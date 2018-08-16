23 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Aug 17-19

Looking for summer fun this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Craig Allen Live from the New Jersey Natural Gas Studios

Join Craig Allen and the Jersey Prize Team as Craig broadcasts live from the New Jersey Natural Gas Studios on the Asbury Park Boardwalk! Hang out with the Jersey Prize Team and win a prize from our friends at Seasonal World!

Date: Aug 18, 2018

Location: New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio

3rd & 4th Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Big Joe Jersey Talent Show at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach!

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 24th! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each Sunday night through September 2nd! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a Johanne Seiler 118 Upright Piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Something Rotten, The King and I, Chicago the Musical and Finding Neverland. In addition to selecting winners by audience cheers, each week of the regular competition, we'll be hosting a vote on the NJ 101.5 app — make sure you've got it to vote for your favorite competitor each week. Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!

Date: Aug 19, 2018

Location: Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave., Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Smithville Fife & Drum

Enjoy a day strolling The Smithville Village listening to the beautiful sounds of the Smithville Fife & Drum Corp., beginning at 1 pm in front of Fred & Ethel's Lantern Light Tavern. Historic Smithville offers 60 shops, 7 eateries, carousel and train rides, paddleboats, and arcade, on site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events! Enjoy their last performance on September 16th, 2018.

Date: Aug 19, 2018

Location: Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205

BERGEN COUNTY

Bergen County Music Festival

The 4th Annual Bergen County Music Festival at Overpeck County Park Amphitheater, in Ridgefield, New Jersey, is a free summer concert celebration provided to showcase our wonderful diversity through the arts. Remembering times past when communities would come together, shut down their streets and have a neighborhood block party, we hope you will pack a blanket or lawn chair and spend the day in this beautiful park. The Bergen County Music Festival continues to celebrate the diversity of Bergen County and promotes family time, bringing people together on the great lawn to enjoy great live music, food, and vendors. Everyone is welcome!

Date: Aug 18, 2018

Location: Overpeck County Park Ampitheatre

40 Fort Lee Rd., Leonia, NJ 07605

CAMDEN COUNTY

A Night at the Races, Benefiting Semper Fido

USS New Jersey Lodge No. 62 F&AM is holding the 2nd Annual A Night at the Races Fundraiser, benefiting Semper Fido on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 6pm. This lively and entertaining event features video horse races, 50/50, raffles, and dinner, BYOB. All of this fun raises money for Semper Fido - K9 Basics, a Marlton, NJ-based organization that rescues dogs that need a home and trains them to be service companions for veterans suffering from PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injuries. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Date: Aug 18, 2018

Location: 425 Brooke Ave., Magnolia, NJ 08049

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Grand Lighthouse Cruise

Come aboard the Cape May Whale Watcher to view and photograph seven historic lighthouses of the late 19th and early part of the 20th centuries. Most of these lighthouses stand on pedestals out of sight of land and are still operational. Each 5-hour cruise includes narration on the history of each lighthouse and more. Includes continental breakfast buffet and Captain's Lunch buffet. A cash bar is available. Tickets: $95 (adults), $75 (children ages 7-12). Sponsored by the Cape May Whale Watcher and the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC). For more information, call or visit website.

Date: Aug 18, 2018

Location: Cape May Whale Watcher

3rd Ave. & Wilson Dr., Cape May, NJ 08204

Village Field Day

Two days of family-friendly, interactive and educational fun are planned for Historic Cold Spring Village's "Field Day" Weekend, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am - 4:30 pm. Children and adults alike will participate in a variety of fun and entertaining 1800's type games.

Date: Aug 18, 2018 - Aug 19, 2018

Location: Historic Cold Spring Village

720 Rt. 9 S., Cape May, NJ 08204

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Fire Muster & Fire Fighter’s Family Day

WheatonArts and the Glasstown Antique Fire Brigade host the 38th Annual Glasstown Antique Fire Brigade Muster and Fire Fighter's Family Day (aka "Fire Muster"). Over 80 antique fire trucks from the Mid-Atlantic States will be on display on the grounds. Highlights include a firefighter competition to show how firefighters use their training and skills to battle fires, a water barrel fight using high-pressure fire hoses, bucket brigade, and pumping displays of fire hoses on numerous fire trucks. Fire Muster falls on a "Wheaton Wide Open" day, offering FREE admission to all visitors!

