31 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — June 8-10

Join Big Joe Henry and the Jersey Prize Team as they kick off Special Olympics New Jersey Summer Games 2018 with a live broadcast from the stadium at TCNJ in Ewing on Friday, June 8th from 7:00 - 10:00 PM! Join SONJ as their athletes participate in the largest competition event of the year! From June 8-10, 2018 athletes will compete in bocce, gymnastics, tennis, softball, swimming, power lifting, and track & field. Come and cheer the athletes on during this 3-day competition event held at The College of New Jersey.

Date: June 8, 2018

Location: The College of New Jersey

2000 Pennington Rd., Ewing Township, NJ 08618

NJDEP Division of Fish & Wildlife's Hooked on Fishing-Not on Drugs Program hosts its 3rd annual statewide Youth Fishing Challenge (YFC) on Free Fishing Day, when no fishing license is required. Our goals are to introduce families to New Jersey's excellent fishing opportunities while encouraging youth to avoid drugs, alcohol and tobacco by fostering time spent with family and friends. Visit the website to locate a site near you.

Date: June 9, 2018

Location: Statewide, NJ 07863

ATLANTIC COUNTY

The ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer is a South Jersey institution. Since 1986, the greatest female professional golfers in the world have descended upon our region and produced some of the most exciting golf in the history of the LPGA. From Annika Sorenstam and Betsy King to Brittany Lincicome, Karrie Webb, Stacy Lewis, Inbee Park and Anna Nordqvist, the past champions of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer represent the finest in professional golf. We invite you and your family and friends to come out and see what makes us South Jersey's most exciting and unique annual sporting event.

Date: June 4, 2018 - June 10, 2018

Location: Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club

401 S New York Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205

Tony Sands brings life back to the music of Frank Sinatra in a tribute to "Old Blue Eyes". The Kathedral's Dinner Series includes a buffet-style meal catered by Columbia II Restaurant. Guests are invited to BYOB wine and beer. Artist merchandise and concessions will be available for purchase before, during, and after the evening's performance.

Date: June 8, 2018

Location: Kathedral Event Center

499 S. Egg Harbor Rd., Hammonton, NJ 08037

BERGEN COUNTY

Event is 1-10 pm in the Backyard. Fans welcome to come sample some of the best burgers in the area. There is no admission fee, fans are encouraged to purchase burgers from each food truck/restaurant. Fans can enter to win a spot @ the Judging Table - 1 entry per person. 2 fans will be selected to be judges.

Date: June 9, 2018

Location: Meadowlands Racetrack

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Non-stop music and entertainment along with family fun attractions. Over 150 exhibitors, kiddie rides & climbing wall, kids games, face painters, amusements, temp tattoos, & more. A special section with craft exhibitors & artists. Fabulous festival foods, everything from shishkabobs, kettle corn, pulled pork, sausage sandwiches to ice cream, zeppoles, funnel cakes, and Italian ices. Come eat, shop & play! 10 am - 5 pm. Rain or Shine.

Date: June 10, 2018

Location: Paragon Dr., Montvale, NJ 07645

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Mark your calendars so you will be sure to visit Main Street in Medford NJ as the annual Art, Wine & Music Festival returns to signal the beginning of the summer season. Fine artist works, colorful crafts, local wines, craft beer and good food will be on hand as several South Jersey wineries and Medfords local breweries will be interspersed between the arts and crafts booths and local bands playing music throughout the afternoon. The Medford Lakes Corvette Club will occupy South Main Street, featuring a full car show with over one hundred classic and show cars. Several musical groups will be located on porches up and down Main Street, providing live music from rock to pop to bluegrass and folk. More than 10,000 visitors are expected to attend the festival which has grown each of the past several years to be a major area event.

Date: June 10, 2018

Location: Historic Medford Village

17 N. Main St., Medford, NJ 08055

CAPE MAY COUNTY

The Wildwood Beer Fest is a beer tasting event to celebrate the art of locally brewed craft beer. Located in Fox Park, Ocean Avenue between E. Burk and E. Montgomery Avenues in Wildwood, NJ – in it’s 4th year this festival will be equally exciting for the brew aficionado and novice alike. A ticket into the event grants you access to 100+ brews, a commemorative tasting cup, live tunes, delicious food, craft vendors and special exhibits. Beer sampling is unlimited with your ticket, food and merchandise is available for purchase. We do ask that you drink responsibly – know your limits.

Date: June 9, 2018

Location: Fox Park

4500 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

An eight-day event that takes place every June. Enjoy an appetizer, entree, and dessert for $35 per person at participating restaurants.

Date: June 3, 2018 - June 10, 2018

Location: Various locations, Cape May, NJ 08204

Restaurants will be offering a 4 courses for $34 pre-fixe menu. Please visit the website for a listing of participating restaurants.

Date: June 4, 2018 - June 10, 2018

Location: Various Locations, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

More than 40 eateries with discounted breakfast, lunch & dinner specials! Check website for participating restaurants.

Date: June 4, 2018 - June 11, 2018

Location: Avalon and Stone Harbor, NJ 08202

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Join us for our annual flower show! Enjoy vendors, gardening demonstrations, kids fun, and beautiful plant displays! Learn about how to keep a garden growing throughout the summer, tour the Whitall gardens, and enjoy family friendly activities.

