23 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — July 13-15

Looking for some summer fun this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 24th! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each Sunday night through September 2nd! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a Johanne Seiler 118 Upright Piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Something Rotten, The King and I, Chicago the Musical and Finding Neverland. Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!

Date: July 15, 2018

Location: 300 Ocean Ave., Pt. Pleasant Beach NJ 08742

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Longest running Italian-American festival in the United States, featuring Italian food stands, beer and wine gardens, live entertainment, carnival rides, games, fireworks and a grand procession of saints through the streets of Hammonton.

Date: July 10, 2018 - July 16, 2018

Location: Mt. Carmel Festival Grounds

298 Tilton St., Hammonton, NJ 08037

New Jersey's most epic vegan food festival! Join us at the Showboat Hotel on the boardwalk for the Atlantic City Vegan Food Festival--200 vendors, live music, speakers, food trucks and an early morning run on the boardwalk in Atlantic City will make this a memorable weekend full of good food!

Date: July 13, 2018 - July 14, 2018

Location: Showboat Hotel

801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Join us for a fun filled weekend activities include Horseback Riding and Wine Tasting, Pool Party BBQ, Outdoor Pool Bar after the Fireworks. Special $89 hotel room rate, custom picnic lunches, additional fees apply. Activities by the lake include Volleyball, Basketball, Mini Golf, Swimming, Paddleboats, and Fireworks at 9:15 pm, weather permitting.

Date: July 14, 2018 - July 15, 2018

Location: Renault Winery

72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215

Enjoy a day strolling The Smithville Village listening to the beautiful sounds of the Smithville Fife & Drum Corp., beginning at 1 pm in front of Fred & Ethel's Lantern Light Tavern. Historic Smithville offers 60 shops, 7 eateries, carousel and train rides, paddleboats, and arcade, on site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events! Enjoy performances on July 15th, August 19th, and September 16th, 2018.

Date: July 15, 2018

Location: Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205

CAMDEN COUNTY

South Jersey's most beloved classic car show returns. There will be live music, a DJ, great food, vendors, kids zone, and more! The show is open to all cars built up to 1980 and Corvettes of all years. Multiple classes and trophies will be awarded along with window decals for all participants. If you are interested in being a sponsor, vendor, participant or volunteer, please email. For more information please visit the website. The Merchantville Classic Car Show is a non-profit event with proceeds benefiting local programs and charities. 11 - 4 pm.

Date: July 14, 2018

Location: Downtown Merchantville

1 West Maple Ave., Merchantville, NJ 08109

CAPE MAY COUNTY

2nd and Olde New Jersey Avenues and surrounding pubs in North Wildwood. Experience the best in Barbeque & Blues at this exciting three day festival. Live cooking demonstrations, incredible food and top regional and national blues acts on our free main stage. Friday: 4 - 11 pm, Saturday: 10 am - 11 pm, Sunday: 10 am - 6 pm.

Date: July 13, 2018 - Jul 15, 2018

Location: Olde New Jersey Ave. & 2nd St., North Wildwood, NJ 08260

Come aboard the Cape May Whale Watcher to view and photograph seven historic lighthouses of the late 19th and early part of the 20th centuries. Most of these lighthouses stand on pedestals out of sight of land and are still operational. Each 5-hour cruise includes narration on the history of each lighthouse and more. Includes continental breakfast buffet and Captain's Lunch buffet. A cash bar is available. Tickets: $95 (adults), $75 (children ages 7-12).

Date: July 14, 2018

Location: Cape May Whale Watcher

3rd Ave. & Wilson Dr., Cape May, NJ 08204

Celebrate all things Irish and Scottish at Historic Cold Spring Village's 14th Annual Celtic Weekend from 10 am - 4:30 pm. The weekend features live musical entertainment throughout the grounds. Main stage performances will include sets by Nae Breeks Pipes & Drums Band.

Date: July 14, 2018 - July 15, 2018

Location: Historic Cold Spring Village

720 Rt. 9 S., Cape May, NJ 08204

Sterling Harbor Bait & Tackle presents the annual Duke of Fluke Tournament - South Jersey's largest Fluke Tournament starts 7:30 am. Live music, Pig Roast BBQ and Awards Ceremony start at 6 pm. Captain's Meeting: 7 pm. Entrance fee for participants.

Date: July 14, 2018

Location: 1020 W. Rio Grande Ave. (Rt. 47), Wildwood, NJ 08260

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Sponsored by the Gloucester Co. Certified Gardeners, the Butterfly Festival is free and open to the public. Tour the butterfly house, and attend free Gardening for Butterflies workshops. Presentations by Philadelphia Insectarium and Kozy Acres Apiary. Free face painting and kids crafts and activities. Wear your wings and antennae and be part of the Butterfly and Bug Parade! Learn about the importance of pollinators!

Date: July 14, 2018

Location: Red Bank Battlefield

100 Hessian Ave., National Park, NJ 08063

MERCER COUNTY

Join Morven Museum & Garden's gardener for a 45-minute tour of what's in bloom in the gardens! Explore the restoration of Helen Hamilton Shield Stockton's Colonial Revival early 20th century garden, and examine this year's demonstration garden featuring heirloom flowers and their contemporary counterparts. Your tour will also cover some of Morven's other restored landscape features as well as the present renovation of Morven's gardens surrounding the new Stockton Education Center. Don't miss these special tours! Advance registration is required (Shine only...rain cancels Garden Tour). $10; Free for Friends of Morven Public welcome; Tour limited to 18

Date: July 13, 2018 - July 27, 2018

Location: Morven Museum and Garden

55 Stockton Street, Princeton, NJ 08540

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Red Bank’s walkable downtown district is home to an array of upscale restaurants and casual eateries that will appeal to your palate. Explore picturesque Red Bank on the third Sunday of the month while enjoying food and/or beverage samples from over 20 participating restaurants, bars & eateries. Three hours of top tastings!

