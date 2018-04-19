26 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Apr. 20-22

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Art Walk

Stop by the Village to see over 40 local artist display their work. Historic Smithville also has 7 eateries, an arcade, peddle boats, carousel and train rides, on site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events! Rain date is April 22, 2018. Time 10 am - 5 pm.

Date: April 21, 2018

Location: Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205

BERGEN COUNTY

Tenafly Street Fair and Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: April 21, 2018 - April 22, 2018

Location: Downtown, Tenafly, NJ 07670

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Exit Zero Jazz Festival

Twice a year, the Exit Zero Jazz Festival takes over the historic seaside town of Cape May, transforming it into a music village that welcomes blockbuster jazz, soul, R&B and blues acts, NEA Jazz Masters, Grammy-winning legends and crowd favorites. International artists such as Wynton Marsalis, Gregory Porter, Jon Batiste, Dr.John, Pat Metheny, Lizz Wright, and Fourplay lead an impressive list of past performers. 2018 Main Stage headliners include jazz and pop superstar Chris Botti, piano prodigy Joey Alexander , and the legendary soul man William Bell. Exit Zero Jazz draws musical inspiration from musicians around the globe. Many of these bands are featured on the Cape May Brewing Company Hops Pass club series, which allows festival-goers to stroll from club to club along the Cape May beachfront, soaking up the exhilarating sounds - proving that the magic of the Festival is not who you know, but the discovery of bands and musics you didn't know.

Date: April 20, 2018 - April 22, 2018

Location: 714 Beach Dr., Cape May, NJ 08204

All American Saturday

Join us for our first BBQ of the year! Hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad & baked beans. Enjoy outside on the patio or inside in our new tasting room.

Date: April 21, 2018

Location: Natali Vineyards

221 N. Delsea Dr., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

Grand Lighthouse Cruise

Come aboard the Cape May Whale Watcher to view and photograph seven historic lighthouses of the late 19th and early part of the 20th centuries. Most of these lighthouses stand on pedestals out of sight of land and are still operational. Each 5-hour cruise includes narration on the history of each lighthouse and more. Includes continental breakfast buffet and Captain’s Lunch buffet. A cash bar is available. Tickets $95 (adults) $75 (children ages 7-12). Sponsored by the Cape May Whale Watcher and the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Date: April 21, 2018

Location: Cape May Whale Watcher

1218 Wilson Dr., Cape May, NJ 08204

Spring In Tuckahoe Craftsmen & Home Event

The 3rd annual Spring in Tuckahoe Craftsmen & Home Event is coming to the Upper Township Community Center, 1790 Route 50, on April 21-22, 2018, from 10am to 3pm daily. This two-day event will feature an Arts & Crafts Show, Spring Home Show and networking companies all under one roof. Over 90 vendors are expected to participate, and the event is being held indoors. Visitors to the show will find handmade items like; wood furniture, doll clothes, pet treats, ceramics, fiber arts, photography, outdoor furnishings, watercolors, spring wreaths, hand crafted jewelry and country crafts. Direct sale companies and Home Show companies will be on hand offering savings on hundreds of products and services available only at the event. Whether you are seeking a gift or in need of something special for yourself, you’ll find everything you are looking for at the Spring in Tuckahoe Craftsmen & Home Event. This event offers free shopping bags, hot and cold food menu, give a-ways and more. General admission is free with a pet food donation or $1.00 per person. All pet food donations are being collected for local and county Animal Rescues. Save the dates, invite your friends and plan to attend.

Date: April 21, 2018

Location: Upper Township Community Center

1790 Rt. 50, Tuckahoe, NJ 08250

ESSEX

Millburn-Short Hills Street Fair and Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: April 22, 2018

Location: Downtown Millburn, Millburn, NJ 07078

Ladies Night Out

The creme of the creme! Top off the week of Women's Empowerment with our annual night on the town. Visit the merchants in the downtown business district as they present different interactive activities, giveaways, prizes and refreshments! A wonderful night to shop, dine and play! Come early and stay late!

