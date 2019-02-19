2nd baby dies in NJ this season from flu

Two children have died from the flu so far this year in New Jersey, state officials said Tuesday.

The second death occurred earlier this month and officials last week were able to confirm that it was related to the flu.

The first child death from the flu this season was reported in December in Central Jersey. There were five pediatric deaths from the flu in the 2017-18 season, according to state health statistics.

Authorities did not release any other details about the victim except to say that the toddler was a North Jersey resident.

Flu activity remains "high" for all of the state.

“This sad news is a reminder that children, the elderly, and people with certain health conditions are at high risk for serious flu complications,” Health Commissioner Shereef Elnahal said Tuesday. “Flu activity remains high throughout the state. Getting the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the illness.”

State officials recommend that residents look into getting a flu shot. More information about flu vaccine clinics is available here at the CDC website.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .