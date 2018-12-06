22 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Dec. 7-9

Looking for holiday season fun this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Dennis & Judi Comedy Show

You've listened to Dennis & Judi Weekdays from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm on New Jersey 101.5, but you've never seen them like this! Join Dennis & Judi at the Millstone Performing Arts Center in Millstone on Saturday, December 8th at 8:00 pm for the Dennis & Judi Comedy Show hosted by New Jersey 101.5's own Steve Trevelise! New Jersey 101.5's Eric Potts and America's Got Talent's Julia Scotti will open up this night of laughs!

Date: Dec 8, 2018

Location: Millstone Performing Arts Center

5 Dawson Court, Millstone, NJ 08535

Ladies Night with Judi Franco

Join New Jersey 101.5's Judi Franco at Fords Jewelers in Fords on Sunday, December 9th at 1:00 pm for Ladies Night! RSVP to the event by emailing your name to RSVP@NJ1015.com to receive a FREE $50 gift certificate valid only during Judi's appearance!

Date: Dec 9, 2018

Location: Fords Jewelers

449 New Brunswick Ave, Fords, NJ 08863

CAMDEN COUNTY

Breakfast With Santa

Enjoy your first meal of the day with the big guy in red! It’s all the fixins’ for a pancake breakfast with songs and stories and of course a visit with Santa. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Pre-registration is required and seating is limited. Breakfast with Santa is sponsored by Whole Foods of Marlton and Cherry Hill.

Date: Dec 8, 2018 - Dec 9, 2018

Location: Garden State Discovery Museum

2040 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Uncork Christmas

Have you ever wished there was a one-stop shop for all your wine and Christmas tree needs? And maybe there would also be live music, food, and holiday decorations. Well get my red suit and call me Santa because your Christmas wish is coming true! Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery is hosting a holiday hoopla on Saturday, December 8th. Peruse our selection of live Christmas trees, wine in hand. Taste our wines in a Classic Wine Tasting or indulge in our Wine & Chocolate tasting. Bring the kids for a check-in with Santa at 3pm so he can get those wish list requests before heading back to the North Pole (parents, bring your cameras!). Enjoy wine tastings and listen to live music by the Honeyhawks from 4-7pm with plenty of holiday tunes. Grab a glass of your favorite wine, wine flight, mulled wine, or hot chocolate and cozy up to the fire-pits. If you're not in the Christmas spirit yet, you will be by the time you leave!

Date: Dec 8, 2018

Location: Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade

Watch a festive line-up of floats, fire trucks and other creatively decorated vehicles parade down the streets of the Wildwoods accompanied by Santa himself! Revised parade route to be announced. Following the parade, a tree lighting ceremony will take place at 7:30 pm. At the all-NEW Byrne Plaza located at Oak and Pacific Avenues in Wildwood. If weather is uncertain, listen to 98.7 The Coast.

Date: Dec 7, 2018

Location: Streets of Wildwood, Wildwood, NJ 08260

6th ASip & Shop "Holiday Love Drive"

2018 SIP & SAMPLE great local wines & sangrias. While SHOPPING & SUPPORTING awesome LOCAL CAPE MAY COUNTY small business owners, artist, jewelers, designers, photographers, authors, bakers, hand made gift crafters. All while supporting our local food banks for the holidays.

Date: Dec 8, 2018 - Dec 9, 2018

Location: Willow Creek Farm & Winery

168 Stevens St., West Cape May, NJ 08204

Christmas Parade

Celebrate the Christmas season with a parade that runs along Asbury Avenue between 6th - 11th Streets. The parade starts at 6 pm.

Date: Dec 7, 2018

Location: Downtown Ocean City

861 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226

The Wildwoods Christmas on the Plaza

Wildwood's kick-off to the holiday season wood. Event will feature a craft bazaar, children's entertainment, music and more! Friday night at the plaza is in conjunction with the Greater Wildwood Jaycees Christmas Parade.

Date: Dec 7, 2018 - Dec 8, 2018

Location: Byrne Plaza

Oak & Pacific Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Holiday Glass in the Studio

Venture down to the WheatonArts Glass Studio on Saturday, December 8, 15, and 22 to be amazed as our glass artists create holiday-themed glass objects, large and small throughout the day! Visitors can see other holiday glass objects on display, including the record-breaking giant glass ornament, glass fruitcake, the world’s largest glass turkey drumstick, and a 5'7" tall glass menorah.

Date: Dec 8, 2018

Location: 1501 Glasstown Rd., Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX

Never Forget Tribute Classic

Never Forget Tribute Classic returns for the third annual NCAA Men's doubleheader at Prudential Center on Saturday, December 8. This year's tournament features a doubleheader between four high-profile universities. Don’t miss the Florida State Seminoles when they take on the UConn Huskies and the Clemson Tigers versus the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Both games will air exclusively on ESPN 2!

Date: Dec 8, 2018

Location: 25 Lafayette St., Newark, NJ 07102

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Santa Parade and Christmas in the Park

Christmas in Pitman! Beginning Nov. 24, Santa comes to Pitman in the Santa Parade. Then each Thursday-Saturday, visit Santa in his house and take an old fashioned trolley ride throughout town and enjoy all the sites and sounds of Christmas each weekend, leading up to Christmas.

Date: Dec 7, 2018 - Dec 22, 2018

Location: Ballard Park

S. Broadway & Pitman Ave., Pitman, NJ 08071

MERCER COUNTY

Morning with Santa

Whisper Christmas wishes to Santa and take your family photo. Children’s activities include interactive stories, songs, and dance presented by Garden State Storytellers’ League and creating an original Morven-themed take-home craft with the Arts Council of Princeton. Parents, don’t forget your cameras! Please Note: Morven will open to the public at noon on December 8. Only those pre-registered for “Morning with Santa” will be invited into the museum earlier. Registration is required and spaces are limited.

