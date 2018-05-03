24 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — May 4-6

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Award-winning restaurants, eateries and food trucks offer some of the best Mexican food in the Tri-State area during this year's brand new event.

Date: May 5, 2018

Location: Downtown

10 S. Egg Harbor Rd., Hammonton, NJ 08037

Great food, dancing, and carafes of sangria… It must be the Cinco de Mayo festival at Bellview Winery! Savor the taste of delicious Mexican cuisine with either of our festive sangria wines available for the first time this year.

Date: May 5, 2018

Location: Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

BERGEN COUNTY

This year all proceeds will benefit The American Cancer Society and Relay For Life of the FLOW District. A night of fun, food, music and games with 12 of the BEST Food Trucks in America. Special entertainment by local area band The Subourbons - all benefiting a great cause! Thank you to 3 Chicas for sponsoring the event. $5/pp admission or $20/family (kids 5 & under FREE).

Date: May 4, 2018

Location: Eisenhower Middle School

344 Calvin Ct., Wyckoff, NJ 07481

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Celebrating the water surrounding our island! Artisans, sea-faring family activities, beer & wine garden, and live music.

Date: May 5, 2018

Location: 212 96th St., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

Fun for the whole family, this fund-raising event features bike rides in various lengths, from inside the recreational field to a 62-mile ride to the East Point Lighthouse on the Delaware Bay. Kids earn Door Prize tickets for each lap they ride around the park. Plenty of food available all day, bike raffle, bike vendors and much more. All net proceeds go to our Scholarship Funds. Since we started in 1996 we have awarded almost $200,000 to local students. Visit our web site at Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants' Association, Inc. to register online.

Date: May 5, 2018

Location: Amanda's Field

5 Sunset Dr., Petersburg, NJ 08270

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

An annual, free admission event presented in partnership with the Cumberland County Improvement Authority. This outdoor event features handmade items for sale from New Jersey artists and vendors, environmentally-themed speakers and workshops, upcycled crafts and art activities for families, locally grown flowers, vegetables, and herbs for sale, local non-profit organizations, and more. Refreshments will be available for purchase from local food trucks. 10 am - 5 pm.

Date: May 5, 2018

Location: Wheaton Arts & Cultural Center

1501 Glasstown Rd., Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX

Celebrate Arbor Day with the Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary's environmental educators as we explore the arboretum's woodlands and enjoy the native animals of our Stone House Nature Center! There will be special guests, guided hikes, a collaborative group project on the grounds, and more! $10/Person.

Date: May 5, 2018

Location: Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

In What’s Gaby Cooking Everyday California, Gaby Dalkin shares more than 125 of her favorite simple and fresh recipes and offers a glimpse into what it’s like to “go coastal.” It’s about always having something tasty to eat, thanks to handy and delicious pantry staples (avocado oil! quinoa! limes! dark chocolate!), as well as an arsenal of easy and healthy recipes, like Chimichurri Cauliflower Rice Bowl with Grilled Fish, Taco Skillet Bake, and Street Corn Pizza. The book covers all the staples—avocado toast, grain bowls, greens, carbs, healthy mains, cocktails, and more. For Gaby, California is not so much a place but a state of mind, and this cookbook proves that no matter where you live, you can still apply the same philosophy. All it takes is finding the freshest produce you can, stocking up on some versatile pantry staples, and keeping flavors and techniques simple. After that, the only thing left to do is kick back, pour yourself a California Girl Margarita, and listen for those ocean waves.

Date: May 5, 2018

Location: 1200 Morris Tpke., Short Hills, NJ 07078

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Open concert with local band with food trucks and a variety of selection of food. Family friendly event. Local Specialty shops will be hosting specials and a variety of antiques and other offerings. The event is from 6 - 9 pm.

Date: May 4, 2018

Location: 47 S. Main St., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

The Gloucester County Craftsmen & Home Show is coming to the Gloucester County 4-H Fairgrounds 275 Bridgeton Pike (Rte. 77) on May 5th, from 10am to 4pm. This 8th annual event is designed for everything inside and outside the home. As a visitor, you and your family will be able to stroll leisurely through aisles and aisle of handmade crafts from over 100 craftsmen, enjoy home style cooking, live music, kids’ free craft making, pony rides, spring flower sale and picnic style dining. Craftsmen have been working all winter to create amazing art just in time for spring. Home Show companies representing hundreds of products and services will be on hand to help you with all your spring home improvements projects.

Date: May 5, 2018

Location: Gloucester County 4-H Fairgrounds

275 S. Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

HUDSON COUNTY

The City of Hoboken present the Hoboken Spring Arts & Music Festival. Celebrating our 23rd Year. Over 300 Artists, Crafters, Photographers, Sculptors will exhibit / sell their work. Food Vendors, local restaurants & businesses. Special section with children's activities including rides, games, face painting, live performance & more. 3 Stages of Live music. Free. Rain or Shine.

Date: May 6, 2018

Location: 94 Washington St., between Observer Highway & 7th St., Hoboken, NJ 07030

Van Vleck House & Gardens is a private, 6-acre estate nestled in the heart of Montclair. While the 1916 Mediterranean-style home serves as a center for nonprofits, the gardens and grounds are open for the public's enjoyment. The annual Plant Sale features a spectacular selection of perennials, shrubs and select trees, and is a popular event year after year.

Date: May 4, 2018 - May 6, 2018

Location: Van Vleck House & Gardens

21 Van Vleck St., Montclair, NJ 07042

MERCER COUNTY

Morven in May presents a select group of over 30 professional fine craft artists from around the U.S. Along with an array of beautifully crafted art objects, Morven will offer for a sale a distinct collection of perennials and heirloom annuals reading to plant in your spring garden.

