22 of the best things to do Memorial Day weekend in NJ — May 25-28

Looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Kickoff Memorial Day weekend with Dennis & Judi as they broadcast LIVE from Steel Pier in Atlantic City on Friday, May 25th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Located on the world-famous boardwalk in Atlantic City, just steps from casino resorts and New Jersey’s beautiful miles of beach, the Steel Pier is shore to excite you. Whether you are skyrocketing to the stars over the ocean or gathering for an event with the best view in town, the Steel Pier offers some kind of fun for everyone! Whatever you choose, brace yourself for great action! The history of the Steel Pier has changed like the tides in the ocean below it since it was founded in 1898. Don't miss Steel Pier's all new 227-foot high Observation Wheel, the third largest in the country, featuring 40 temperature-controlled gondolas, over 14,000 lights and spectacular views of Atlantic City and the Atlantic Ocean!

Date: May 25, 2018

Location: 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08230

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Kick off the summer with the Bellview Winery Memorial Day Barbecue! You can dance the day away with live music or grab a carafe of sangria and kick back in the shade. We all know that it wouldn't be a barbecue without food so we will be hosting some of the area's top vendors. Wine tastings will be available for $6 and carafes of sangria will be available for $15 with a refundable deposit of either $10 or a driver's license.

Date: May 26, 2018

Location: Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

BURLINGTON COUNTY

The New Jersey Renaissance Faire is about to begin its 9th Season, an event of epic proportions! Located on the beautiful 60 acres of Liberty Lake, the New Jersey Renaissance Faire is the largest festival of its kind in the state of NJ, and has made a name for itself as the most interactive Renaissance Faire in the country. A renowned local destination for family entertainment, with seven stages host a variety of performances including sword fighting, music, comedy, fire breathing, and aerialists. Along with a cast of professionally trained actors, there is an extensive merchant village of talented artisans and delicious food and drink, including Beer and Wine, courtesy of the South Jersey Celtic Society and Valenzano Winery. Faire runs three weekends: May 19 - 20, May 26 - 27, and June 3 - 4 from 10 am to 6 pm. Admission for 8 Hours of Astounding Entertainment: $20 for adults, and $12 for children, 5 - 12. Free Parking Online, discounts available visit website.

Date: May 19, 2018 - Jun 3, 2018

Location: Liberty Lake

1195 Florence-Columbus Rd., Bordentown, NJ 08505

CAPE MAY COUNTY

The largest kite festival in North America featuring kite makers from around the world flying their most incredible colorful creations. Event begins on Friday at noon with the 'Unlocking of the Ocean' media event on the beach behind the center. Festivities continue with the opening of the Festival Field Tent and the 9 pm illuminated kite fly at Rio Grande Ave. and the beach. Saturday & Sunday include the East Coast Stunt Kite Championships on the beach starting at 9 am daily, as well as kite exhibits and workshops. A Kite Festival Auction will be held in the center at 7 pm on Saturday night and is open to the public - many unique kites and collectibles will be auctioned off. Monday will feature the World Indoor Kite Competition from 11 am - 12:30 pm inside the center where kite fliers will showcase their impressive ability to fly a kite without wind. Free to spectators.

Date: May 25, 2018 - May 28, 2018

Location: Wildwoods Beach

Rio Grande to Burke Aves., Wildwood, NJ 08260

All handmade products. The Boardwalk at Rio Grande Avenue, rain or shine. Sat: 9 am - 5 pm and Sun: 9 am - 4 pm. This event is free.

Date: May 26, 2018 - May 27, 2018

Location: Boardwalk at Rio Grande Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

Live entertainment by Geno White. Wine by the glass or bottle, sangria, wine slushies, tours, tastings. Local food & craft vendors. Bring your own food for a picnic in the vines or order from our new menu. Free admission. 2 - 7 pm.

