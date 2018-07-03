2nd suspected measles case reported in South Jersey

TRENTON — Residents in Camden and Burlington counties are being warned — again —about potential exposure to the measles.

An individual who was exposed to someone who got the measles is now showing symptoms of the disease, according to an alert from the state Department of Health. Anyone who visited Anjali Power Yoga on Haddon Avenue in the Westmont section of Haddon between 5:45 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. on June 26 or Virtual Marlton Hospital in Evesham the following day could have been exposed to the measles.

A similar alert was put out last month after a person who traveled internationally was thought to have possibly exposed other people to the virus. An alert for possible measles exposure was issued in May for another international traveler.

"It is critical that New Jersey residents and visitors are up to date on their vaccinations to avoid the possibility of becoming ill with measles," state Health Commissioner Shereef Elnahal said. "As we can see, exposure to someone with measles may result in transmission, so getting vaccinated is the best defense."

Symptoms of the measles can include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes and a rash. The rash usually comes three to five days after the symptoms have started. The measles can cause serious complications including pneumonia and encephalitis. Pregnant women are at risk of miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby.

The Department of Health is encouraging anyone who may have been exposed to "contact a health provider to discuss potential exposure and risk of developing the illness." By contacting a health care provider first, special arrangements can be made for evaluation without risking exposing other people to the virus. People exposed may not develop symptoms until as late as July 18, according to the health department.