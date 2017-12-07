22 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Dec. 8-10

Looking for some holiday season fun? We’ve got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

The parade features decorated firetrucks along with floats, dance groups and music as it travels through a beautifully decorated historic residential neighborhood and into charming Downtown Hammonton. 7:00 p.m.

Date: December 9th, 2017

Location: 10 S. Egg Harbor Rd., Hammonton, NJ 08037

60 Plus units and 3 High School Marching Bands will parade a newly decorated Ventnor Avenue with holiday lights and businesses open for holiday shopping and dining. The Block Party will feature inflatables, games, concessions, horse drawn carriage rides, vendors, and Santa Claus at the Firehouse. Event sponsored by Ventnor City. 5 – 9 pm.

Date: December 9th, 2017

Location: Ventnor Avenue from Derby to Troy

6201 Atlantic Ave., Ventnor City, NJ 08406

Announcing Cedar Creek High School's 4th Annual Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, December 9th from 10am-2pm featuring a new event! "COOKIES WITH SANTA" is an event for children of all ages. Make sure to bring your lists because he'll be checking them twice! Show will include crafts, food, holiday items, home items, clothes, candles, jewelry and more. There will also be a brief holiday show in our beautiful Performing Arts Center featuring area school dancers. Parents may drop and shop while their kids enjoy some fun. Admission is free! Event benefits Cedar Creek Dance Program.

Date: December 9th, 2017

Location: Cedar Creek High School

1701 New York Rd., Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215

BURLINGTON COUNTY

The Roebling Museum and the Roebling Garden Club are teaming together to host a magical holiday event in the historic Village of Roebling, NJ from 11 am - 5 pm. Visitors will have the opportunity to walk the streets of this historic model company town-one of the most intact and successful historic towns, built as employee housing, remaining in America. Christmas in Roebling will include, free museum admission, from 11 am - 5 pm, A toy-making workshop and other holiday crafts will be ready for young and young-at-heart visitors throughout the day. The museum will be festively decorated with lights and holiday trees. Santa will arrive at the museum at 12:30 - 3 pm for visits with the children, and the Roebling Garden Club will provide kids' holiday goodie bags. Walking tours of the Historic Village of Roebling will be available for $5 and hayrides around town will be $1.

Date: December 9th, 2017

Roebling Museum

100 Second Ave., Roebling, NJ 08554

Enjoy tea in our dining room and tour 20 rooms in the Smithville mansion decorated with a Victorian theme. Shop in our Christmas Boutique for that special gift. Cost: $25.00 per person Christmas teas will be held on December 5th, 9th, 13th, 16th, 19th and 28th. Reservations are required.

Date: December 9th, 2017

Location: Smithville Mansion

803 Smithville Rd., Eastampton, NJ 08060

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Continue a family tradition with an exciting holiday celebration filled with fun for the entire family! Bring the family inside the Wildwoods Convention Center on Saturday from 9 am - 4 pm for FREE admission to holiday-themed crafters, photos with Santa, entertainment and much more! For more information call or visit the website for a detailed list of entertainment.

Date: December 8th, 2017 - December 9th, 2017

Location: Wildwoods Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

Have you ever wished there was a one-stop shop for all your wine and Christmas tree needs? And maybe there would also be live music, food, and holiday decorations. Well get my red suit and call me Santa because your Christmas wish is coming true! Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery is hosting a holiday hoopla on Saturday, December 9th. Peruse our selection of live Christmas trees, wine in hand, and when you find the one, take it home or we'll tag it and have it ready for next-day pick-up at nearby Secluded Acres Farm & Garden Center. Bring the kids for a check-in with Santa so he can get those wish list requests before heading back to the North Pole to finish preparing for his big night (parents, bring your cameras!). Enjoy wine tastings and listen to live music with plenty of holiday tunes. We'll also have a selection of wreaths, holiday decorations, gift baskets and more. If you're not in the Christmas spirit yet, you will be by the time you leave! WineTasting Noon - 5 pm.

