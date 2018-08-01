30 cats living in clutter and feces removed from Howell house

HOWELL — A visit from a New Jersey Natural Gas representative led to the discovery of 30 cats inside a cluttered house.

Howell police and the Monmouth County SPCA charged Ivan Sevastianow, 61, when they found the house on East 3rd Street home full of clutter, feces and cats both dead and alive, according to Monmouth County SPCA executive director Ross Licitra in a story first reported by JerseyShoreOnline.com .

Police and fire crews were initially called by the utility worker to the home in the Freewood Acres section because of a strong odor of gas.

Several surrounding homes were evacuated as a precaution, according to Howell police.

The home was inspected and determined to be safe.

Sevastianow was arrested and charged. He also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Licitra said the cats were taken to the SPCA's Eatontown shelter and the Associated Humanities shelter in Tinton Falls. Staff and volunteers will examine the cats and put them up for adoption.