Date: Aug 19, 2018

Location: WheatonArts

1501 Glasstown Rd., Millville, NJ 08332

HUDSON COUNTY

Fringe Fest Equality Rocks Music Spectacular

It’s only $5 at the door for this sizzling hot event, and don’t forget to wear your fiercest look for our costume contest, with prizes from local vendors!

Date: Aug 17, 2018

Location: FM Restaurant Bar & Lounge

340 3rd St., Jersey City, NJ 07302

MERCER COUNTY

6th Annual Latino Festival of Hightstown & East Windsor

The festival will showcase music and dance traditions of diverse Latino communities residing in our region, and will feature community exhibitors, arts and crafts activities and food sales. The event is free and open to the public, ADA accessible and free parking is available. Rain Date: August 25, 1 - 6 pm.

Date: Aug 18, 2018

Location: Rocky Brook Park

170 Bank St., Hightstown, NJ 08520

Sangria Weekends

Join us in the Terhune Orchards Vineyard & Winery Tasting Room weekends in August for Sangria Weekends. Cool off with a taste or a glass of our red sangria featuring our Chambourcin wine and our own apples or our white sangria made with our Vidal Blanc and Terhune Orchards' just-picked peaches. While you are here, sample our other award-winning wines, enjoy a glass while admiring local art in our 100-year-old barn, or take home a bottle.

Date: Aug 18, 2018 - Aug 19, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Red Bank Food & Wine Walk

Red Bank’s walkable downtown district is home to an array of upscale restaurants and casual eateries that will appeal to your palate. Explore picturesque Red Bank on the third Sunday of the month while enjoying food and/or beverage samples from over 20 participating restaurants, bars & eateries. Three hours of top tastings!

Date: Aug 19, 2018

Location: Main Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701

Shop the Shore- Pop Up Craft Market at Porta Asbury Park

There’s nothing quite like the Jersey Shore, especially when it comes to handmade and antique markets! Join us for our second Asbury Park pop-up this summer as we bring local artisans and vintage peddlers back to Porta Asbury Park. FREE TO ATTEND! Cash bar inside the event with our own bartenders, full menu available inside main dining room.

Date: Aug 19, 2018

Location: 911 Kingsley St., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Bugs Birds and Beyond - A Free Event

Bugs Birds and Beyond - A Free Festival for Kids of All Ages * Penguins on Parade (New this year) * Rappin with Raptors * Live Butterflies, Reptiles, Snakes, turtles, rabbits, bees and more *Educational displays, Activities, Crafts and Games * Guided tours of 2 gardens * Gardening Q & A by the Rutgers Master Gardeners of Monmouth County Food, Honey, Ice Cream, Jams and Fresh produce available for purchase Join us for a fun afternoon - Rain or Shine *All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Date: Aug 18, 2018

Location: Monmouth County Master Gardeners

4000 Kozloski Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

Olde Freehold Day

Come join us for a day filled with old-time family fun! Live bands featuring: Mission Dance, Joyful Noise, Eddie Testa Band, Step Aside, and The Half Brothers! FOOD Trucks and VENDORS selling all kinds of goods! BEER GARDEN! Boating on the Lake, Car Smash, Dunk Tank, and more! Come see our expanded Kid’s Zone with a Rock Climbing Wall, Pony Rides, Bouncy Rides, and a Petting Zoo, and free games!!!

Date: Aug 18, 2018

Location: Lake Topanemus

Pond Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

MORRIS COUNTY

Canal Day Music & Craft Festival

You're Invited! The Canal Day Festival is an old-time country fair that celebrates the heritage of the Morris Canal and its contributions to the development of the communities along its banks. The festival is now in its 42nd year. Come to a day of free family fun featuring over 100 unique craft vendors, great food, and educational events. Learn about New Jersey history by taking a Morris Canal guided walking tour provided by the Canal Society of NJ and visit the newly restored Lock 2 East. Experience life on the Canal first hand by traveling down the waterway on a free boat ride or prove your prowess by paddling a kayak. Learn about local and exotic wildlife. Experience the art of blacksmithing, visit a civil war encampment or lay back and enjoy listening to over 10 of New Jersey's best musical performers. End the day with a fantastic fireworks display. Event is from 10 am - 5 pm. Admission is Free, Parking $5.

