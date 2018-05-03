$2M in drugs found hidden in truck at Turnpike rest stop

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Over $2 million worth of heroin and cocaine was found on a truck from Florida at a New Jersey Turnpike service area, police said.

A K9 named Bela was with the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force working the detail at the Woodrow Wilson Service when the dog sniffed out narcotics from the sleeping section of the tractor, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Officers found 13 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of heroin in a hidden compartment in the ceiling of the truck.

Onofri said driver Frank Rosario, 44, of Kissimmee, Florida, was arrested and charged with numerous narcotic-related offense. His truck was seized.

The approximate street values of the seized cocaine and heroin are $1.3 million and $800,000, respectively, according to the prosecutor.