, jesters and so much more. Also stroll among the wares of the local vendors and traveling merchants sporting historical gifts and finely crafted items. Historic Smithville offers 60 Shoppes, 7 eateries, carousel and train rides, peddle boats, and arcade. On site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events!

Date: April 28, 2018 - April 29, 2018

Location: Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205

BERGEN COUNTY

This event will be held from 10 am - 5 pm. The street will be transformed into a giant town block party. Here's a list of the local Maywood food establishments that will be serving at the fair: Mario's Pizza serving a wide variety of Italian foods, Uncle Pauline's Puro Sabor serving bbq chicken and ribs, the Stray Cat Brew serving all brews of hot & cold coffee along with desserts and cakes, The Seafood Gourmet serving Clams, Shrimp and seafood galore. and Uncle Louie Italian Ice. There will also be a Gourmet Food Truck Court along with some of your other favorite food vendors: Gina Foods selling Gyros, shishkabob, Mr Softee's Ice Cream Truck, and a Taste of Poland- Kielbasa, pierogi, stuffed cabbage, and Carnival Concessions selling Zeppole, funnel cakes & hot sandwiches. There's Mamma's Catering selling Fried foods, french fires, sweet potato fries, Manny's- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade and Juices and Linekin's Kettle Corn.

Date: April 29, 2018

Location: 100 W. Pleasant Ave., Maywood, NJ 07607

CAMDEN COUNTY

Come in costume like a fish or tree or Mother Earth and get $1 off admission! Then join our fun lessons on how to save Fred the Fish, make your own Truffula tree, and weave with nature as part of our themed crafts! It's all green and all fun…and enjoy Lorax cookies while they last! It's all part of our enjoyment for, and appreciation of, Mother Earth!

Date: April 28, 2018 - April 29, 2018

Location: Camden Children's Garden

3 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Let the light of the full moon guide you up the 199 stairs to the starry top. Don't miss a rare opportunity to see the light of the moon at the top, weather permitting. The Cape May Lighthouse is located in Cape May Point State Park, Lower Township. $12 for adults, $8 for children (ages 3-12). Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Date: April 29, 2018

Location: Cape May Lighthouse

215 Lighthouse Ave., Cape May Point, NJ 08212

ESSEX

The Building Tomorrows 5K Run, Family Walk, and Fun Fest returns for its 20th Anniversary! The 5K Run is a USATF sanctioned 500 Point Grand Prix race on a flat, scenic course around a beautiful lake. Not a runner? Create a team with your friends, family, and coworkers for the 2 mile Family Walk! Individual and team runners and walkers are welcome to attend! Following the run and walk is a Fun Fest for all ages complete with live music, activities, food, and more! All funds raised will help The Arc of Essex County's mission of helping children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities participate in every level of society to enjoy fuller, more independent lives. Use the website to register today.

Date: April 28, 2018

Location: Clipper Pavilion at South Mountain Recreation Complex

560 Northfield Ave., 123 Naylon Ave., W. Orange, NJ 07052

Join us for a springtime celebration featuring a bubbly brunch, and three floors of artist studios. Studio members explore a wide range of disciplinary practices ranging from music production to photography; from painting to video art; sculpture to interactive radio. So pop in, have a bite, and enjoy a magnificent experience with our studio members at Gateway! This event is free and open to the public.

Date: April 28, 2018

Location: Gateway Project Spaces

2 Gateway, Newark, NJ 07102

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Featuring over 80 of the area's finest artists and crafters, great food and family entertainment. Get your O'Fish'l Shad Fest T Shirt designed by a local artist. You'll find everything - jewelry, ceramics, furniture, apparel, accessories, home décor and more! In The Food Court: everything from taco salads to crab cakes! There will also be shad chowder, hot dogs, kettles corn, hamburgers, fries and fresh lemonade! Family fun: Face Painting, Sand Art, and other children's games and activities. Don't miss the fun and educational shad seining demonstrations down at Lewis Island where the Delaware River Basin Commission will be teaching us about how to test water quality. Over 150 original art posters, created and donated by local artists, are on display and will be auctioned off on Sunday to raise money for scholarships.

Date: April 28, 2018 - April 29, 2018

Location: Downtown Lambertville

11 Bridge St., Lambertville, NJ 08530

Join us for a special wine and cheese pairing in our Tasting Room. We will be featuring an assortment of premium cheeses from Cabot Creamery that are complimentary with your purchase of a wine tasting.