Date: December 9th, 2017

Location: Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

The Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties is sponsoring a "Festival of Lights" series of events to celebrate Hanukkah, including a pre-Hanukkah Menorah lighting. Enjoy hot latkes, doughnuts, music, crafts, and a dreidel competition and fun for the entire family! All are welcome to this unique opportunity to experience a Jewish cultural tradition. For reservations and more information, contact the Jewish Federation of Cumberland, Gloucester & Salem Counties. Event begins at 11:30 am.

Date: December 10th, 2017

Location: WheatonArts

Glass Studio, 1501 Glasstown Rd., Millville, NJ 08332

HUNTERDON COUNTY

The Hunterdon Harmonizers continue an annual holiday tradition with their original musical theatrical comedy, “Santa Saves the Circus”. In a day and age of on-demand entertainment, the once renowned Kringle Brothers Circus has struggled to fill the stands under the Big Top. Carnie Kringle’s cavalcade of misfit performers face the circus’ near certain demise until Carnie makes one last, desperate call for help. Santa receives a letter from Carnie, his cousin, and dispatches his most trusted Elf, Bucky, to once again save the day. Bucky and his company of circus consultants drop in to help Carnie’s Christmas Wish come true – to make the Kringle Brothers Circus the greatest Christmas show ever seen!

Date: December 9th, 2017

Location: 301 Case Blvd, Flemington, NJ 08822

Merry Christmas from Knowlton Township Historic Commission (KTHC)!Ramsaysburg Historic Homestead will be holding its annual Christmas in the Country from 1 - 3 pm. Bundle up and come enjoy the winter scenes in beautiful Warren County! If we could only travel by sleigh!Activities to include: A visit from Santa, tree lighting, caroling, Christmas tunes by the student band.Our beautiful Christmas tree and greenery are made possible by the generous donations of Triple Creek Tree Farm and Nursery. Bring your friends, family and yes....pets are welcome with a leash!Presented by KTHC, the Christmas in the Country event is FREE and open to the public. Donations are appreciated and go directly to support our events and historic building restoration. On-site parking available. Knowlton Township Historic Commission is celebrating 20 years of service to the community 1997 to 2017. Thank you all!

Date: December 10th, 2017

Location: Ramsaysburg Historic Homestead

140 Rt. 46, Delaware, NJ 07833

December 9 - 10 & 16 - 17 from noon - 5 pm Santa's coming to Old York Cellars! Skip the long lines and enjoy a glass of your favorite wine while getting your picture with the Jolly Old Elf put on a bottle of wine!

Date: December 9th, 2017 - December 17th, 2017

Location: Old York Cellars Winery

80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Join us for Woodbridge Community Choir's First Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair! Do some holiday shopping while supporting the Woodbridge Community Choir! The event will be held in the cafeteria of Avenel Middle School. Visit from Santa! Photos with Santa will be available for a $10 donation. Parents, if you bring a small wrapped gift from "Santa", Santa will merrily present it to your child during the photo. Christmas Carols performed by the Woodbridge Community Choir. Silent Auction.

Date: December 9th, 2017

Location: Avenel Middle School

85 Woodbine Ave, Avenel, NJ 07001

A free, one night VBS kids event with snacks, music, and crafts. At “A Night In Bethlehem” kids will walk through the streets of Bethlehem and visit with the shop keepers and experience life in the city. Through hands on experiences and meeting the townspeople, kids will learn about most important Christmas gift ever given.

Date: December 9th, 2017

Location: 2008 Ethel Rd, Piscataway, NJ 08854

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Join us for our Third Annual Breakfast with Santa! Enjoy a delicious hot breakfast buffet that includes an omelet station, assorted breakfast breads, yogurt and granola, pancakes, fresh fruit and more! While you are eating, Santa will walk around and visit with guests at their tables and Miss Sheri will be performing live! Then, gather the whole family together for a picture with Santa Claus. 9 am. Adults $29.95; Children $15.95 for 12 and under; under 2 are free, but need a ticket. Please add one of these tickets for any guest under 2 that will be joining your party at the breakfast. All tickets include breakfast buffet, a picture with Santa and an iPlay America Holiday swag bag.

