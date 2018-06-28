Looking for something to do this weekend and 4th of July? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Join New Jersey 101.5's Craig Allen and the Jersey Prize Team for a live broadcast from the New Jersey Natural Gas Studios on the Asbury Park Boardwalk on Saturday, June 30th at 3:00 PM! Stop by and take a picture for your chance to win gear from our friends at Seasonal World!

Date: June 30, 2018

Location: Asbury Park Boardwalk

1300 Ocean Ave. Asbury Park NJ 07712

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 24th! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each Sunday night through September 2nd! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a Johanne Seiler 118 Upright Piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Something Rotten, The King and I, Chicago the Musical and Finding Neverland. Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show! Don't miss Worldwide Piano and Music School's HUGE Moving Sale, going on now through the end of July! After the sale, check them out in their new location at 810 Route 1 North in Edison.

Date: July 1, 2018

Location: Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave., Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Take tunes and tides, throw in some sun, sand and surf, then mix in more than music, family-friendly activities and fabulous food and spread it all out for 12 hours. The result is the fourth annual "BEACHSTOCK: The Planet's Biggest Beach Party." Events and activities include: Live Bands, dancing, food court, beer garden, vendors, Kid's stage with games, shows, music, treasure hunts, tow at water demonstrations, paddle boarding, free surf clinic, volleyball, FREE movie on the beach at 8:30 pm. No beach tags required at event! 10 am - 10 pm. Rain Date: July 1.

Date: June 30, 2018

Location: On the beach, Granville Ave., Margate, NJ 08402

Come out and celebrate our Nations' birth! Historic Smithville has the largest Fourth of July parade in all of New Jersey. The parade will start at 9 a.m. with an expected 10,000 people to line the parade route. If you are interested in participating in the Fourth of July Parade you must pre-register, more information is given in the link below. Historic Smithville offers 60 shoppes, 7 eateries, carousel ride, train ride, paddleboats, and arcade, on site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events!

Date: July 4, 2018

Location: Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Smithville, NJ 08205

BERGEN COUNTY

State Fair Meadowlands is held annually at Meadowlands Fairgrounds, next to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. The fair, which features the largest Kiddieland in New Jersey as well as thrilling white-knuckle rides for older children and adults, will offer delicious new foods, live animal shows, daring acrobats, games, shopping and more.

Date: June 21, 2018 - July 8, 2018

Location: State Fair Meadowlands Fairgrounds

1 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Enjoy midway rides for all ages, carnival games, favorite fair food and Fourth of July fireworks at this family-friendly annual event benefiting local competitive youth sports. Carnival parking and admission are free. Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are available on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for $30, or $20 if purchased online by June 27. Ride tickets are $1.50 each, $25 for 20 tickets, or $50 for 50 tickets plus 1 free ride. Rides take 2 or more tickets each. Visit the website for coupon savings on rides and food. Carnival hours are 5 to 11 pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon to 11 pm Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday. The July 4th fireworks display will start at 9:30 pm.

Date: June 28, 2018 - July 8, 2018

Location: Overpeck County Park

75 Fort Lee Rd., Leonia, NJ 07605

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Saturday Lecture Series at Roebling Museum: retired geologist Pierre Lacombe will discuss the millions and millions of red bricks used to build both the Roebling Mill and the Roebling Village. Washington Roebling, member of the NJ Geological Survey Board of Directors in the early 1900s , was instrumental in publication of the 1904 scientific report on the clay industry of New Jersey. During 1905-15, JAR Sons Co. constructed 100s of brick homes, shops and community buildings to convert farm fields near Kinkora railroad station to the factory town of Roebling. Local laborers dug clay, sand and marl from the banks of the Delaware River, mixed the sediments and extruded the soft mixture from brick making machines in open-air brick yards. Stacked and fired in kilns, millions of new bricks were carted as little as 1/2 mile to the empty farm fields. Today, brick homes, churches, schools and shops stand as a testament to early mining, and industrialization of the banks of the Delaware River.

Date: June 30, 2018

Location: Roebling Museum

100 Second Ave,, Roebling, NJ 08554

CAMDEN COUNTY

Camden County and Cooper's Ferry Partnership are hosting the annual July 4th Freedom Festival Fireworks on the Camden Waterfront! Come out to enjoy family fun and entertainment that will include music, food, beverages, and a spectacular showing of Fireworks at 9:30 pm!

