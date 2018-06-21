27 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — June 22-24

Looking for summer fun this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Join Big Joe Henry and the Jersey Prize Team as he broadcasts live from TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater on Saturday, June 23rd!

Date: June 23, 2018

Location: TD Bank Ballpark

860 East Main St., Bridgewater, NJ 08807

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 24th! We cannot wait to see you perform on the beach live this summer at Jenkinson's in Point Pleasant Beach!

Date: June 24, 2018

Location: 300 Ocean Ave., Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

ATLANTIC COUNTY

The 48 Blocks AC festival is a celebration of all that Atlantic City has to offer: over 48 creative Art, Performance & Creative projects will demonstrate the wealth of talent found throughout the City. This creative flow is to help bring a greater sense of community to the neighborhoods of the city. Join the Happening! Visit the website or call to learn more.

Date: June 22, 2018 - Jun 24, 2018

Location: Atlantic City

2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

The Claridge – a Radisson Hotel presents: Annual Brighton Park Food Truck Festival. Come join our event this summer which will include Food Trucks, Beer & bands! This family friendly event is located in front of our beautiful Brighton Park conveniently in front of the Claridge. Sample a range of culinary dishes from American comfort food to seafood, barbecue, desserts, and more from the area's top food trucks!

Date: June 23, 2018 - June 24, 2018

Location: Brighton Park at The Claridge - a Radisson Hotel

123 S. Indiana Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

The free-to-attend and park gathering features live music, kiddie rides, a huge classic car show, arts and crafts, stilt walkers, jugglers, and of course the day would not be complete without all things blueberry: pie, muffins, fresh berries, lemonade and even a blueberry pie eating contest. Hammonton is the Blueberry Capital of the World and this festival is one of the biggest and best around. Hosted by the Greater Hammonton Chamber of Commerce.

Date: June 24, 2018

Location: Hammonton High School

566 Old Forks Rd., Hammonton, NJ 08037

BERGEN COUNTY

State Fair Meadowlands is held annually at Meadowlands Fairgrounds, next to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The fair, which features the largest Kiddieland in New Jersey as well as thrilling white-knuckle rides for older children and adults, will offer delicious new foods, live animal shows, daring acrobats, games, shopping and more.

Date: June 21, 2018 - Jul 8, 2018

Location: State Fair Meadowlands Fairgrounds

1 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

The Festival features artisans, craftsmen and photographers from the tri-state area and beyond. There will be a special section for specialty foods, light music and a "hands on" craft area for the children. The exhibitors are some of the finest artists and craftspeople in the industry today. This show provides an opportunity for the artist to show and sell their products while attracting customers to attend the event, purchase unique items and have fun! Enjoy the day shopping among the many exhibitors selling their handcrafted items. There will be excellent furniture and woodwork, ceramics and metal art, jewelry, painting, photography, glass and textiles on exhibit and for sale to the public. This free event is open to the public on Sunday 10AM-5PM. As always, at all of JC's events there will be a wide variety of food vendors selling all kinds of gourmet & specialty cuisine.

Date: June 24, 2018

Location: Adorno Fathers

575 Darlington Ave., Ramsey, NJ 07446

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Festival and Celebration of the birthplace of the Blueberry! Join us for this wonderful TWO DAY event! A great old-fashioned country fair with Pinelands artists, crafters, folk music, dancing, wagon tours, blueberry picking, kids crafts and field games, Blueberry Art show, vintage tractor and engine demos, Pinelands history and ecology, blueberry plants, blueberry baked goods, ice cream, food vendors, blueberry pie eating contest, historic house and museum tours, Jersey Devil sightings, local community groups and of course BLUEBERRIES! Volunteers manage all of the events which support Whitesbog Historic Village community programs.

Date: June 23, 2018 - June 24, 2018

Location: Historic Whitesbog Village

120 W Whites Bogs Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015

CAMDEN COUNTY

Enjoy beer from over 25 craft breweries throughout New Jersey! Experience a tour of the Battleship, live music, delicious food and craft beers! Special VIP session from 12 Noon - 1 pm, general admission is from 1 - 5 pm.

Date: June 23, 2018

Location: Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial

100 Clinton St., Camden, NJ 08103

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Celebration of Italian-American heritage, food and music held in North Wildwood at 1st and Olde New Jersey Avenues. Festival includes over 40 authentic Italian-American food and merchandise vendors, children's games, meatball relay races, Little Miss Italy contest, grape stomping, olive tree signings, raffles, FREE live entertainment featuring the Bitter Sweet Duo, Philly Cuz, The Corner Boys, Johnny Taco, 99 Reasons, Goody Blue Shœs, The Aquanets, and Just in Time. A procession in honor of Saint Anthony will take place Friday at 6 p.m. and will feature special Grand Marshal Bobby Rydell.