Date: December 10th, 2017

Location: iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

MORRIS COUNTY

Holiday CraftMorristown offers creative holiday shoppers and design lovers the opportunity to shop from 160 modern American makers from across the country. These exceptional indie artists infuse each of their handmade pieces with a distinctive creative vision. Their masterpieces make extraordinary gifts loved ones will never forget. Shoppers will enjoy the rare opportunity to meet these visionary artists and purchase their latest works at New Jersey's most unique shopping event of the holiday season. Friday 4 - 8 pm; Saturday 10 am - 6 pm; Sunday 11 am - 5 pm. General admission is $9 (includes unlimited re-entry); seniors are $8; children under 6 are free.

Date: December 8th, 2017 - December 10th, 2017

Location: Morristown National Guard Armory

430 Western Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

Santa will be joining the Long Hill Tavern for Breakfast! Wear your favorite Christmas pajamas and dine on a delicious brunch buffet filled with all of your family's favorites! There will be two seatings one at 9 am & 10:30 am.

Date: December 10th, 2017

Location: Long Hill Tavern

632 Meyersville Rd., Gillette, NJ 07933

SOMERSET COUNTY

Enjoy a festive Breakfast with Santa Buffet in the Fenwick Ballroom as well as our dining rooms including made-to-order omelets, silver dollar pancakes, bacon, sausage, salads, fresh fruit and live holiday music in the lobby. Meet and take photographs with Santa and delight in the spectacular Gingerbread House. Special holiday treat tables for children will feature gingerbread and a selection of holiday cookies, cupcakes, candy canes and more. Breakfast with Santa at The Inn is a wonderful family holiday experience. $35 for adults $20 for children 2 years to 12 years Complimentary for children under 2 years old. Please call for reservations.

Date: December 10th, 2017

Location: Bernard's Inn Fenwick Ballroom

27 Mine Brook Rd., Bernardsville, NJ 07924

UNION COUNTY

Candy canes, gumdrops, and peppermint, oh my! Children get to decorate a unique gingerbread house, a perfect treat for the start of the holiday season. We provide the materials including lots of candy & icing, and you go home with a marvelous gingerbread creation to enjoy throughout the season! 10 - 11:30 am or 1 - 2:30 pm. Program Fee: Each $25 reservation admits one child & one adult; all additional adults are $5. Reservations required.

Date: December 9th, 2017

Location: Liberty Hall Museum

1003 Morris Ave., Union, NJ 07083

Happy Holidays! The Marketspace at Westfield will be open during the first two consecutive weekends in December. This downtown storefront will feature a revolving selection of handcrafted wares and high-end gifts. Gift wrapping available on-site. FREE TO ATTEND! Hours: December 9 & 10, 10 am – 7 pm.

Date: December 9th, 2017 – December 10th, 2017

Location: 151 E. Broad St., Westfield, NJ 07090

Enjoy some special family time over a delicious breakfast! Who can resist pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage? Children of all ages are invited to meet with Santa & tell him what they want for Christmas. A photo with Santa is included for you to remember this wonderful experience. 8 - 10 am. Tickets include breakfast & photo and are selling fast - Get yours today! $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Sponsored by the County Daughters of Ireland. Union County Daughters of Ireland offers the opportunity for women who live or work in Union County NJ to network and socialize with other women. While building friendships, we host various events which allow us to give back to young women of Irish descent through college scholarships.

Date: December 10th, 2017

Location: Applebee's

1255 Raritan Rd. #310, Clark, NJ 07066

Once a year, The Model Railroad Club, Inc., transforms our HO-scale layout into a theatre, running the trains to professionally narrated voice-over scripts. After you’ve seen the show, you can grab a bite at our snack bar and browse through our gift shop.

Date: December 8th, 2017 – December 10th, 2017

Location: The Model Railroad Club, Inc.

295 Jefferson Ave, Union, NJ 07083

WARREN COUNTY

The evening includes Tree Lightings, a Menorah Lighting, Songs of the Season, Meet & Greet & Photo Opportunities with Holiday Characters like The Grinch, Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman, & The Gingerbread Man

Date: December 9th, 2017

Location: Downtown Washington

44 E. Washington Ave., Washington, NJ 07882

