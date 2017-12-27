295 North totally shut for hours in deadly Wednesday crash
HAMILTON (Mercer) — A fatal crash during Wednesday morning’s commute caused significant delays.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Route 295 at mile marker 66.1, according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele of the New Jersey State Police. The crash involved a Jeep Wrangler and a Mazda sedan, according to Peele. He said the driver of the Jeep was declared dead at the scene.
***Traffic Update***
***All Lanes are Open***
I-295 Northbound, Hamilton Twp, Mercer County.
— NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) December 27, 2017
In addition to shutting down the northbound side of the roadway, traffic was also affected on Route 1 and Interstate 95, which all come together in the area of the crash, Peele said.
As of 11:35 a.m., the State Police reported the road had been completely re-opened.
More From New Jersey 101.5
Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on
Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com
Leave a Comment