24 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Aug. 3-5

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Bill Spadea at Online Trading Academy

Join New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea at Online Trading Academy on Saturday, August 4th at 10:00 AM! Learn the tools of how to be a Wall Street expert.

Date: Aug 4, 2018

Location: 3499 Rt. 9 North, Suite 2a, Freehold NJ, 07728

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach!

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 24th! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each Sunday night through September 2nd! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a Johanne Seiler 118 Upright Piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Something Rotten, The King and I, Chicago the Musical and Finding Neverland. In addition to selecting winners by audience cheers, each week of the regular competition, we'll be hosting a vote on the NJ 101.5 app — make sure you've got it to vote for your favorite competitor each week. Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show! Don't miss Worldwide Piano and Music School's HUGE Moving Sale, going on now through the end of July! After the sale, check them out in their new location at 810 Route 1 North in Edison.

Date: Aug 5,2018

Location: 300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

BERGEN COUNTY

2018 Hambletonian Day

Harness Racing's Greatest Day - Hambletonian Day has something great for everyone in the family: An epic sporting event, free outdoor concert, rides and games, and of course, great giveaways! Gates open: 10 am First race: Noon. Admission: $5 includes giveaway item. Giveaway: 2018 commemorative Hambletonian baseball cap to adults and Hambletonian kids giveaway (with paid admission, while supply lasts). Hambletonian Hat Contest for $1,000 in cash prizes: 1st - $500, 2nd - $250, 3rd - $100, 4th - $40 and $100 for most elegant Sign up at the Track Level promotions table. Backyard Events include: Backyard Fan Zone Tent: 10 am – 3 pm featuring driver autograph session 10 - 11:30 am, Hambo Pony appearances, food trucks, selfie stations, free t-shirts, kids coloring books and more! Live Music from noon - 4 pm. Carnival rides/games. FREE Pony rides. FREE face painters.

Date: Aug 4, 2018

Location: Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Garfield Street Fair

Midland Ave. will be transformed into a giant town block party. There will all kinds of fun stuff to do. There will be kiddie rides, climbing wall, pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, sand art & temporary tattoos and so much more. There will be live entertainment all day long. This event brings the whole community together. Many of the local merchants and businesses will showcase their shops and offer their special sales. Everyone will enjoy the wide selection of delicious foods such as hot dogs, ice cream, chicken fingers, Empanadas, zeppoles, kettle korn, shish ka bobs, fresh squeezed lemonade, Italian Ices, french fries, hamburgers, sausage and pepper sandwiches, cheese steaks and much more… There will be attractions for everyone. For your shopping pleasure JC Promotions, Inc. promoter of the street fair will feature many creative crafters with hand crafted works and merchandise dealers offering lots of great bargains and unique items for all.

Date: Aug 5, 2018

Location: Midland Ave., Garfield, NJ 07026

CAPE MAY COUNTY

New Jersey State Crab Festival

Event takes place from 11 am - 10 pm, featuring a block party atmosphere with "crabby" fun for the entire family! Festival includes bushels of blue claw crabs, a beer garden, "must try" crabby bloody marys, vendors and exciting things for the kids including a crab race at 6 pm. "Parrotbeach," a Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band, will perform at 6 pm.

Date: Aug 4, 2018

Location: Ice House Restaurant

4415 Park Blvd., Wildwood, NJ 08260

7th Annual Craft Beer & Crab Festival

Don’t miss a top New Jersey summer festival! Families welcome! Enjoy craft beers, live music, crabs and food trucks with crafters and children’s games and entertainment on the lovely grounds of the Physick Estate. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Date: Aug 4, 2018

Location: Emlen Physick Estate

1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

Stone Harbor Arts & Crafts Festival

Don't miss this premier, nationally ranked event! The Festival showcases over 200 artisans from more than 12 states displaying their work. Now in our 56th year, Stone Harbor proves to deliver exceptional quality of experience in an unparalleled setting. 250 Exhibitors * Live Music * Children's Activities * Free Admission * Free Shuttle Service.

Date: Aug 4, 2018 - Aug 5, 2018

Location: Stone Harbor Recreation Field

8100 Second Ave., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

37th Annual Tuckahoe River Canoe, Kayak Race & Poker Run

Another family-friendly event that is a fun(d)-raiser for our Scholarship Funds. Registration includes a commemorative t-shirt while supplies last. Food available, Kayak Raffle, 50/50; porta-pot available, too. Medals awarded in all racing categories. Our non-racing Poker Run is currently our largest category. Stop at several docks along the route and collect playing cards to compare upon arrival back at the beach. Prizes awarded for best hand. Held rain or shine. Bring your beach chair to cheer the participants on. Fun for all. All net proceeds benefit the Scholarship Funds administered by our hard-working, dedicated group.

