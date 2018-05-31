32 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — June 1-3

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Date: June 2, 2018

Location: Crowne Plaza

2349 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

BERGEN COUNTY

VOTE for the BEST food trucks from Jersey and Philly! Some are ranked top 10 in the USA! Event 5 - 11 pm with early access beginning at 3 pm. Fun includes best food trucks from NJ and Philly, live DJ, kids' activities, harness racing (7:15 pm post time) and more! General admission begins at noon for $5 per person online, $8 at the door. Kids under 5 years of age are admitted for free. No pets please.

Date: June 2, 2018

Location: Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

The event will be held from Raymond St. to Kipp Ave. and run from 10 am - 5 pm. More than 150 vendors will be on hand with arts, crafts and specialty vendors in addition to the various Hasbrouck Heights businesses and local clubs and organizations. The Kids Shindig area will have games, sand art, face painting and more. FREE kiddie rides. Trackless train, pony rides. Many local restaurants and businesses will be participating in this event. So come hungry for everything from the food truck area by the stage selling hot dogs, empanadas, pulled pork, sausage and peppers, cheese steaks & gyros to Italian Ices and kettle corn. Don't forget to come and listen to the music on stage all day live entertainment. Hosted by the Hasbrouck Heights Chamber of Commerce.

Date: June 3, 2018

Location: Hasbrouck Heights Street Fair

The Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604

BURLINGTON COUNTY

The New Jersey Renaissance Faire is about to begin its 9th Season, an event of epic proportions! Located on the beautiful 60 acres of Liberty Lake, the New Jersey Renaissance Faire is the largest festival of its kind in the state of NJ, and has made a name for itself as the most interactive Renaissance Faire in the country. A renowned local destination for family entertainment, with seven stages host a variety of performances including sword fighting, music, comedy, fire breathing, and aerialists. Along with a cast of professionally trained actors, there is an extensive merchant village of talented artisans and delicious food and drink, including Beer and Wine, courtesy of the South Jersey Celtic Society and Valenzano Winery. Faire runs three weekends: May 19 - 20, May 26 - 27, and June 3 - 4 from 10 am to 6 pm. Admission for 8 Hours of Astounding Entertainment: $20 for adults, and $12 for children, 5 - 12. Free Parking Online, discounts available visit website.

Date: May 19, 2018 - June 3, 2018

Location: Liberty Lake

1195 Florence-Columbus Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505

The City of Burlington Police K-9 Bike Night will be from 2 - 7 pm. Police escorted ride, motorcycle show, live music, vendors and great restaurants and shops. All proceeds to benefit the City of Burlington Police K-9 Unit. Rides fees: $20 rider/$10 passenger. Free bike show with trophies. Call Lisa at x 114 for more information or visit our website. Rain date June 3rd.

Date: June 2, 2018

Location: City of Burlington High Street

202 High St., Burlington, NJ 08016

CAPE MAY COUNTY

An eight-day event that takes place every June. Enjoy an appetizer, entree, and dessert for $35 per person at participating restaurants.

Date: June 3, 2018 - June 10, 2018

Location: Various locations, Cape May, NJ 08204

Step-off time noon at 25th & Atlantic Avenues, North Wildwood. Proceeds south on Atlantic to Andrews Ave. Reviewing stand on Memory Lane, Atlantic & Montgomery Aves., Wildwood. Approx time 3 hours.

Date: June 2, 2018

Location: Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

The Winemakers Co-Op Spring Portfolio Tasting will feature 32 fine wines from some of New Jersey's top producers. Attendees will mingle with winemakers and proprietors, with specific opportunities to learn how these wines were crafted, and what makes New Jersey wines unique. Enjoy live music from The Slicked Up Nines, playing big band/swing, Motown, and hits of the Rat Pack. Special guest Lenn Thompson, Wine Enthusiast, Lonely Planet, will share tales of his journey through NJ wine country and other parts of the east coast. VIP tickets will include access to the 2pm Winemakers' Round Table panel discussion and include a tasting of wines relevant to the talk. VIP entrants will also have a chance to taste a selection of reserve wines, and a complimentary cheese & charcuterie platter. **Rain or Shine** with ample tented spaces in the event of rain.