Date: April 28, 2018 - April 29, 2018

Location: Old York Cellars Winery

80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

Qcrew BBQ Catering Co. will share a delectable feast featuring a pig roast, we will pour locally grown fine wines at the open wine bar, and James Popik/Ten Foot Tall will play blues rock on the patio. The winemakers will offer barrel tastings, and you can go home with wine sold at volume discounts. This is our kick off to the warm season, and it sells out every year! Don't miss out! $65pp plus tax.

Date: April 28, 2018

Location: Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Terhune Orchards Read and Explore Program is our winter education series, following the popular seasonal Read and Pick Program. Our program is about Composting. We will talk about turning our "garbage" back into soil. Reading stories and looking at compost materials. Each child will make their own compost container to take home. There are two sessions on Saturday: 10am and 1pm. Everyone is welcome. Please call to register. Registration is requested. The fee is $7 per child.

Date: April 28, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

Just call us the pioneers of pop ups at River Horse Brewing Company in Ewing, New Jersey! Originating in October 2017, Marketspace Vendor Events' Crafts and Drafts handmade market has become a regular on tap at the Mercer County brewery. We're returning with 40+ unique craft artisans and an awesome way to shake off those winter blues! Vendors are welcome to sample the brew. This event is free to attend, family-friendly, and dogs are permitted in the tasting room only.

Date: April 29, 2018

Location: River Horse Brewing Company

2 Graphics Dr., Ewing, NJ 08628

Join us for our first annual Salty, Sweet and some Heat Food Sampling Event! Enjoy live music, food trucks, and FREE samples from over 25 local food vendors. What do I get with a ticket purchase? You will be granted admission to our event, along with food samples from each of our local vendors. Any purchases from vendors/food trucks are not included in admission prices.

Date: April 28, 2018 - April 29, 2018

Location: Oasis Family Farm

3 Circle Dr., Robbinsville, NJ 08691

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Rutgers Day will continue to have a statewide presence with programming at Rutgers University-Camden, Rutgers University-New Brunswick, and Rutgers University-Newark. It's a terrific opportunity for New Jersey residents of all ages to experience their state university at a family-friendly day packed with free programs, including stages performances, tours, exhibits, hands-on activities, lectures, and more. For more information about Rutgers Day activities and events, visit the website. FREE admission.

Date: April 28, 2018

Location: Rutgers University

101 Somerset St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

The Festival focuses primarily on traditional indigenous, multicultural folk forms and artists from and residing in and around New Jersey. The folk artists are carriers of folk tradition that are accurate and respectful in depicting folk cultures. Carriers of folk tradition are those who grew up in the tradition in which they perform or create and who learned their art within their family or community as part of daily life. Usually, but not exclusively, these tradition bearers do not earn a living from their art. At our Festival, we have an annual heritage theme which focuses on folk music, crafts and other traditions of a specific ethnic, cultural or regional heritage found within our state. This year's theme is Native Americans in New Jersey! We are showcasing the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape, Ramapo, and Powhatan.

Date: April 28, 2018

Location: Eagleton Institue/Woodlawn

191 Ryders Ln., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Fundraiser Carnival From 4-26 thru 4-29. Kennedy Park Sayreville NJ. Benefits Sayreville Auxiliary Police Force - Equipment Purchases. Fireworks - 4/27. Rain date 4-28. Food Trucks. Car show.

Date: April 26, 2018 - April 29, 2018

Location: Kennedy Park, Sayreville, NJ 08816

10th Annual Pawcasso Gala Art Auction

On Saturday, April 28, 2018, Angel P.A.W.S.(Pets Animals Welfare Society, Inc.) will celebrate their 10th Annual Pawcasso Gala Art Auction Fundraiser- with Special Guest Artist, Illustrator and Actor John Stanisci, benefiting the continuing care of homeless animals in their facility. The event will take place at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Hall at 436 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ, 07064. Art auction preview begins at 6:00 pm and the auction start time is 7:00 pm. Admission is $15.00 per person or $25.00 per couple. Acceptable forms of payment in advance and at the door are cash or check made payable to: Angel P.A.W.S. For additional information, please call Lisa Palasits at (732) 713-0447 or Angel P.A.W.S. at 732-340-1199.