Date: April 20, 2018

Location: Montclair Center

7 N. Willow St., Ste. 4 A, Montclair, NJ 07042

Guided Hike on Earth Day

April Guided Hike on Earth Day at the Cora Hartshorn Arboretum in Short Hills! Spring is a time that makes the plants and animals that call the Arboretum home feel warm and energized. Join Cora's Conservation Corps as they guide you into the woods and introduce you to the discoveries you can make as a Citizen Scientist. Please dress for the weather and be prepared for hiking on the woodland trails. Hikes depart at 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm and will last about 45 minutes. Additional information is available on our website.

Date: April 22, 2018

Location: Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Mullica Hill Business Assosciation Antique Street Fair

Join the local Antique Dealers, along with Antique/Vintage Dealers from the Tri-State area and beyond, as we set up tables, booths and tents filled with Antiques and Vintage items from the 18th, 19th and 20th century. Food vendors will be offered their specialties and live entertainment will cap off the day. Pleas join us and explore the Historic District of Mullica Hill. Great destination for day trippers and also family and pet friendly.

Date: April 21, 2018

Location: Antique Street Fair

47 S. Main St., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

HUDSON COUNTY

Earth Day 5k Run/Walk & Fair

Annual Earth Day Celebration featuring a 5k Run/Walk & a family friendly Fair. The Fair will include stage entertainment, inflatable rides, strolling entertainment, food trucks and approximately 75 exhibitors.

Date: April 21, 2018

Location: Liberty State Park

1 Audrey Zapp Dr., Jersey City, NJ 07305

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Bring the Heat Chili Cook-off

12th Annual Bring The Heat Chili Cook-off Saturday April 21st, doors open 4:00 PM. Tasting lasts until pots are empty! Kids 12 and under are free. Tricky Tray, Beer, Wine & Soda, Music by Dr. D. Come out and vote for your favorite Chili. Proceeds go to the Clinton First Aid & Rescue Squad.

Date: April 21, 2018

Location: Clinton First Aid Squad

48 Old Highway 22, Clinton, NJ 08809

Spring Food Truck and Wine Festival

Welcome Spring in our picturesque estate vineyard while enjoying cuisine from the region's most popular food trucks, sampling our nationally award-winning wines, and live music by The BC Combo. Admission includes entrance to the event, parking, and music. $10 for adults 21 and over, $5 for ages 13 to 20, and complimentary children 12 and under. Reservations are not required. Food prices vary by truck. Wine tastings are available for an additional $10 per person, 21 and older, which includes eight samplings of our nationally award-winning wines in an etched Alba Vineyard wine glass. ABSOLUTELY NO COOLERS OR OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINKS PERMITTED. This is a food event! By law, only Alba Vineyard's wines may be consumed on the property. No beer or other alcohol is allowed on the premises. You are welcome to bring a lawn chair, blanket, or beach umbrella. No pets, canopies, or EZ-Up shelters.

Date: April 21, 2018 - April 22, 2018

Location: Alba Vineyard

269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Rd., Milford, NJ 08848

MERCER COUNTY

100% Handcrafted - A Cutting Edge Arts and Crafts Fair

The 100% Handcrafted...cutting edge arts and crafts fair is a juried event featuring regional artisans. Over 100 crafters from around the area will be at Robbinsville High School. An application for crafters and a list of our vendors can be found on online. Admission and parking are FREE! Food is available for purchase, as well as tickets for raffles and door prizes.

Date: April 21, 2018

Location: Robbinsville High School

155 Robbinsville-Edinburg Rd., Robbinsville, NJ 08691

Firefly Farm

Please join NOFA-NJ at the beautiful Firefly Farm in Hopewell, NJ for a grafting workshop with Tom Molnar, PhD. Dr. Molnar is an Associate Professor in the Plant Biology Department of the Rutgers University School of Environmental and Biological Sciences. Our host, Tessa Desmond, is a farmer and a scholar. She is a Lecturer and Associate Research Scholar in American Studies at Princeton University, where she teaches courses on food politics, agrarian thought, racial justice and multiethnic literacture. During this workshop, we will be learning the basics of different grafting methods and diving deeper with some hands-on work. Participants will graft established plum trees and work with apple rootstocks and scions. Each participant will take home a grafted apple rootstock for planting. Materials will be supplied. The workshop will be followed by an optional potluck dinner at Firefly Farm. Those wanting to stay for the potluck are asked to bring a side dish, salad, or dessert.