Date: Aug 5, 2018

Location: Upper Twp. Municipal Beach

Mosquito Landing Rd., Tuckahoe, NJ 08270

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Open House & Family Fun Fest

The Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society's annual free Open House is a fun-filled event for the entire family! In addition to good food and entertainment, there will be craft vendors and games and activities for the children, as well as free tours of the museum. The Vineland Public Library will be helping with story time! Free parking is available across the street from the museum grounds.

Date: Aug 4, 2018

Location: Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society

108 S. Seventh St., Vineland, NJ 08360

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Flemington Corn, Tomato & Beer Festival

Join us for Flemington's Corn, Tomato and Beer Festival-in the corn and tomato capital of the USA! The festival will feature a beer garden pouring craft brews from Flemington's own Lone Eagle Brewing; as well as Flounder Brewing, Jersey Girl Brewing, Czig Meister Brewing and Cypress Brewing. Local Jersey corn and tomatoes will be featured in their seasonal splendor with scrumptious offerings by local restaurants Blue Fish Grill, Grateful Bites, 55 Main, Zoup!, and more. Rita's Italian Ice, sweet treats, and special Affogato (espresso over ice cream) from Factory Fuel round out the menu. Great live music featuring CC Coletti on the Main Stage at 5pm. Join the fun - ninja warrior course, drone racing by Drone Zone, a police dog demonstration, Paw Patrol characters and more! Rain Date is Sunday, August 5th. Visit the website, call or email for additional information.

Date: Aug 4, 2018

Location: Flemington's Artisan District

Stangl Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

MERCER COUNTY

Culinary Herbs of the World

Hear Rutgers Master Gardener and “Herb Lady” Caren White discuss culinary herbs from around the world, followed by a tour of the Holcombe-Jimison Farmstead Museum herb garden with members of the Herb Society of America. Registration is $10 for NOFA-NJ members and $20 for non-members. Registration includes admission to the Museum, for those who wish to show up earlier.

Date: August 5,2018

Location: 1605 Daniel Bray Highway, Lambertville, NJ 08530

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Minefaire: The Ultimate Minecraft Experience

Connect with your kids, and be blown away by off-the-charts fun at the #1 Minecraft event in the USA. Minefaire: The Ultimate Minecraft Experience just broke another Guinness World Record for largest convention for a single video game, and is coming to New Jersey on Saturday, August 4 and Sunday, August 5 at The New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center 97 Sunfield Avenue Edison, NJ 08837. Meet your favorite YouTube creators flown in from around the world, join parent-child build challenges, win a Minecraft costume contest, witness nonstop mega-stage shows, meet and learn from Minecraft Education Global Mentors and other Minecraft experts through hands on workshops and presentations, and discover the World’s Largest Official Minecraft Merch Store. Minefaire is an official Minecraft Community event. Tickets start at $45 and are FREE for kids ages two and under. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to Minefaire.com.

Date: Aug 4, 2018

Location: 97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MONMOUTH COUNTY

24th Annual Clam Festival

Discover the true meaning of "Succulent Seafood" at the Highlands Business Partnership's 24th Annual Clamfest. The Clam Festival is a four-day action packed event featuring the freshest seafood, live entertainment, thrill rides, games, contests, a beer and wine garden and more. Admission and parking is free and the event takes place rain or shine. Thursday 6 - 10 pm; Friday 6 - 11 pm; Saturday 12 Noon - 11 pm; Sunday 12 Noon - 8 pm.

Date: Aug 2, 2018 - Aug 5, 2018

Location: Huddy Park

Bay & Waterwitch Aves., Highlands, NJ 07732

Universal African Festival

Join us for our annual celebration of heritage, culture and history. The festival provides a variety of events and family activities. Attendees can watch and listen to an array of live musical vibes, spoken word, and other cultural performances from local and traveling artists at the festival. Unsung heroes will be honored, and college scholarships are awarded to students from the community. The UAF Market place features a kid's creativity cafe, face painting, cultural face adorning, henna artists, clothing, textile vendors, jewelry makers, visual artists and a host of culinary artists providing tasty and refreshing food for the soul including vegan foods.

Date: Aug 4, 2018

Location: Springwood Park

126 Atkins Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 0771

Revolutionary Rave

Join us for an afternoon of musik, games, and revelry 18th-century style at our 1st Annual Revolutionary Rave on Saturday, August 4, 2018, from 1-4 pm at the Taylor-Butler House! Travel back in time and experience a bit of 18th-century social entertainment. Learn colonial dance steps, enjoy live musik of the era, and try your luck at cards or other games of the era! 18th or 19th century period clothing is encouraged, but not required. Light refreshments and tasty treats will be served.