Date: June 10, 2018

Location: Red Bank Battlefield Park

100 Hessian Ave., National Park, NJ 08063

HUDSON COUNTY

The event will include children's rides, games, local merchants, specialty vendors, food vendors, non-profits, musical entertainment and so much more!

Date: June 9, 2018 - June 10, 2018

Location: Broadway, 21st - 25th St., Bayonne, NJ 07002

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Start your weekend right, getting serenaded and sipping wine while the sun sets over the vineyard! Feel free to bring food & non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy with our award winning wines.

Date: June 8, 2018

Location: Old York Cellars

80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

The Flemington Jewish Community Center (FJCC) is hosting its first ever Farmland Ride cycling event on Sunday, June 10. Participants will enjoy one of three picturesque routes through Hunterdon County’s farmlands: an easy, slightly undulating 15-mile route, perfect for beginner riders; a hillier, more challenging 30-mile route, suitable for intermediate riders; or the challenging 60-mile ride, which includes hillier and steeper grades for the more experienced rider. Rest stops along the route will offer snacks, drinks, and fresh fruit. Capping off the ride will be an awesome lunch prepared by the Bluefish Grill of Flemington. V5 Cycles in Flemington, will provide Support and Gear (SAG). All riders who register for the event before May 15 will also receive an event T-shirt with the logo of the ride on the front. Parking for riders will be accessible at the Robert Hunter Elementary School, 8 Dayton Road, or the Raritan Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Drive. Check-in on the day of the event will begin at 7:00 am.

Date: June 10, 2018

Location: 5 Sergeantsville Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Visual artists working in all media are invited to register for the annual Metuchen Junebug ArtFest which will be from noon - 10:00 pm throughout the streets of downtown Metuchen NJ. Now in its 11th year, the ArtFest has grown into a major art and music festival that welcomes local, regional and national artist participation. The ArtFest features more than 150 visual and performing artists who participate in open air exhibits, window galleries, live music and performance art events as well as open mic sessions. This one-of-a-kind event draws thousands of visitors from the tri-state area and transforms our central New Jersey community into a celebration of the arts.

Date: June 9, 2018

Location: Downtown Metuchen

Main St., Metuchen, NJ 08840

Polish Heritage Festival is a tradition of over 40 years! It is a great occasion to demonstrate pride in our cultural heritage and to share this moment with others. In 2017 we have moved to our new great location – Middlesex County Fairgrounds at 655 Cranbury Road in East Brunswick, NJ. It is a beautiful green space, excellent to spend a day outdoors with your family and friends, celebrate our Polish-American heritage, enjoy live music and great authentic Polish food. The festival has two main goals. One is to celebrate and preserve our culture and the other is to use the festival proceeds toward scholarship funds for our Polish-American youth.

Date: June 10, 2018

Location: Middlesex County Fairgrounds

655 Cranbury Rd., East Brunswick, NJ 08816

Food, live music, drinks, attractions and more!!! Come and celebrate Puerto Rican culture with us. A free event for the entire family!

Date: June 8, 2018 - June 10, 2018

Location: Stanley P. Rudyk Park

500 Valley Pl., Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Festival goers can look forward to sampling wines from a nice variety of award-winning Garden State wineries. In addition to wine tastings, there will also be live entertainment, as well as crafters, retail vendors and food vendors. Rain or Shine. See you there!

Date: June 9, 2018 - June 10, 2018

Location: FirstEnergy Park

2 Stadium Way, Lakewood, NJ 08701

You too can be Greek for a day at the #BayshoreGreekFestival at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church! Our festival gives us the opportunity to open our arms, our hearts, and our kitchens as we share our culture with you! Join us on the church grounds for delicious food, fun and dancing! Greek food & Homemade Pastries -Specialty Booths -Live Greek music and dancing -Food Demonstrations -Amusement Park Games & Rides Follow us on Instagram for all the latest updates! Being Greek means relishing the world around you and enjoying life to its fullest.

Date: June 7, 2018 - June 10, 2018

Location: Kimisis Tis Theotokou

20 Hillcrest Rd., Holmdel, NJ 07733

MORRIS COUNTY

Groove brings some of the area's best singer-songwriters to Northwest NJ! Kicking back on the grounds of a beautiful park listening to great music, drinking a cold one and hanging out with friends – sounds like the perfect Saturday! Music lovers, songwriters, musicians and anyone who likes spending a relaxing afternoon outdoors will enjoy this family-friendly event! Bask in the sun or cool down in the shade while grooving to some awesome tunes! Two outdoor stages offering an afternoon of original music in shaded, park-like setting with on-site playground, free parking & vendor market. Festival food & outdoor cash bar. Bring blankets, lawn chairs & your appetite. No coolers or pets, please. Rain or Shine. Always great music, food and FUN!