Date: April 28, 2018

Location: St. Anthony of Padua Parish Hall

436 Port Reading Ave., Port Reading, NJ 07064

MONMOUTH COUNTY

APMFF is a three-day festival featuring live musical performances, intimate Q&As and over 40 films. Visit the website for show updates and to purchase tickets and passes. Connect with over 10,000 music & film fans as APMFF takes over all of Asbury Park with venues including the historic Paramount Theatre, the iconic Stone Pony, Wonder Bar and the recently revamped House of Independents. Join us in Festival Village (Bradley Park) and our partner hotel venues The Asbury Hotel and The Berkeley Oceanfront for special screenings and other events. Plus Big Joe Henry will broadcast LIVE from Convention Hall Saturday and Sunday 10am - 3pm. APMFF continues to support kids music programs in Asbury Park by providing music education, instruments and social connection opportunities.

Date: April 27, 2018 - April 29, 2018

Location: The Paramount Theatre & Various locations

1200 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

A fun day with delicious BBQ, refreshing beer, unique crafters and 19th century games. While you enjoy the festival explore the historic buildings, visit craft shops, listen to live music and enjoy some good barbecue with family and friends! The historic village will be providing craft demonstrations at the blacksmith shop and carpentry shop. All historic buildings will be open for tours with cost.

Date: April 28, 2018 - April 29, 2018

Location: The Historic Village at Allaire

4265 Atlantic Ave., Farmingdale, NJ 07727

Activities include sheep-shearing and demonstrations by sheep-herding dogs. Visitors can also enjoy wagon rides to a neighboring site, the Monmouth County Historical Associations' Holmes-Hendrickson House, where staff will demonstrate the way wool was used in Colonial America with spinning and weaving activities. Parking and admission are free. Noon - 3 pm.

Date: April 28, 2018 - April 29, 2018

Location: Historic Longstreet Farm

44 Longstreet Rd., Holmdel, NJ 07733

Win a trip of a lifetime at our Exclusive Travel Auction at the Tour the World Wine Tasting. International menu paired up with wine from that region. Bucket list trips provided by AmFund Foundation.

Date: April 27, 2018

Location: Navesink Country Club

50 Luffburrow Ln., Middletown, NJ 07748

Paint Laugh Wine! Join us with Paint and Wine Party guided by Laura Fiorillo, an artist and instructor born and raised in New Jersey. Enjoy painting a flower scene for the Spring season on a 16 x 20 canvas with friends and family. Ticket price includes painting supplies, one glass of wine (21 and over only). Snacks and cash bar available. SEATING IS LIMITED TO 20 PEOPLE.

Date: April 27th, 2018

Location: 400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701

Allentown, NJ's annual Spring Stroll will be held Saturday, April 28th 10 AM - 4 PM (Rain Date: Sunday, April 29th) This year we are making our Spring Stroll bigger! Come take a stroll through town and visit all our wonderful shops and delicious eateries. Over 60 handcrafted vendors will line main street, and there will be kids activities including a Bounce House and Sand Art as well as live music throughout the day!​ Sidewalk sales at our shops and garage sales throughout town! Free admission and parking throughout town.

Date: April 28, 2018

Location: South Main St., Allentown, NJ 08501

MORRIS COUNTY

Join Grow It Green Morristown for their 6th Annual Diamonds for Kale Gala on April 28. This year’s gala moves to the Seeing Eye located in Morris Township, and will offer guests more room to celebrate in a beautiful and unique setting. The event will feature local, seasonally-inspired food, local craft beer and spirits, wine tasting, a live jazz band, silent auction, tricky tray and more! All proceeds go towards Grow It Green Morristown's work to promote equal access to fresh, local food and educate communities on environmental stewardship and healthy eating. Tickets are $125, and the event sells out every year!

Date: April 28, 2018

Location: The Seeing Eye

10 Washington Valley Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960

Join us for Our Fourth Annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser. Pedal for the Puzzle is a non-profit charity that brings people together to raise money and awareness for autism. Proceeds from this event support the Watchung Hills Pop Warner Challenger Football Division. Challenger programs help children with disabilities and their families lead healthy and active lives. Pedal for the Puzzle is proud to work with the Watchung Hills Pop Warner organization along with Cambridge Wines for such an admirable cause. So come out and try some great-tasting wines and then buy! GETTING INVOLVED makes wine taste that much better!!! Admission $25.