Date: April 20, 2018

Location: 181 Crusher Rd., Hopewell, NJ 08525

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

4th Annual NJ Trans Youth Forum

The New Jersey Trans Youth Forum is an annual event celebrating the vibrant trans youth community. Through educational workshops, peer networking, and intentional programming, New Jersey’s trans youth have a unique opportunity to access community and celebrate their authentic selves. Registration is $20 for youth under 26; $50 for adults. Please note: no youth will be turned away for lack of ability to pay registration fees.

Date: April 21, 2018

Location: 1000 Somerset St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Spring Craft Show

The Spring Craft Show will be held from 9 am - 1 pm. Find the perfect Mother's Day gift or item for your home. Admission and parking are free.

Date: April 21, 2018

Location: Fort Monmouth Recreation Center

2566 Guam Ln., Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

Red Bank International Beer, Wine and Food Festival

This Festival is presented by Heineken & Asbury Park Press and is a family friendly, outdoor celebration of International food, beer, wine and music! 25 of Red Banks finest restaurants will be serving specialty International menu items and International wine and beer will be available for purchase. Great live music on two stages from all over the globe, including some good old all American favorites! Unique vendors - family friendly, plus the event is a fundraiser for Red Bank River Center and other deserving non-profit organizations. Admission is $5 for anyone over the age of 10. Rain Date: April 29th.

Date: April 22, 2018

Location: White Street Parking Lot

19 White St., Red Bank, NJ 07701

Tails of Hope Adoption Weekend

Tails of Hope, a non -profit, all volunteer animal rescue organization will be holding an adoption event at Pet Valu on April 21st AND April 22. Come out and see one of the many dogs, cats and kittens looking for homes - we will be their from 1130 to 2, both days .

In addition, we will also be holding a pet food and supply drive. Do you have old crates , leashes, collars that you are not using ? Then drop them off at Pet Valu- If you would like to donate items that need to be picked up call Tails of Hope to arrange this at 732-660-8440. Come join us for a great weekend , and bring home a new family member.

Date: April 21, 2018

Location: Pet Valu, Rt. 34, Wall, NJ 07727

MORRIS COUNTY

Stirling Street Fair

Merchandise vendors, amusement vendors, Special prime section for craft exhibitors, Food vendors, kiddie rides, face painters, non profit, commercial vendors, Festival foods & local restaurants with a variety of musical performers on stage, clown, games, face painting, sand art, temp tattoos, No entrance fee. Rain or shine!

Date: April 22, 2018

Location: Main Ave., Stirling, NJ 07980

OCEAN COUNTY

International Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

Join us for the 5th annual food truck festival with food trucks full of delicious treats from all over the world, plus beer! Guests can enjoy a variety of cuisines ranging from barbecue and tacos to hibachi and sliders, plus sweets including gourmet waffles and cupcakes. More than 15 trucks are available. Admission to the festival is included with theme park admission or a season pass. Food is available for an additional fee. Entrance to the event is located in Movietown. Discounted theme park tickets will also be available for the day. Discounted theme park admission tickets will be available for the event.

Date: April 21, 2018 - April 22, 2018

Location: Six Flags Great Adventure

1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ 08527

Knights of Columbus Dinner and Comedy Show

Spaghetti dinner and comedy show to benefit the Knights of Columbus! Headlining this show is Mike Morse (MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, E! Entertainment Network), featuring other local professionals. Doors open at 6:30PM, spaghetti dinner is being served at 7:00 with the show to follow. Admission is $25 for dinner and a show. For tickets and info, contact Samantha O’Brien at 732-267-3386, or obietoo@comcast.net

Date: April 20, 2018

Location: 113 Tennyson Ave., Toms River, NJ 08753

Brick Children's Community Theatre Presents James and the Giant Peach Jr.