Date: June 9, 2018

Location: Vasa Park

Wolfe Rd., Budd Lake, NJ 07828

Take a hayride to the strawberry patch to pick your own strawberries. Also enjoy homemade strawberry treats like strawberry ice cream, strawberry shortcake, strawberry milkshakes and more. The kids will enjoy pony rides, moon bounce, feeding our friendly farm animals, taking a wagon train ride, playing in Corn Kingdom or climbing our giant hay pyramid. Hot and cold refreshments also available.

Date: June 2, 2018 - June 24, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Great Swamp, Great Music! Bring your lawn chairs or spread out a blanket and spend the afternoon grooving to the sounds of four great local bands: Not Enough Jeffs, Hub Hollow, The Gammon Brothers, and Stomp Box. Grab a bite to eat from a variety of family-friendly food vendors and be sure to leave some room for ice cream, served from a 1950's custom truck. Browse the historic grounds and check out the unique items for sale by our local vendors. Beer and wine will be available for purchase for the 21 and older crowd, and there will be plenty of free parking. Get your tickets online today! Pricing: $20 in advance ($25 at the gate), $10 for students, and kids 13 and under are free.

Date: June 10, 2018

Location: Hartley Farms Polo Field

9 Hartley Farms Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960

Stand-up comedy direct from the clubs of New York City. The line-up is as follows, order and appearance subject to change: Mature themes, language. Adults only. Performance at 8 pm. Tickets: $25 - $30

Date: June 8, 2018

Location: Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Discover New Jersey's fabulous butterflies and other pollinators at this annual festival, and learn how they contribute to the natural world. Enjoy games, crafts, live music, activities, bug safaris, and so much more.

Date: June 9, 2018

Location: Pyramid Mountain

472 Boonton Ave., Montville Township, NJ 07005

PASSAIC COUNTY

Crowds will be entertained by top performers from across the nation to thrill audiences in the highlands of New Jersey. A list of all the acts can be found on the website. Throughout the day guests can find food, drinks, and merchandise on the field. As well as a car show and historical exhibits.

Date: June 8, 2018 - June 10, 2018

Location: Greenwood Lake Airport

126 Airport Rd., West Milford, NJ 07480

SOMERSET COUNTY

The Franklin Woman’s Club and Pam MacKenzie, Courier News/Home News Tribune reporter and “In Stitches” blogger/columnist on www.MyCentralJersey.com/institches, are collaborating to plan an event in honor of the World Wide Knit in Public Day. In 2017, this event was celebrated through 1125 events in 54 different countries! Saturday, June 9, 2018 (10 AM to 2 PM), knitters and crocheters are invited to meet and create purple baby hats that will be donated to Prevent Child Abuse NJ as part of their Click for Babies Campaign. * The hats are included in educational packets that are distributed to 14 NJ hospitals to help educate parents of newborns about the “period of PURPLE crying” (See detail below). Parents are taught not to shake their babies when they cry uncontrollably especially during evening hours, as this is a normal and temporary developmental phase, commonly referred to as “colic.” Attendees wishing to participate, are asked to bring lawn chairs if they wish to sit on the outdoor covered porch. Indoor seating is available as well. Others can help by donating purple yarn or money used to purchase more supplies to support the initiative.

Date: June 9, 2018

Location: 3391 NJ-27, Franklin Park, New Jersey 08823

UNION COUNTY

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: June 9, 2018

Location: Downtown Westfield, Westfield, NJ 07090

6th Annual event benefits The Brooke Healey Foundation fighting pediatric cancer

You do not have to ride to attend! Sunday June 10, 2018 - rain or shine Mt. Carmel Society fairgrounds, 56 River Road, Berkeley Heights NJ. AMA sanctioned, escorted ride runs through surrounding towns. First 50 riders get a free event T-shirt. Ride Registration: 9:00-10:30am. Kickstands Up: 10:45am. Cost (includes post-ride food & fun): $20 per driver/per passenger. Free coffee, road snacks and water provided in the morning.

Family Fun: 12:00-3:00pm. Cost: $20/person; $10/kids under 11 $40/family includes 2 adults. Food, live music, kid's activities, 50/50, beer garden, vendor village and car show.

Date: June 10, 2018

Location: 56 River Rd., Berkeley Heights, NJ 07974

Sponsored by Dewberry and zbt Certified Public Accounting & Consulting, LLC, YWCA Union County's Third Annual Strides4Strength: A Walk to End Domestic Violence will be held on Sunday, June 10th from 9am-2pm. Every step raises awareness and all event proceeds support the YWCA Union County’s Domestic Violence Programs. The event is free for children under 12 & furry friends. We hope to see you there!

Date: June 10, 2018

Location: Nomahegan Park

1107 Springfield Ave., Cranford, NJ 07016

WARREN COUNTY

Enjoy a day in the park with live jazz, art and history for the 2nd Annual ParkFest, held 11 am - 5 pm at a Morris Canal lock site. Free admission, held rain or shine. Also featuring "Authors Alley" to meet NJ authors, classic cars, history films, food trucks, vendors, kids' activities, and the Warren County History Museum will be open. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the jazz combos. Presented by Warren County Parks Foundation & Morris Canal Committee. Learn more at our website.

Date: June 9, 2018

Location: Bread Lock Park

2627 Rt. 57, Stewartsville, NJ 08886