Date: May 3, 2018 - May 6, 2018

Location: Morven Museum & Garden

55 Stockton St., Princeton, NJ 08540

Kite Day is a perfect time to explore the farm during our annual spring festival, 10 am – 5 pm. Bring your own kite or choose a kite from the store. Or, make a "guaranteed to fly" kite. Then, test fly your kite in our pasture with the farm animals looking on. The farm will ring with country music and entertainment all weekend. Tour the orchards and fields in a tractor-drawn farm wagon. he sheep will be shorn on Sunday and children can take home a piece of real fleece. There will be special activities for children in the barnyard including make your own pinwheels. The whole family will enjoy Terhune Orchards' apples, cider, donuts, pies, chili, hot dogs, fresh, grilled asparagus, salads, soup and more. Taste our own Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery wines in the tasting room. Admission to the festival area is $5, age 3 and up. No admission to farm store or winery. Park at the farm. For information call or visit the website.

Date: May 5, 2018 - May 6, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

All welcome to this indoor mall show, featuring local and regional vendors with craft/gifTS/unique items. Date: May 2, 2018 — May 6, 2018

Location: Brunswick Sq. Mall Craft

755 NJ-18, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Cinco de Mayo Celebration Local food vendors, music by David Luna, Mariachi band, dances by Sol Azteca, luchadores presentation, children's activities and much more! A wonderful event to celebrate Mexican culture. Date: May 5, 2018

Location: New Brunswick Ave., between Smith & Jefferson St.

Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Highland Park Street Fair and Craft Show Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm. Date: May 6, 2018

Location: Downtown Highland Park, Highland Park, NJ 08904

MONMOUTH COUNTY

DowntownFreehold.com is excited for another great year working together with Chuck Lambert, Coo Moe Jhee and MDS Audio as we shut down the street to make this event happen for you. This event takes place on West Main Street between Court Street and Throckmorton Street, Downtown Freehold. The talented and well-known musicians are from the Tri-State Area. Many vendors are participating with a variety of items from watching hand rolled cigars being made in front of you to hand crafted jewelry made from sea glass, metal, gem stone, etc. We will also feature vendors with t-shirts, clothing, handmade dog biscuits, soaps, honey, unique crafts, and much more. And let's not forget our Fire Department/First Aid Trucks will be there for all to see and learn about what they do for our community. Food provided by: Big Harlie BBQ and Taste of Cakes. Band Lineup: Chuck Lambert Band Nat Adderley Jr. Trio The New Standard featuring Layonne Holmes Shady Street Show Band.

Date: May 6, 2018

Location: W. Main St., between Court & Thornton St., Freehold, NJ 07728

MORRIS COUNTY

Come join us on Boonton Main Street for Fashion Friday! See the best looks and styles of the season on display here on Main Street from 5 - 9 pm.

Date: May 4, 2018

Location: Main St., Boonton, NJ 07005

Soak in the beautiful scenery at one of the premiere events of the month, which will include children’s activities, brunch, a scenic hay wagon ride to the apple orchards and apple themed food on the farm.

Date: May 6, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

The Spring Block party takes place in downtown Ocean City from 5th-14th St. on Asbury Ave. from 9 am - 5 pm. Over 350 crafters, food, vendors, music and more! To participate or for more information contact the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Date: May 5, 2018

Location: 861 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226

SOMERSET COUNTY

The 4th Annual ARTsee Happening: Cultivating Creativity in the Community is a free event open to all ages. ARTsee, a local artists' collective, in collaboration with the historic Ross Farm, invite all to join in an afternoon of art, music, celebrating Cinco de Mayo! The day will feature a fine art exhibit and sale, the creation of interactive community artwork, music, art demonstrations, garden tours and much more! Bring a picnic and enjoy the relaxed, festive atmosphere! The Happening is an opportunity for all to have hands-on experiences with art, nature and music in a scenic, historic setting at the Ross Farm. Artwork created by ARTsee artists will be available for viewing and purchase. Noon - 5 pm. Rain date: May 6.

Date: May 5, 2018

Location: The Ross Farm

135 N. Maple Ave., Basking Ridge, NJ 07920

SUSSEX COUNTY

Held at New Jersey's premier culinary destination, Crystal Springs Resort, the Festival's events are designed to allow food and wine connoisseurs to meet and mingle with the world's finest chefs and winemakers. This year's Festival will be the largest collection of chefs and winemakers yet, featuring renowned Chefs Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud, as well as the complete Bocuse d'Or USA teams from 2007 to 2017, which include highly regarded chefs like Gavin Kaysen (a James Beard award nominee) and Bryan Voltaggio (Top Chef). Main Event - The Grand Tasting: Saturday May 5, 7 - 10 pm $150; followed by the Biosphere After Party 10 pm - 1 am $150. Additional Events: Once-in-a-lifetime Friday Night Dinners, Culinary Seminars all day Saturday, Sunday Champagne Brunch.

Date: May 5, 2018

Location: Crystal Springs Resort

1 Wild Turkey Way, Hamburg, NJ 07419

UNION COUNTY

There is something for everyone - no matter what your age. You will find: More rides for young children, family and thrill seekers. Wheels of chance and games of skill with great prizes. A Giant 50/50 with only one winner. Raffles with great chances to win valuable prizes such as a TV, iPad, grill, gift certificates and much more. Vendors and crafters offering all different types of items. New gift tables - purchase brand new items at a fraction of their original cost. A Beer Garden. Delicious food including hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, cheese steaks, sausage and peppers, calzones, shish kabobs, zeppoles, ice cream and much more.

Date: May 2, 2018 - May 5, 2018

Location: Our Lady of Peace RCC

111 South St., New Providence, NJ 07974