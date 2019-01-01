3 escape New Year’s morning house fire in Toms River

TOMS RIVER — Three people escaped a Jersey Shore house fire in the early hours of New Year's Day but five firefighters were injured.

The fire broke out after 5 a.m. at the single-level home on 15th Street in the Silverton section. Silverton Fire Chief Robert Sinnott told News 12 New Jersey that a backdraft was to blame.

The residents were outside the home by the time firefighters arrived.

A cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday morning.

