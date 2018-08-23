32 children’s medications recalled for contamination risk

A pharmaceutical company is recalling several brands of its medications for children because of a risk of microbial contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug administration announced.

King Bio is recalling products produced between August 1 of last year and April of this year. The company said the recall was being done "out of an abundance of caution," because taking contaminated medicine "could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention." While the company said it has not received any reports of illness or injury from the medication, the infections could be life threatening to certain people.

Some of the medications being recalled treat a wide range of medical issues including stomach aches, the flu, colic, teething, and ear problems. The full list can be found on the FDA website .

Anyone who has purchased the products being recalled should stop using them and contact the company at recall@kingbio.com. The recalled products were distributed nationwide between August of last year and July of this year. Concerned customers can King Bio at 1-866-298-2740. Customers who have taken the medication or given it to their children should contact their physicians if they have issues connected to taking the medication.