Date: May 26, 2018

Location: Natali Vineyards

221 N. Delsea Dr., Rt. 47 N., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

Hawk Haven Vineyard is kicking off the Sangria Sunday season with GIRLS ROCK THE VINES! Our all-day Sunday Funday music lineup features a local revue of your favorite female artists teaming up to form this awesome new musical act featuring solos, duets, and rockin' all-in collabos. Sangria Sundays at Hawk Haven are a fun, festival, relaxing day in the vineyard. Bring your family, bring your friends and neighbors! Our awesome staff is serving up award-winning wines and refreshing red, white & frozen sangria. Our gourmet sandwich & snack menu is one more reason to visit us and see what everyone is talking about! Sangria Sunday runs May 27 - Sept 2.

Date: May 27, 2018

Location: Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

The Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce invites you to “come out of your shells” and join the fun of the 19th Annual Stone harbor Turtle Trot 5K Race and Two-Mile Fun Walk! The Turtle Trot has become a Memorial Day Weekend tradition for many runners, families and beach-loving outdoor enthusiasts! Stone Harbor's beautiful Diamondback Terrapins crossing the town’s roads in search of an area to nest inspired the name of our race, and we will, once again, be donating a portion of our proceeds to the Diamond Terrapin Program at The Wetlands Institute. We encourage everyone to get involved by joining the race or walk, volunteering at the event or cheering on the participants as a spectator. Contrary to its name, the Turtle Trot is a fast course through Stone Harbor’s scenic, residential neighborhoods.

Date: May 27, 2018

Location: 95th St and First Ave, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

Wildwoods Convention Center. The United States Association of Independent Gymnastics Clubs will hold a regional gymnastics championship featuring competitions on the floor, balance beam, uneven bars and vault. The competitions will be choreographed to music and prizes will be awarded. Competitions will be held Friday 11 am - 10:30 pm, Saturday 8 am - 9 pm, Sunday 9 am - 8 pm. Admission fee.

Date: May 25, 2018 - May 28, 2018

Location: Wildwoods Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

HUDSON COUNTY

Join the U.S Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and the U.S. Coast Guard as they showcase the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. Event will include U.S. Navy Band performances, U.S. Navy Helicopter Static Displays and Dive Tank, U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment Performance, U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demonstration, Military Static Displays and kids activities.

Date: May 27, 2018

Location: Liberty State Park

1 Audrey Zapp Dr., Jersey City, NJ 07305

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Spend the afternoon on the lawn of the farmhouse, listening to professional musicians from the region, enjoying delights raised and prepared at Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse! The band Na'Bodach describe themselves as playing Celtic music for the modern masses. This 6 member group plays traditional tunes with an electrifying energy that'll be sure to have you dancing. Not a Rock and Roll band influenced by Celtic music, but a Traditional band influenced by electricity! We'll be serving up our own smoked Kielbasa, 100% grass-fed burgers, cheese plates, and other seasonal goodies. Food reservations highly recommended, BYOB, kids welcome, no dogs, please.

Date: May 27, 2018

Location: Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse

369 Stamets Rd., Milford, NJ 08848

Taught by Lindsey Napolitano and Johann Rinkens of Fields without Fences, this weekend long permaculture design intensive will explore permaculture concepts, ethics, techniques and approaches for small to large land management and design strategies for maximizing production while minimizing waste. We will explore the application of permaculture at a 6-yr old site, including water management systems, forest gardens and successional management strategies. Registration is required for this course. Breakfast options are included in the price of the course, please bring your own lunch. Dress weather appropriate and bring a water bottle. Camping space is available for out-of-town participants. Please arrive for check-in 10 minutes early.

Date: May 26, 2018

Location: 73 Barbertown Idell Rd. ,Frenchtown, NJ 08825

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Come to our annual Waterfront Arts Festival! Featuring: the Show & Sale of Original Art, Arts & Crafts for Kids, Fantastic Live Bands, Outrageous Food Trucks! It's always a good time! Family fun for kids of all ages and adults.

Date: May 26, 2018

Location: Perth Amboy Waterfront

Sadowski Pkwy., Perth Amboy, NJ 08861

MONMOUTH COUNTY

The Jersey Shore's Food Truck Wars is pitting over 30 regional trucks head to head in this competition of the tri-state area's best mobile-made eats! Come out for a day of delicious food, entertainment and the Family Fun Day. Admission $5 at the gate, children under 12 free and $5 to the park.