Date: June 3, 2018

Location: William Heritage Winery

480 Mullica Hill Rd., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

HUDSON COUNTY

The 9th Annual Street Fair will have over 100 food and merchandise vendors, live bands, continuous entertainment, beer garden, strolling performers, dance party, children's characters, clowns, magicians, games, rides, free petting zoo, pony rides and face painting, Six streets of fun for everyone. Free parking is available at all municipal lots and we also offer shuttle service from parking lots to the event. Friday 6 - 11 pm, Saturday 2 - 11 pm, and Sunday 1 - 6 pm.

Date: June 1, 2018 - June 3, 2018

Location: 1203 Paterson Plank Rd., Secaucus, NJ 07094

MERCER COUNTY

Choose your move...Bike, Run or Walk with the American Diabetes Association and join the movement to stop diabetes. At our largest outdoor diabetes event ever, participants can choose from four different cycling routes of varying distances, a timed 5K run or a self-paced 5K walk/fun run. After you cross the finish line, enjoy the post-event festivities including lunch, live entertainment, kids activities, stretching/massages, and a wellness village with vendors, health screenings, fitness demos and more!

Date: June 2, 2018

Location: Rider University

2083 Lawrenceville Rd., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

A family-friendly festival with more than 500 First Nations artists, performers and educators from across the Americas. They come to demonstrate the finest in Native American song, dance, drumming, food, art and crafts. The mission of the event is to educate the general public about Native American traditions and cultures, and to help brake stereotypes about Native American culture and its people today. One of the highlights of the celebration are the Native American dancers who showcase their different styles such as; Men's Fancy War: With a circle of eagle feathers on their backs, they spin furiously; Woman's Fancy Shawl: With shawls draped across their shoulders, they appear to float; Men's Northern Traditional: The dancers tell stories of past hunts and battles; Women's Jingle Dress: They make the sound of a gentle rain falling to the earth; Hoop Dance where a dancer creates different animal shapes with small hoops.

Date: June 2, 2018 - June 3, 2018

Location: Middlesex County Fair Grounds

655 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick, NJ 08816

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Join the Rumson Environmental Commission and Clean Ocean Action for the inaugural Rally for the Rivers Eco-Fest: an environmental celebration of the Navesink and Shrewsbury Rivers, made possible thanks to the Marta Heflin Foundation.

Date: June 2, 2018

Location: Victory Park

Victory Park, Rumson, NJ 07760

Amusement Rides, games, attractions, delicious Strawberry Shortcake. Bracelet Nights: Thursday & Sunday (weather & conditions permitting, $30 no refunds). All Lions' Club proceeds will be donated to charity. For more information visit the website. 6 - 10 pm.

Date: June 1, 2018 - June 3, 2018

Location: Monmouth Park Race Track

175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757

The Manasquan Environmental Commission & Manasquan High School Academy of Engineering are hosting a family-friendly outdoor Electric Car Show, with a ride and drive event sponsored by Circle BMW on Sunday, June 3rd from 12-3 pm at South Street Plaza Parking Lot in Manasquan. Circle BMW will bring Electric Cars for the public to test drive & explore. BMW Geniuses will be there to explain the technology behind the cars. You can interact with green technology and dance to live bands. Giveaways and food available. We also encourage EV owners to come participate and display their Electric Cars and to educate the public – no RSVP needed. Chargepoint Electric Car Charging Stations Available.

Date: June 3, 2018

Location: 27 South Street Plaza Parking Lot

Manasquan, NJ 08736

The parade starts at noon from City Hall. Festival includes live performances, over 100 vendors, family zone and food court. FREE.

Date: June 3, 2018

Location: 5th & Ocean Aves., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Produced and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, five of Broadway's finest vocalists will recreate some of their most memorable and favorite musical moments as they celebrate the spectrum from classic to contemporary Broadway. The concert will allow the performers to display their great talents and versatility, share backstage behind-the-scenes anecdotes and conduct an enlightening and entertaining question and answer session with the audience.

Date: June 3, 2018

Location: iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

A free, self-guided walking/biking tour of 35+ public and private gardens in historic Keyport (Monmouth County). Pick up your complimentary KGW Garden Guide (map included) at the Keyport Waterfront Park pavilion to start the GardenWalk. Complimentary pedicabs for visitors who would like to enjoy a 15-20 minute ride past select gardens. Free GardenTalks each morning at Keyport Borough Hall (70 W. Front St.) at 9:30 am. June 2 Speakers: Kirsty Dougherty and Erin Koberle-"Gardens of the Cotswalds-Inspirations and Lessons..." June 3 Speaker: Ed Norman - "Backyard Birds and Beyond" Keyport GardenWalk has been named the "Best Outdoor Event" in the Asbury Park Readers' Choice Poll for the last 5 years and attracts thousands of visitors. Live music provided by talented local musicians.