Date: July 4, 2018

Location: Wiggins Waterfront Park

Riverside Dr. & MLK Blvd., Camden, NJ 08103

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Collectibles, memorabilia and guest star appearances. Friday: 3 - 9 pm, Saturday: 10 am - 9 pm, Sunday: 10 am - 5 pm. Free.

Date: June 29, 2018 - July 1, 2018

Location: Wildwood Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

Special holiday fireworks extravaganza sponsored by the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority (GWTIDA). Visible from almost anywhere in the Wildwoods! 10 pm. Free.

Date: July 4, 2018

Location: Pine Ave. & Beach, Wildwood, NJ 08260

Start off the morning with a bike parade (2 locations) 1. Longport Bridge Parking lot (North End) Registration begins at 9 am and the parade starts at 10 am. Sponsored by the Gardens Civic Assoc. 2. 40th & Asbury Ave. (South End) Registration begins at 9 am and the parade starts at 10 am. Sponsored by the South OC Improvement Assoc. Kick off the evening with a kite flying competition at 7pm at the Ocean City Music Pier (address listed) followed by entertainment. A spectacular boardwalk fireworks di splay tops off the night at 9 pm.

Date: July 4, 2018

Location: Ocean City Music Pier

825 Boardwalk & Moorlyn Terrace, Ocean City, NJ 08226

HUDSON COUNTY

The Schooner A.J. Meerwald is New Jersey's official Tall Ship. She is a restored oyster dredging schooner, whose home port is in Bivalve, Commercial Township, New Jersey. Launched in 1928, A.J. Meerwald was one of hundreds of schooners built along South Jersey's Bayshore before the decline of the shipbuilding industry which coincided with the Great Depression. Today, the A.J. Meerwald is used by the Bayshore Center at Bivalve for onboard educational programs in the Delaware Bay near Bivalve, and at other ports in the New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware region. The A.J. Meerwald was added to the National Register of Historic Places on November 7, 1995.

Date: June 23, 2018 - July 10, 2018

Location: Liberty State Park

200 Morris Pesin Dr., Jersey City, NJ 07305

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Susan Plaisted, proprietress of Heart to Hearth Cookery, a food history business based in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, will conduct a program using artifacts and slides to explore the experience of taking tea in the Colonies. Tea samples and refreshments will be offered. Plaisted holds a B.S. in food and nutrition and an M.S. in health education. Her specialty is American and Native American food during the Colonial Period.

Date: June 29, 2018

Location: Bouman-Stickney Farmstead

114 Dreahook Rd., Lebanon, NJ 08833

MERCER COUNTY

Join Watson Adventures on a unique scavenger hunt for adults on the campus of Princeton University! Go on a whirlwind tour of the best of Princeton, New Jersey, and the delightful Princeton University campus. The historic town-where George Washington defeated the British-and the stunning campus combine to provide a hunt that is filled with history, outdoor sculptures, dramatic Gothic and ivy-clad buildings, goofy gargoyles, famous Americans and amazing views. Guest stars include Russell Crowe (from locations for A Beautiful Mind), F. Scott Fitzgerald, John F. Kennedy, Bob Dylan, Aaron Burr, Woodrow Wilson, Albert Einstein, William Hurt (from locations for One True Thing), David Duchovny of The X-Files, Meg Ryan (in the movie I.Q.) and an enemy bulldog. We highly recommend making a day of it-there are great places in Princeton to dine before or after the hunt. Advanced purchase is required.

Date: June 30, 2018

Location: Princeton University Campus

One University Pl., Princeton, NJ 08544

Reenactors, Live Music, and Art for All Ages This Fourth of July! Morven, the home of one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, opens its historic grounds to all for free family fun on Wednesday, July 4th. "Meet" George Washington and Annis Stockton, "Sign" the Declaration, Take part in demonstrations of Early American Domestic Arts portrayed by more than a dozen professional reenactors including: blacksmithing, ice cream making, papermaking, tales from a soldier's life, and more! Food Truck fare available for purchase Special family admission price for visitors wishing to tour the museum on the 4th for $25 per family. Parking is available at the Princeton Theological Seminary or Monument Hall parking lots, or on the street. With so many children at the event, there will be no on-site parking at Morven. NO Rain date. Check our Facebook page for updates.