Date: May 26, 2018 - May 28, 2018

Location: Monmouth Park Racetrack

175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757

Join us as we kick off the Memorial Day weekend and enjoy the awesome Car Show, PLUS our own Howell Police will have some of their awesome trucks for people to see! In addition, there will be a BBQ, plus a free bounce house, and face painter! All proceeds will be shared with the Ladies Auxiliary from the Adelphia Fire House, The Farmingdale First Aid, and PAL! Also Warhorse SCUBA will be here! Plus a live band – Hypertensiion! To be a vendor or for more information please call or email us.

Date: May 25, 2018

Location: Patterson Greenhouses

636 Adelphia Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

The Highlands Business Partnership will host the 18th Annual Seaport Craft Show, rain or shine from 10 am - 4 pm. Admission is free. Come experience a delightful collection of various handmade crafts from more than 60 crafters and artisans. Shop till you drop for unique gifts, art, jewelry and personal items at this Juried Show.

Date: May 27, 2018

Location: Huddy Park

Bay & Waterwitch Aves., Highlands, NJ 07732

OCEAN COUNTY

Help us kick off our Super Hero Summer with comics, collectibles, artists and some of the best DC Comics cosplay around* all set with the backdrop of DC Comics-themed roller coasters. *Guests 12 and under are encouraged to come in costume, all dress code guidelines apply. Special Guest Appearance: Dean Cain - An American actor, best known for his role as Clark Kent/Superman in the popular American television series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman." He will be on site for photos and autographs during the event. Photos and autographs require an additional fee. Panel Discussion: Dean Cain will set aside some time for a panel discussion hosted by Bill Spadea from NJ 101.5 and Chasing News.

Date: May 27, 2018

Location: Six Flags Great Adventure

1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ 08527

Join us at YoFactor to support Helping Families in Need Ocean County, NJ. 20% of all checks will be donated to this organization that helps to provide food, clothing, and basic household items to individuals and families in and around Ocean County, NJ.

Date: May 28, 2018

Location: 1311 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755

PASSAIC COUNTY

Following the parade there will Non-stop music and entertainment along with family fun attractions. Over 100 exhibitors, kiddie rides & climbing wall, kids games, face painters, amusements, temp tattoos, & more. Fabulous festival foods, everything from shishkabobs, kettle corn, pulled pork, sausage sandwiches to ice cream, zeppoles, funnel cakes, and Italian ices. Come eat, shop & play! 10 am - 5 pm. Rain or Shine.

Date: May 28, 2018

Location: 1150 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ 07424

The Highlands Natural Pool opens for the season! Join members, friends & neighbors as we celebrate a new season. The celebration starts at noon with the ringing of the bell, words of welcome & our annual pool jump-in! A pot-luck lunch will be served, bring a dish to share (please include list of ingredients)! Admission is free.

Date: May 26, 2018

Location: Highlands Natural Pool

180 Snake Den Rd., Ringwood, NJ 07456

SOMERSET COUNTY

This is an exciting three-day event of competitive cycling for professionals and amateurs. The event culminates on Monday with the 50-mile Kugler-Anderson Memorial Tour of Somerville, known as the "Kentucky Derby of Cycling." The Tour is the oldest major bicycle race in the United States and a legend in the lore of bicycle racing.

Date: May 26, 2018 - May 28, 2018

Location: Downtown, Somerville, NJ 08807

WARREN COUNTY

This much-anticipated annual event can welcome 500 vehicles on a good weather day, exciting spectators with a wide variety of cars and trucks from classic to muscle cars, vintage Corvettes and Mustangs, and more. Food and merchandise vendors, 50/50 raffle, fun for the whole family. Dash plaques to the first 400 entrants (see website for more information). No pets and no alcohol permitted. Rain or shine. Doc South will be on hand to spin the oldies all day, with a moment of silence at noon to honor our servicemen and women who have given their lives in service to our country. Event benefits the Joan Knechel Cancer Care Center at Hackettstown Medical Center and Rotary projects in the community. Spectators $5 at the gate.

Date: May 27, 2018

Location: MARS Chocolate/NA

800 High St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840