Date: June 2, 2018 - June 3, 2018

Location: Keyport Waterfront Park

American Legion Dr., Keyport, NJ 07735

Please join us on June 2nd @10:30 am at the Hall of Records in Downtown Freehold for the @2018 Unity Walk. The Unity Walk was designed to bring together the multiple communities within Freehold into one community. The day is built upon walking as one, recognizing and appreciating our differences one step at a time. Come and enjoy free food and fun. All are welcome!!!

Date: June 2nd, 2018

Location: Hall of Records, 1E Main Street, Freehold, NJ 07728

MORRIS COUNTY

Take a hayride to the strawberry patch to pick your own strawberries. Also enjoy homemade strawberry treats like strawberry ice cream, strawberry shortcake, strawberry milkshakes and more. The kids will enjoy pony rides, moon bounce, feeding our friendly farm animals, taking a wagon train ride, playing in Corn Kingdom or climbing our giant hay pyramid. Hot and cold refreshments also available.

Date: June 2, 2018 - June 24, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

A family friendly venue, thousands of visitors each year visit the St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church grounds to experience how Greeks preserve the character and ties to Greek culture in a classic way. A handful of key ingredients are central to a characteristic Greek community gathering: Tantalizingly fresh, hot off the grills Greek food and handmade dishes and delicacies - sweet goodies and pastries to eat in or take home, live Greek music and entertainment featuring traditional Greek folk dancing, tasty Greek wines and liquors, and family friendly fun featuring special activities for younger children. Church tours reveal intricate craftsmanship and detail adorning colorful icons and wood carvings, and bright and colorful glass windows. Come join the fun!

Date: June 1, 2018 - June 3, 2018

Location: St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church Community Center

1447 Sussex Tpk., Randolph, NJ 07869

Enjoy a day in the town of Chester as it hosts artists for the 20th Annual Spring Chester Craft Show. Consistently ranked one of New Jerseys top craft shows, it attracts many artists from New Jersey as well as quality artists from as far away as New Hampshire, Ohio, Florida and Tennessee. Come experience a wide variety of handmade items including traditional craft, fine art, jewelry, and beautiful handcrafted furnishings for the home. Crafters will be located in the Municipal Field by the Gazebo. The show is sponsoring a free raffle at the information booth with the winner receiving a $100 town shopping spree. Please note that this is a rain or shine event and dogs are not permitted.

Date: June 2, 2018 - June 3, 2018

Location: Municipal Field Chester

134 Main St., Chester, NJ 07930

Boonton Main Street is proud to announce the 2nd Annual Boonton Rock & Brew Festival, Saturday, June 2nd 2018! An exciting kickoff to summer, this craft beer and music festival will again take place at Canal Side Park in Boonton at 1:00 PM, and boasts over 50 breweries this year! In addition to the craft beer experience, the event features live music, yard games and dozens of vendors highlighting the local Main Street restaurants and shops of Boonton.

Date: June 2, 2018

Location: 620 Main St., Boonton, NJ 07005

OCEAN COUNTY

The two-day wine festival will feature samplings of dozens of varieties of wine from a selection of award-winning New Jersey wineries. Attendees can enjoy live musical entertainment from local musicians, as well as peruse booths by crafters and retail vendors. There will also be an assortment of food available for purchase. The cost to attend is $15 in advance or $25 at the gate for those over 21. A two-day ticket will also be available for $25 in advance, $30 at the gate. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the programs of the Ocean County Foundation for Vocational and Technical Excellence.

Date: June 2, 2018 - June 3, 2018

Location: Cuisine on the Green Restaurant

261 Country Club Boulevard, Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087

The 5th Annual Hop Sauce Festival presented by Jetty, Spice It Up & Shore Point Distributing Co., Inc. offers craft beer, spicy sauces, local food vendors, and original music. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Jetty Rock Foundation.

Date: June 2, 2018

Location: Taylor Avenue Waterfront, Beach Haven, NJ 08008

PASSAIC COUNTY

Collectors, treasure hunters, and decorators can spend the day shopping for treasures from more than 50 different vendors while surrounded by the historic grounds of Ringwood Manor. The marketplace will feature vendors selling antiques, collectibles, and vintage items such as coins, U.S. and world stamps, comic books, toys, military items, currency, trains, sports and non-sports cards from the early 20th century, watches, clocks, jewelry, furniture, records, and more. Additionally a certified appraiser will be performing verbal antiques appraisals between 12 and 5 p.m. He will look at any and all items, with the exception of antiquities (items more than 700 years old) for $10 an item, but no more than two items per person. No appointments are necessary. Proceeds from the antiques appraisal will benefit the preservation of Ringwood Manor and its collections.