Date: July 4, 2018

Location: Morven Museum and Garden

55 Stockton St., Princeton, NJ 08540

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Come Spend the Day With A Shark! Family Fun Festival, for kids and kids at heart. Along the waterfront promenade at the harbor, enjoy FREE Admission, FREE Parking, FREE Kids Fishing Derby, Live Music, interesting merchandise vendors, delicious food, beer & wine garden, Kids activities and WEIGH-IN of the SHARK for the 9th annual SHARK CHALLENGE! 30 foot crane will be weighing in the big shark as the teams return from the SHARK Challenge. FUN 4 ALL!

Date: June 30, 2018

Location: Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor Marina

2 Simon Lake Dr., Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716

The Highlands Business Partnership will host the 18th Annual Seaport Craft Show, rain or shine. Admission is free. Come experience a delightful collection of various handmade crafts from more than 60 crafters and artisans. Shop till you drop for unique gifts, art, jewelry and personal items at this Juried Show.

Date: June 30, 2018

Location: Huddy Park

Bay & Waterwitch Ave., Highlands, NJ 07732

Please join us as we celebrate Military Appreciation Day. All veterans and active duty military receive FREE admission, a program & pencil, plus a reserved seat! Pack a picnic and bring the family out for a day of holiday racing. Grandstand admission is just $5, children 12 and under always get in FREE! Grandstand Admission is just $5 General Parking is just $5 Children 12 and under always FREE.

Date: July 4th, 2018

Location: Monmouth Park

175 Oceanport Avenue, Oceanport NJ 07757

MORRIS COUNTY

Join residents and visitors of Morris County for the annual Reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Morristown Green at noon. This is a free event and family-friendly. Costumed interpreters will be on hand to provide an authentic Colonial experience harking back to the first time the Declaration was read to the local people in 1776. Co-sponsored by the Morris County Tourism Bureau and the Morristown National Historical Park and sponsors.

Date: July 4, 2018

Location: Morristown Green

Park Pl., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Can your team find all the items? Take on the challenge and try to find all the items with your teammate! Registration required to participate. We will meet in the Pier Grill at 12:50 pm and begin promptly at 1 pm. *Ages 15 and under only. You must have a smart phone and be able to download the Goose Chase app to participate.

Date: June 29, 2018

Location: Casino Pier

800 Ocean Ter., Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

PASSAIC COUNTY

The event will be held on Main St. & Stevens Ave from 10AM - 5PM. The street will be transformed into a giant town block party. There will be merchandise vendors, crafters, kiddie rides, great food, Pony rides, and entertainment all day long. This event brings the whole community together. Many of the local merchants and businesses will showcase their shops and offer their special sales. Come hungry to the Street Fair and enjoy the delicious foods being served: Some of the foods being sold are gourmet empanadas, shish ka bob, gyros, chicken fingers & french fries, gyros, hot dogs, hamburgers and more...ice cream & lemon ice, kettle corn, sausage & peppers, steak sandwiches and zeppoles. There will be attractions for everyone. For your shopping pleasure JC Promotions, Inc. promoter of the street fair will feature many creative hand crafted works and merchandise dealers offering great bargains and unique items for all.

Date: July 4, 2018

Location: Main Street & Stevens Ave., Little Falls, NJ 07424

WARREN COUNTY

Day Out With Thomas is a family event that offers children and their grownups the opportunity to ride with classic storybook friend Thomas the Tank Engine™. Parents, grandparents and siblings join their aspiring engineers in the fun. The Day Out With Thomas experience will engineer miles of smiles for the whole family and introduce a new generation to the timeless excitement of railroading. The train pulled by Thomas leaves every hour on the hour, 10 am to 5 pm. You may also ride the River Train along the scenic Delaware River to Pinchers Point, New Jersey ( an hour and fifteen minute round trip). For an added adventure take the River Train to the Ol' Susquehanna Mine , enjoy the animated Mine Shaft Explosion, History and learn how to pan for Gem Stones that you can take home! The trips pulled by Thomas take you along the beautiful Delaware River to North Carpentersville New Jersey, a 25 minute ride.

Date: June 29, 2018 - July 8, 2018

Location: The Delaware River Railroad Excursions

99 Elizabeth St., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865