Date: June 22, 2018 - June 24, 2018

Location: 2nd & Olde New Jersey Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260

The Sea Isle City Food Truck Festival will feature roughly a dozen food trucks from across the Northeast featuring different styles of cuisines from award winning food trucks. There will also be crafters, family entertainment, live music, great drinks and more. Friday: 4 - 9 pm; Saturday: Noon - 9 pm; Sunday: Noon - 5 pm. Rain or Shine.

Date: June 22, 2018 - June 23, 2018

Location: Kix-McNutley's

120 63rd St., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

Hoppy or smooth? Savor the complex flavors of craft beer at this annual summer BBQ and music festival that kicks off summer at the Physick Estate. Families welcome! Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Date: June 23, 2018

Location: Emlen Physick Estate

1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

In partnership with Mystic Realms, Ltd.®, Fantasy Faire at WheatonArts is an annual, outdoor event featuring talented performers as they bring to life the "Kingdom of Wheaton" by enacting a series of interconnected shows that tell the story of the day. Strolling costumed characters, portraying historical and mythical figures, interact with each other and WheatonArts visitors throughout the campus during both days of Fantasy Faire. Visitors are welcome to come dressed in their favorite fantasy garb to enjoy retail vendors, family friendly activities, and performances throughout the day. Refreshments will be available for purchase from local food vendors. The event is included in the price of admission to WheatonArts. Fantasy Faire takes place from 10 am - 5 pm.

Date: June 23, 2018 - June 24, 2018

Location: Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center

1501 Glasstown Rd., Millville, NJ 08332

HUDSON COUNTY

Join The Jersey City Project and the City of Jersey City for the sixth annual Project: EATS food festival. This year we're turning City Hall Plaza (in historic downtown Jersey City) into a beach, featuring food and drinks from over 40 area vendors, as well as music, games, and freebies for all ages. Come stuff your face, soak up some sun, and hang ten with the Jersey City community.

Date: June 23, 2018 - June 24, 2018

Location: City Hall Plaza

280 Grove St., Jersey City, NJ 07302

MERCER COUNTY

Fireflies are an "electrifying" part of summer. To celebrate this exciting event, enjoy an evening of nature, music, wagon rides, outdoor fun and, or course, the whole farm for firefly hunting!. Celebrate fireflies by making your own wings, bug boxes and antenna. There will be a $5.00 charge for the crafts activities. Schafer's Gymnastics -the "Art of Flying" techniques will be here to show children some moves through a mini-obstacle course. Enjoy live music by Miss Amy and her Big Kids Band while you wait for the fireflies to come out. Hungry? You'll find lots of goodies available at Pam's Firefly Tent: grilled chicken, hot dogs, corn on the cob, pie, apple cider, donuts, cookies, apples and more! Pony rides and wagon rides through the farm and orchards will be available all evening. Everyone should wear their wings! Come and enjoy a flickering, flying, fun evening on the farm. Parking at the farm.

Date: June 24, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Carter Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

The MidKnight Inventors will be hosting the sixth year of their off-season competition. We'll be playing the 2018 FIRST Robotics Game, FIRST Power Up! This is a free event, so bring the kids of all ages to be amazed by these Super H.S. students in action.

Date: June 23, 2018

Location: West Windsor-Plainsboro H.S. NORTH

90 Grovers Mill Rd., Plainsboro, NJ 08536

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

The purpose of the event is to promote this Festival, Heritage, Values, and to Preserve and share our Culture, Language and Traditions to the younger generation, Also to educate and provide understanding of Values to American Indian and local population. Engage youngster and families in volunteer and community activities, promote our Folk Dances and Music in the local area. We believe by providing a platform to our children to perform their skills on arts, cultural knowledge and folk performing arts will help them to be more successful in life, without any competitive pressure. This is very first time we are organizing this Festival – First Summer Family Festival!

Date: Jun 23, 2018

Location: Papaianni Park Lake

Municipal Blvd., Edison, NJ 08817

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Calling all bacon lovers!The event will feature New Jersey's best bacon masters and will have crafts vendors and entertainment to make the crowds go HOG wild. Bring your friends, family and your dog for a weekend of bacon, beer, motorcycles, bicycles and live music. Allaire Bacon, Bikes & Brews will feature: Beer Tent with high top tables (Only 21 yrs old and older in the beer tent) Award winning food trucks featuring Bacon menu items, Children Activities, Tours of the Historic Buildings. This event is RAIN or SHINE.