While visitors shop, there will also be live performances from jazz and acoustic musicians. Tasty treats will be plentiful from the variety of gourmet food trucks on site, serving empanadas, ice cream and more. There is no cost to enter the antiques & vintage marketplace, but there is a $5 per in-state car parking fee, and $7 per car out-of-state parking fee to enter Ringwood State Park.

Date: June 3, 2018

Location: Ringwood State Park

1304 Sloatsburg Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

SALEM COUNTY

Ignite your imagination! Appel Farm invites you to the NEW South Jersey Arts Fest, a jam-packed weekend of performances, innovative arts exhibits and immersive workshops on. The Arts Fest features live music and performance art, student-based performances, crafters and artists, delicious fare from gourmet food trucks, craft brews and local wine. Kids Camp, Art of Wine-Making Tent, Overnight Experience and South Jersey Cycling tour also available.

Date: June 2, 2018 - June 3, 2018

Location: Appel Farm Arts & Music Center

457 Shirley Rd., Elmer, NJ 08318

SOMERSET COUNTY

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: June 3, 2018

Location: Downtown, Somerville, NJ 08876

UNION COUNTY

Looking for something fun to do? Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Westfield is hosting their annual GreekFest. There will be Greek food, Greek dancing, a kids zone, vendors, cooking demos, wine tasting, and lots more. Come for a great time and remember, everyone can be Greek for a day at GreekFest!

Date: June 1, 2018 - June 3, 2018

Location: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

250 Gallows Hill Rd., Westfield, NJ 07090

Back by popular demand, enjoy our tremendously popular tea service outside in our beautiful gardens! In the grand tradition of Mary Alice Kean, the last lady of the house, join Liberty Hall for its exquisite Afternoon Tea. The tea includes a sumptuous selection of scones, assorted pastries, traditional finger sandwiches, and the freshest of fruit. As you enjoy your afternoon tea experience, listen to a talk about the history of the gardens of Liberty Hall and receive gardening tips on the proper care of roses. A tour of Liberty Hall Museum will immediately follow the tea. 2 - 4 pm. $40 per person; $35 for LHM Members. Reservations required.

Date: June 3, 2018

Location: Liberty Hall Museum

1003 Morris Ave., Union, NJ 07083

UCPAC's Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Party of the Year is back! Sample wines from 24 different vendors, all brought to you by Witty's Fine Wines and Liquors and Metro Liquors, as well as cheese from around the world, delicious chocolates, and more culinary surprises! Rain or Shine. Think June... think warm... think UCPAC's Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Party of the Year! Buy now: advance tickets are $30, but the price goes up to $35 on the day of the event at Noon. Must be 21 or over to attend. Go online to purchase tickets to both this event and "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" (performed immediately after on the stage) and save $5 on your entire order!

Date: June 1, 2018

Location: Union County Performing Arts Center Hamilton Stage

360 Hamilton St., Rahway, NJ 07065

High Focus Centers is hosting it's 1st annual 5K fundraiser in support of the New Jersey Prevention Network and the NJ chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Both organizations provide research, education, advocacy, and prevention surrounding addiction and mental illness. Please join in the efforts to raise awareness and reduce stigma through this exciting, fun, and important event. In addition to the 5K race there will be a 1 mile fun run, food trucks, kids activities, and exhibitors.

Date: June 2, 2018

Location: Nomahegan Park, Cranford, NJ 07016

WARREN COUNTY

This free event is great for people of all ages and there are so many things to see and do throughout the day. The Open House allows the Division of Fish and Wildlife to show off the trout we raise at the state-of-the-art Pequest Trout Hatchery and to celebrate the natural resources of New Jersey. We invite many different outdoor enthusiasts and conservationists to join us in our celebration. There will be numerous environmental and conservation exhibits, historical reenactors, wildlife artists, carvers and taxidermists with goods and services to sell and activities for people of all ages.

Date: June 2, 2018 - June 3, 2018

Location: Pequest Trout Hatchery and Natural Resource Education Center

605 Pequest Rd., Oxford, NJ 07863