Date: Aug 18, 2018

Location: Hugh Force Park

180 W. Central Ave., Wharton, NJ 07885

OCEAN COUNTY

Remembering the King - Elvis Tribute

This is A GREAT! EXCITING! FUN! show. One of America's favorite ETA's, Richie Santa delivers a riveting performance with his 10 piece band singing all of your favorite songs by the KING! Special performance by Comedian Billy Garan! Tickets include an Amazing after show Meet n' Greet with free CAKE AND COFFEE in the GALLERY! $45, $35 and $25. Plus $6 Service Fee.

Date: Aug 18, 2018

Location: The Strand Theater

400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701

PASSAIC COUNTY

Passaic County Fair

Festivities will include fireworks on Friday and Saturday, carnival rides, an array of food vendors, 4-H tent, beer garden, chess tournament, pony rides and petting zoos, and many other activities for families and children. Thursday & Friday 6 – 11 pm, Saturday & Sunday 3 – 11 pm.

Date: Aug 16, 2018 - Aug 19, 2018

Location: Garret Mountain Reservation

8 Mountain Ave., Woodland Park, NJ 07424

SALEM COUNTY

The Great Potato Dig

Come get dirty with us and DIG your very own JERSEY FRESH POTATOES! Hayrides, animal visits, barrel train rides and all of our regular farm fun as well. Come hungry and stop by.

Date: Aug 17, 2018

Location: Coombs Barnyard

20 Rt. 77, Elmer, NJ 08318

UNION COUNTY

Westfield Street Fair and Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: Aug 18, 2018

Location: Downtown Westfield, NJ 07090

13th Annual Car and Bike Show

Are you a classic car enthusiast? Maybe you prefer two wheels to four? Either way, the Annual Car and Bike Show is an event you won't want to miss! The streets are lined with classic cars and bikes, this show is the enthusiast's dream! With food vendors, face painting and games, there is fun for the whole family. Make sure to stick around so you can witness the awards ceremony at the end of the day for the participants! August 18th on Broad St. enjoy family fun activities throughout the day: Street Fair, Contests, Trophies, Raffles, Music includes The Cameos as well as DJ Richie Flash and NJ 101.5 radio station and a Food Festival. Vehicle Entry: 9 - 11 a.m. Pre-registration: $10 - On Site Registration: $15 For more information please call or visit our website.

Date: Aug 18, 2018

Location: Broad St., Elizabeth, NJ 07201

Home For Good Dog Rescue

We are so proud to be part of Clear the Shelters for 2018 and cannot wait to make so many more matches for our pups! For every happy ending, we know another pup is waiting for theirs. Our full standard adoption fees will remain in effect at our adoption event this Saturday, Aug. 18. Visit us from 2 PM to 7 PM at our headquarters, 465 Springfield Avenue in Berkeley Heights. Your new dog is not coming home alone! They bring with them a full record of vaccinations, a healed spay or neuter, lifetime microchip registration, and the knowledge that by bringing them home, you are also allowing us to "pay it forward" and save another! You are allowing us to "clear the shelters' down south, where so many of our pups come from dire backgrounds. Adopter perks that day include: a free BarkBox, a Home for Good magnet or cellphone wallet for each adoptive family, a complimentary HFG collar and leash, and the chance to win a certificate for a free grooming from our professional groomer! Get your application in now: https://homeforgooddogs.org/adoption-application.

Date: Aug 18, 2018

Location: 465 Springfield Ave., Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922

Summit Street Fair and Craft Show

The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Artists, Crafters, Vendors, Food, Rides, Live Music & more. FREE ADMISSION for Spectators.

Date: Aug 19, 2018

Location: Downtown Summit, NJ 07091

WARREN COUNTY

$2 Tastings

Take a quick trip around the world with a variety of fantastic dishes from some of Hackettstown's best restaurants! Sample everything from yummy authentic foods to locally brewed beers!

Date: Aug 18, 2018

Location: Main St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840