Date: Aug 4,2018

Location: 127 Kings Highway, Middletown, NJ 07748

MORRIS COUNTY

First Friday Late Night: Artists on Main

Come see local artists show off their craft en Plein Air up and down the Main Street. Businesses will be open late for an evening of sales, socializing, dining, art, and shopping! Visitors are encouraged to post photos on social media using the hashtags #BoontonArtists and #BoontonFF!

Date: Aug 3, 2018

Location: Main St., Boonton, NJ 07005

Peach Harvest Festival

Enjoy scrumptious peach treats galore! Homemade peach ice cream, peach pie, and lots more! Take a Scenic hayride around our farm to the peach orchard to pick your own peaches! And then enjoy lots of Family Fun activities (Pony Rides, Moon Bounce and more!) Something for the whole family!

Date: Aug 4, 2018 - Aug 5, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

Beach Ball-A-Palooza

Join us for the annual BEACH BALL-A-PALOOZA on Friday, August 3 from 5pm to 8pm at the Ocean County Park's Bayfront Fields 1198 Bandon Road in Toms River featuring live music by Jimmy & the Parrots, Mr. Scott the Music Man and more. There will be food trucks, crafts, bay boat tours, guided nature tours and a whole lot of fun.This is a FREE event. Shuttle bus from near by Cattus Island Parking, disabled parking on site.

Date: Aug 3, 2018

Location: 1198 Bandon Rd., Toms River, NJ 08753

PASSAIC COUNTY

Mushroom Foray

Join us for a foray (mushroom walk) on the Weis property with the NJ and NY Mycological Associations. The foray is open to both NJMA/NYMA members and the general public. We'll foray in the woods for approximately 2 hours, and then gather at the picnic tables for an identification session. All are encouraged to stay for the ID session – that is when the real learning begins! Rain or shine. Meet at the main brick building. No registration required. Free, but donations are gratefully appreciated!

Date: Aug 5, 2018

Location: The New Weis Center

150 Snake Den Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

SUSSEX COUNTY

New Jersey State Fair Sussex County Farm & Horse Show

The New Jersey State Fair, also known as the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show has a lot of exciting events happening! Take the time to visit our website to get more information on what will be happening this year! There is always something fun happening at the Fair. We look forward to seeing you this year! Also, please check out our Facebook for weekly updates and news.

Date: Aug 3, 2018 - Aug 12, 2018

Location: Sussex County Fairgrounds

37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ 07822

Hike to Happy Hour at Angry Erik Brewing

5:30 pm to 8 pm Fee: $7 (pizza included); pre-registration required - please call before August 3. Meet at the Warbasse Junction Rd. parking area For Ages 21 & over. Celebrate "International Beer Day" with a leisurely 3-mile round-trip hike to enjoy optional refreshments and pizza (included) at our midway pit-stop.

Date: Aug 3, 2018

Location: Kittatinny Valley State Park

Goodale Rd., Andover, NJ 07821

UNION COUNTY

Pet Parade

Bring your dog to compete in fun activities and competitions such as Waggiest Walk and Prettiest Pup! Time: 8 am - 4 pm. Cost: $10 per competing dog/handler (email to register), $3 per spectating pet/owner.

Date: Aug 4, 2018

Location: Warinanco Park

1 Park Dr., Roselle, NJ 07203

WARREN COUNTY

Historic Blairstown Day

Historic Blairstown Day, sponsored by the Blairstown Museum, is a celebration of Blairstown's heritage. Spend the day enjoying the ambiance of a bygone era with live entertainment, antique, craft and food vendors, a birthday celebration for town founder John Insley Blair and much more.

Date: Aug 4, 2018

Location: Blairstown Historic Village

26 Main St., Blairstown, NJ 07825

Warren County Farmers Fair & Balloon Fest

This year we're celebrating 81 years! A family fun event that also features a Hot Air Balloon Festival with up to 30 balloons. Explore the Traditional Arts Building featuring demonstrations of quilting, lacemaking and more. Other highlights include 4-H and FFA exhibits and contest. Main arena events include demolition derbies, mud bogs and tractor/truck pulls (some additional charges apply). The balloon festival features mass hot air balloon launches, tethered balloon rides, hare and hound races and the unique Bicycle Balloon Race, where pilots and cyclists pair up in a race of skill and speed. The Kids' Corral is a fun and magical place where children can play, learn and even enter some contests. Best of all, activities at the Kids' Corral are free of charge to fairgoers.

Date: Aug 3, 2018 - Aug 4, 2018

Location: Warren County Fairgrounds

1350 Stryker Rd., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865