Date: July 15, 2018

Location: Main Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701

Neil Genzlinger of The New York Times called Mike Birbiglia’s recent show Thank God For Jokes “the best night I’ve spent in a theater in a very long time.” In The New One the award-winning comedian approaches an entirely new subject in a new way with the same heart and humor we’ve come to expect. Do not miss the new one. It may be the best one. See the show for 6 performances ONLY in Red Bank before its already sold out New York premiere!

Date: July 12, 2018 - July 15, 2018

Location: Two River Theater

21 Bridge Ave., Red Bank, NJ 07701

MORRIS COUNTY

A three day festival with rides, entertainment, bands and fireworks, food vendors, contests, 5krun, kayak/canoe race, a parade, and so much more. On Sunday we have a market place for craters, artisan gifts, and specialty items. Fun filled weekend for everyone. Rides by Dreamland Amusements. Please visit the festival website. It will give you an idea of everything going on for the weekend.

Date: July 13, 2018 - July 15, 2018

Location: White Meadow Lake Country Club

100 White Meadow Rd., Rockaway, NJ 07866

Bring the family and celebrate with: Delicious Blueberry Treats made with Our Own Local Blueberries including Blueberry Shortcake, Blueberry Cheesecake, Blueberry Pie, Blueberry Ice Cream and more!Scenic Hayrides to our Blueberry Patch for pick-your-own Blueberries! Enjoy lots of Family Fun Activities (Pony Rides, Tractor Train Rides, Moon Bounce, Hay Wagon Rides, Corn Kingdom, Sunflower Maze and much more). Something for the whole family!

Date: July 14, 2018 - Jul 15, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

METC is excited to host a special day-long outdoor event, Carriage to Car that will offer an up close experience with both carriages and early automobiles. The event is a part of our programming in connection with our current exhibit, Are We There Yet? Stories of Travel by Stagecoach and Steam. This exhibit tells the story of early travel in New Jersey, before the invention of the automobile. Through the exhibit our visitors can learn more about the details of travel throughout our country and compare it to the high speed travel of the 21st century.

Date: July 14, 2018

Location: Museum of Early Trades and Crafts

9 Main St., Madison, NJ 07940

Twin Brooks Kennel Club Dog Show - Come see some of the most beautiful dogs around compete in each event. Time: 8:30 am - 4 pm.

Date: July 15, 2018 - July 16, 2018

Location: William G. Mennen Sports Arena

161 E. Hanover Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Experience a variety of musical acts, animal events, 4-H animals & displays, rides, food, vendors, and much more! Wednesday & Thursday 5 - 11 pm. Friday & Saturday 11 am - 11 pm. Sunday 11 am - 5 pm. Admission: $8. Kids under 10: FREE. Parking: FREE. $15 Unlimited Ride Wristbands available on Thursday & Sunday.

Date: July 11, 2018 - July 15, 2018

Location: Robert J. Miller Air Park

Rt. 530, Berkeley Township, NJ 08721

Be with us for Slider's 13th birthday!! There will be games, photo ops, balloonists, caricaturists, tattoos, and some of Slider's special friends…including Shark Ditty & Perky the Penguin from Jenkinsons Aquarium! Enter between 10:30 am – 1 pm and receive a BOGO Full Day BWB admission WITH a donation of a non-perishable food item to go to Lady of Perpetual Help food bank. (Cannot be combined with any other offer, discount, promotion or Easter cards) Rain Date, Sunday, July 15th.

Date: July 14, 2018

Location: Breakwater Beach Waterpark

62 Grant Ave., Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

Renowned artists and fine crafters from all over the country have been bringing their fine arts and crafts to this show for many years, plus new artists are added each year. Features local artists as well as artists from as far away as Florida and Maine.

Date: July 15, 2018

Location: Sunset Park

3 W. Salem Ave., Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008

Come out before the course opens to the public and play adventure golf for a chance to win AWESOME prizes! Special $8 admission to play the 18-hole course of your choice! Prizes such as Concert Tickets, Restaurant Gift Certificates, Casino Pier passes and MORE for Hole-In-Ones and Lowest Scores! Bring your friends and family and join us with 107.1 the Boss! Can play as an individual or team! No registration needed!

Date: July 13, 2018

Location: Casino Pier

800 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

WARREN COUNTY

Hello, New Jersey! Summertime and Springsteen go together like Crafts and Drafts. The Boss had it right when he said, “Nothing matters in this whole wide world when you're in love with a Jersey girl.” Join us under the string lights at Jersey Girl Brewing for a celebration of the greatest state in the USA – Crafts and Drafts style! Marketspace proudly brings 16 local artisans to Jersey Girl’s brew-warehouse on July 14, 2018 for a handmade pop-up market.

Date: July 14, 2018

Location: 426 Sand Shore Rd., Hackettstown, NJ 07840