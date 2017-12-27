295 North totally shut for hours in deadly Wednesday crash

Delay on I-295 northbound in Lawrence between Sloan Ave and Route 1 (NJ DOT)

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A fatal crash during Wednesday morning’s commute caused significant delays.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Route 295 at mile marker 66.1, according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele of the New Jersey State Police. The crash involved a Jeep Wrangler and a Mazda sedan, according to Peele. He said the driver of the Jeep was declared dead at the scene.

UPDATE: Hamilton man killed in crash was not wearing seat belt

***All Lanes are Open*** I-295 Northbound, Hamilton Twp, Mercer County. — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) December 27, 2017

In addition to shutting down the northbound side of the roadway, traffic was also affected on Route 1 and Interstate 95, which all come together in the area of the crash, Peele said.

As of 11:35 a.m., the State Police reported the road had been completely re-opened.

