30-year-old special needs teacher killed in Parkway crash Sunday

CLIFTON — A special needs teacher was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday.

State Police spokesman Trooper Alejandro Goez said Jessica Munoz, 30, of Rahway was driving her Nissan Cube northbound on the Parkway around 10:40 a.m. when she hit a guardrail on the right side of the highway and then crossed all lanes road hitting a concrete barrier on the left side of the road.

Goez said Munoz was the only person in her vehicle and the crash remained under investigation as to what caused her to lose control.

Photos of the crash posted by RLS Metro Breaking News showed damage to several other vehicles.

Munoz started as a teacher at the Grace Wilday Junior High School in Roselle in September. Her Linkedin account said she had previously worked for two years at the Rafael Hernandez School in Newark. She graduated from Montclair State in 2016.

Interim Roselle school superintendent Dr. James Baker said in an email late Monday afternoon, "Ms Munoz was an extremely talented educator who used her skills in technology as well as her abilities and compassion as a teacher of the handicapped. Even though she has only been with us since September she has proven to be an extraordinary professional and a person of singular empathy. To say she will be missed to all of her students as well as her colleagues is a tremendous understatement. We join her family in this great loss."

State Police told New Jersey 101.5 they responded to 251 crashes from the start of Saturday through noon Sunday, the approximate time of this weekend's winter storm. Munoz's crash was the only fatal incident during that time. Goez said that the role weather and road conditions played a role in her crash also remained under invesigation.