Date: April 28, 2018

Location: Cambridge Wines

10 Lafayette Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Festival goers can look forward to sampling wines from a nice variety of award-winning Garden State wineries. In addition to wine tastings, there will also be live entertainment, as well as crafters, retail vendors, food vendors, and a children's play area. Rain or Shine.

Date: April 28, 2018 - April 29, 2018

Location: Waretown Recreation and Lake Area

182 Wells Mill Rd., Waretown, NJ 08758

Join OCRFA in raising money to fund scientific research and advocacy efforts for ovarian cancer this annual, indoor cycling event. Cyclists of all levels are encouraged to pitch in and do their part in supporting this worthy cause. Sign up alone or with a friend to ride in a high-energy environment with music and instructors to keep you motivated! Registration is $50 per person; survivors ride for free. Sign up by April 11 to receive a complimentary gift bag and event t-shirt. It’s recommended that each person raise a minimum of $300 but individuals who raise at least $1,000 can walk away with some very special prizes!

Date: April 29, 2018

Location: 213 NJ-37, Toms River, NJ 08753

PASSAIC COUNTY

The Experts in Mystery Entertainment are now performing live public and private interactive murder mystery dinner shows in Wayne and surrounding areas throughout New Jersey. Join us for a night of intrigue, deception, and delicious food in this comedic thriller!

Date: April 28, 2018

Location: 50 Hinchman Ave., Wayne, NJ 07470

SOMERSET COUNTY

Saturday April 28 (10 am to 2 pm), the Branchburg Woman's Club will host a free Flea Market at Branchburg Central Middle School, 220 Baird Road, 08876 (Somerset County). There will be a 50/50, a bake sale, refreshments, plus free admission and parking. Shoppers may find a variety of crafts and new items as well as attic finds in good condition. The public event benefits charities.

Date: April 28, 2018

Location: Branchburg Central Middle School

220 Baird Rd., Branchburg, NJ 08876

SUSSEX COUNTY

The third annual Montague Spring Fling is scheduled for Saturday 1 - 4 pm. In collaboration with the Montague Grange, the House will be open for house tours and old fashioned craft demonstrations. The Foster-Armstrong House, circa 1790, is a two story Dutch colonial, is about 1 mile north of the Milford/Montague Bridge. Volunteers will be demonstrating old fashioned crafts like chair caning, basket weaving, sewing and spinning. Costumed docents will guide visitors though the historic displays throughout the first floor. All are welcome! This event is FREE.

Date: April 28, 2018

Location: The Foster Armstrong House

320 River Rd., Montague, NJ 07827

UNION COUNTY

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: April 29, 2018

Location: Downtown Cranford, Cranford, NJ 07016

A free concert of handbell music will be offered on April 29, 2018 at 4:30 PM at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Summit, NJ. Twelve bell choirs of youth and adult ringers from churches in Chatham, Morristown, Madison, in Basking Ridge, Metuchen, East Hanover, Haddonfield, Oldwick, Essex Fells, and Summit will perform on over 1,300 handbells. Five selections will be rung by two different groups of the choirs, and one will be rung “en masse” using mallets! The public is welcome to attend. Seating is limited and will be available on a first-come basis. St. John’s is located at 587 Springfield Ave. in Summit, NJ. For more information, call 908 273-3846 x2512.

Date: April 29, 2018

Location: St. John's Lutheran Church

587 Springfield Ave., Summit, NJ 07901

Now is your chance to find a forever friend of your very own! Visit us this Saturday, April 28 from 11 AM to 4 PM at Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty, 200 North Avenue East in Westfield, NJ. We and our dogs will be waiting to create some matches made in heaven. Remember to apply to adopt online before you arrive, as that is the first all-important step in our adoption process: https://homeforgooddogs.org/adoption-application.

Date: April 28, 2018

Location: Prominent Properties Sotheby's International Realty, Westfield, NJ 07090

WARREN COUNTY

Join us for a full day of art work galore, music, kids activities and demonstrations. Music by Grover Kemble Trio, the Michaela McClain Band, and Olive Mountain Duo featuring Steve Kirchuk and Jan Persson. Cash prizes awarded to top artists! Location is on East Washington Avenue/Route 57, Downtown Washington.There is NO charge to attend the event. Artists ATT: All art media are encouraged, including but not limited to paintings, glass, pottery, jewelry, and fabrics.

Date: April 28, 2018

Location: 44 E. Washington Ave., Washington, NJ 07882