BCCT - Brick Children's Community Theatre presents James & the Giant Peach Jr. this weekend at The Historic Strand Theatre Friday, April 20 @ 7:30pm, Saturday April 21 @ 3:00pm and Sunday April 22 @ 3:00pm. Come enjoy a delightfully offbeat adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl adventure, a boy & his insect friends take an amazing journey across the ocean.

Date: April 20, 2018 - April 22, 2018

Location: 400 Clifton Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701

SOMERSET COUNTY

4-H Spring Carnival

The Somerset County 4-H Association is pleased to announce its third annual Spring Carnival. The community is invited to attend. The carnival will have games, prizes, face painting, music, a petting zoo, magic shows, and more. Admission is $12/participant which includes unlimited games and activities. Adults are free. Food - including hot dogs, walking tacos, cotton candy, popcorn, and bubble tea- will be available for purchase. Proceeds will support the Somerset County 4-H Youth Development Program.

Date: April 21, 2018

Location: Ted Blum 4-H Center

310 Milltown Rd., Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Somerville Arts & Crafts Festival

Over 100 talented artisans, craftsmen and photographers will be displaying and selling a wonderful mix of quality contemporary crafts as well as fine art. There will be original handmade works such as oil and acrylic paintings, watercolors, sculpture, photography, pottery, jewelry, decorative fiber works, metal works, paper, stone, garden works and so much more. Have a seat and enjoy the talented musicians and singers we have lined up. The entertainment area is located by Alfonso's Restaurant at 99 Main St. This event will feature a number of food trucks and local restaurants that will be serving a wide variety of food. Check for list of food trucks that will participate. There will be a free kids crafts table near the music area. There will also be a face painter set up in this area. Sorry no rides. There is plenty of shopper parking located off of Bridge Street and West or East High Street. Hosted by the Somerville Business and Professional Organization.

Date: April 22, 2018

Location: Downtown Somerville

Main St., Somerville, NJ 08876

UNION COUNTY

Daffodil Day Festival

Celebrate spring among thousands of daffodils at Reeves-Reed Arboretum from 11 am - 4 pm. This family-friendly event features crafts, games, goat petting-zoo, entertainment, food trucks, outdoor green market, photo opportunities with a local photographer, music and more!

Date: April 22, 2018

Location: Reeves-Reed Arboretum

165 Hobart Ave., Summit, NJ 07901

Dogs Rock Concert 2018

Live music featuring Brother John Brown Band followed by Kings Road Band , Doors open at 3 pm music plays from 3:30 to 7:00 . Admission $20.00 per person, children under 10 are free. All proceeds benefit homeless/shelter, rescue dogs. Door prizes. The Crossroads has a restaurant a well as a full service bar. For more information please email brendansmeadowsevents@yahoo.com or message us on Facebook.

Date: April 22, 2018

Location: 78 North Ave., Garwood, NJ 07027

WARREN COUNTY

Craft Market at 2nd Annual Hopped Up Scavenger Hunt

Marketspace Vendor Events is partnering with Czig Meister Brewing and Hackettstown BID to bring a craft market to the 2nd Annual Hopped Up Scavenger Hunt Hackettstown Pub Crawl. The craft artisan market is free to the public. Pub Crawl tickets will be sold for this event. Tickets are required to participate in the scavenger hunt to win prizes and wrist band to receive discounts on craft beer and food during the event. 8 participating pub crawl bars and breweries include: Czig Meister Brewing Company, Jersey Girl Brewing Company, Man Skirt Brewing, Taphouse of Hackettstown, Enzos Pizza Budd Lake, Heath Village Retirement Community, Marley's Gotham Grill, Pasta Grill by Enzo, and sponsored by New Jersey Highlands Coalition.

Date: April 21, 2018

Location: 106 Valentine St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840