Date: June 23, 2018 - June 24, 2018

Location: Allaire Village

4265 Atlantic Ave., Farmingdale, NJ 07727

Featuring 6 bands and emcee/DJ playing requests, over 180 craft and specialty vendors, beer and wine garden, children's activities including water slide, rides, face painters and sand art. Free event!

Date: June 23, 2018 - June 24, 2018

Location: 500 Ocean Ave., Bradley Beach, NJ 07720

MORRIS COUNTY

Come discover fine artists and artisans in the lovely town of Mountain Lakes at the juried arts & craft show. Shop directly from emerging and established artists at this open-air event for original paintings, pottery pieces, jewelry, sculpture and more. Free admission. Time: 11 am to 5 pm.

Date: June 24, 2018

Location: The Esplanade

11 Elm Rd., Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046

OCEAN COUNTY

Contest is open to all children ages 3 - 12. Children must be accompanied by an adult. This event is free. Registration begins at 4:30 pm on the public dock. Children must bring their own bait and tackle. Prizes/trophies awarded. Light snacks will be served.

Date: June 22, 2018

Location: Barnegat Public Dock

427 E. Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ 08005

Come out with the family to kick off your summer! Festival features food trucks, live music, and kids activities. $5 admission for adults, free admission for children.

Date: June 23, 2018

Location: Lavallette Bayfront & Philadelphia Ave.

Lavallette, NJ 08735

Enjoy delicious Jersey fresh clams, crabs, scallops and shrimp from the finest local seafood purveyors. Craft brew court, crafters, vendors, food, music, family activities, demonstrations, decoy carving, boat building and more. 11 am - 5 pm, daily. $10

Date: June 23, 2018 - June 24, 2018

Location: Tuckerton Seaport

120 W. Main St., Tuckerton, NJ 08087

SOMERSET COUNTY

Well-known Regional and Local singer-songwriter artists and the best in locally-sourced food (NOFA), crafts, wine and beer. Family-focused event features a Cool Critters and Environmental Education area, demonstrations and outdoor fitness activities. Special VIP admission offers a superb buffet from Chef Albrecht of The Ryland Inn (https://rylandinnnj.com) using locally-sourced food (NOFA) and a unique Sourland Punch. The 15th annual Sourlands Music Festival is a gathering of the Central Jersey community to celebrate and support the natural beauty of the 90 square-mile Sourland mountain region. Festival is open is 3 - 10 pm, vendor, volunteer and sponsorship opportunities available! Proceeds benefit the Sourland Conservancy.

Date: June 23, 2018

Location: Hillsborough Golf & Country Club

The Polo Field, 146 Wertzville Rd., Hillsborough, NJ 08844

Whether you're an equestrian enthusiast or just love horses --- or you're looking to spend an enjoyable early summer day in New Jersey's beautiful countryside --- the Mars Essex Horse Trials offers all of the above at picturesque Moorland Farm, one of the most breathtaking settings in the state. The trials features the sport of Eventing --- often referred to as an "equestrian triathlon" --- which combines the elegance of Dressage, the thrill of Cross-Country and the precision of Show Jumping. The beautifully designed cross-country course is set to challenge more than 200 competitors this year. Fun outdoor family-oriented activities include a classic car show with more than 200 entries; fresh food from local markets; a wide range of shopping from saddles and riding gear to jewelry and artwork; and a children's activity center. Tickets and additional information is available online.

Date: June 23, 2018 - June 24, 2018

Location: Moorland Farm

50 Rt. 202, Far Hills, NJ 07931

SUSSEX COUNTY

Two days of great music and mouthwatering BBQ served up by top chefs from across the country heat up the summer outdoor concert and grilling season. Presented by Franklin Sussex Auto Mall, this annual weekend bash brings Southern rock, Southern Cooking and good times to Northern New Jersey. Legendary country artists and up-and-coming stars will be among the nine bands performing over two days while top competitive rib teams serve up delicious BBQ all weekend then compete for the coveted titles of Best Ribs, Best Sauce and Weis Markets People's Choice award. Look for exciting new menu items, too. This is a true outdoor festival experience featuring craft beers and the ability to camp out during the weekend with bonus concerts.

Date: June 23, 2018 - June 24, 2018

Location: Sussex County Fairgrounds

37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ 07822

Wild West City is hosting the 27th Regiment of New Jersey Company F, Civil War Battalion Camp of Instruction. Come out and join the family fun! Aside from our regular live action shows, the 27th Regiment will start the day with a parade down Main Street. Civilians can visit camp sites and be educated on Civil War Camp life; watch Company drills or meet with President Lincoln or General Grant! Enlistment papers will be available for youngsters and camp passes for families. This event is included with admission.

Date: June 22, 2018 - June 24, 2018

Location: Wild West City

50 Lackawanna Dr., Stanhope, NJ 07874