Date: Dec 8, 2018

Location: 55 Stockton St., Princeton, New Jersey 08540

Celebrate the Holiday Season Weekend

Join us for holiday festivities at Terhune Orchards! Enjoy fun for the whole family. Choose the perfect Christmas tree and wreath. Start your holiday shopping. We have a unique selection of gift baskets, packed with Terhune Orchards’ own fruit, baked goods, and even wine – perfect for anyone on your list! From 12-3pm visit with Santa in our barnyard and take a wagon ride around the farm (weather permitting). In the wine tasting room from 12pm-5pm, try our award-winning wines and warm up with a sample of our hot mulled wine. Sample our delicious Gift Basket “ingredients”: homemade baked goods, cheeses, apple butter and more. On Sunday, enjoy live music from 1pm-4pm in the winery.

Date: Dec 8, 2018 - Dec 9, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

26th Annual Tree Lighting

Join New Brunswick City Center for the 26th Annual Tree Lighting at Monument Square! Enjoy holiday music, live performances, holiday craft market (begins at 4 pm), a visit from Santa, and a Pet Pageant. And you won't want to miss the annual cook-off competition benefiting Elijah's Promise! Fun for the entire family & pets too!

Date: Dec 7, 2018

Location: New Brunswick City Center

Monument Square, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Juke Joint Jive with Ken Lelen

On Saturday December 8 at 2pm, the South Plainfield Public Library welcomes vocalist and guitarist Ken Lelen who will perform Juke Joint Jive. Juke Joint Jive is concert that offers toe-tappin’ tunes that were jukebox favorites, radio hits and bandstand requests for jitter buggers, stagedoor johnnies, drugstore cowboys, swingshift maisies zoot suiters, bobby soxers, and lindy hoppers in the Big Band era. Ken Lelen performs legendary love songs and plays vintage acoustic guitars for an authentic back-in-the-day sound. By marrying amusing anecdotes, memorable melodies and charming lyrics, his concerts are a hit for the public. To sign up for the program, contact the South Plainfield Library at 908-754-7885. This program will be held at the South Plainfield Senior Center.

Date: Dec 8, 2018

Location: 90 Maple Ave

South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Breakfast with Santa

Join us for our 4th Annual Breakfast with Santa! Enjoy a delicious hot breakfast buffet that includes an omelet station, assorted breakfast breads, yogurt and granola, pancakes, fresh fruit and more! While you are eating, Santa will walk around and visit with guests at their tables and Miss Sheri will be performing live! The whole family can get in on the fun and dance and sing along! Then, gather the whole family together for a picture with Santa Claus taken by our professional photographer with a free digital download. New for this year, you can add on special gift from Santa himself! Tickets Adult Ticket – $29.95 (Reserved Seat) Children's Ticket – $15.95 Children's ticket is for 12 and under. Toddler Ticket – $0.00 Under 2 are free, but need a ticket. Please add to order. All tickets include breakfast buffet, pictures with Santa, a $5 IPA Game Card, and an IPA Holiday Swag bag.

Date: Dec 9, 2018

Location: iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

A Very Asbury Holiday Show

December 9 , 2018 at the Paramount Theater at 7pm when Musicians from Asbury's past will meet to jam with Asbury's present and future including Gene Gornish , Carmine Appice ( The Rascals ), Remember Jones , Danny Clinch , Kings of Suburbia , Brian Kirk , Williams Honor , Eddie Testa , Anthony Krizan ( Spin Doctors ) , CC Coletti ( Meatloaf ) , Bobby Bandiera , JT Bowen ,The Weeklings , Layonne Holmes , Joel Krauss , Carl Gentry , Taylor Tote , Jillian Rhys McCoy , Lance Larson , Joe Bonnano , Lakehouse Music Academy Kids , Pat Roddy and Tony Perruso and many more special guest to benefit our foundation , Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County , The Asbury Park Toy Drive & Jewish Family & Children's Services

Date: Dec 9, 2018

Location: Paramount Theater

1200 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712

MORRIS COUNTY

Holiday CraftMorristown

Holiday CraftMorristown is the best place to find uncommon and extraordinary gifts that loved ones will never forget. This curated event offers creative gift shoppers and design lovers the rare opportunity to shop from 165 visionary American artists and craftspeople and purchase their latest works at NJ's most exciting and unique shopping event of the holiday season. In addition to thousands of distinctive and beautifully crafted objects there will be a gourmet specialty food boutique. Admission $9.

Date: Dec 7, 2018 - Dec 9, 2018

Location: Morristown National Guard Armory

430 Western Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

Country Christmas with Santa

Get into the Christmas spirit with a visit to our Country Christmas Corner featuring Santa himself! Be sure to bring a camera to capture a special photo with Santa. Enjoy roasting marshmallows over a cozy campfire, seasonal music and our Christmas tree forest. This event is free of charge for children of all ages!

Date: Dec 8, 2018 - Dec 9, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

PASSAIC COUNTY

Holiday Craft Show

This long running show draws an eager crowd of customers to this holiday event. Over one hundred exhibitors will be set up in one huge gym with arts and crafts. This is the perfect opportunity to shop for the holiday's. Just some of the items available will be stained and painted glass, cutting boards, turned wood pens, pepper mills and bowls, fiber, florals, lighted wood holiday trees, pottery, ceramics, jewelry, apparel, soft sculpture, bonsai, dried herb mixes, olive oils, chocolates, hand painted slates, children's items, totes, pillows, wood character clock, hand knits, lighted trees, holiday decorations and much more. Admission is $3.

Date: Dec 9, 2018

Location: Wayne Valley High Schol

551 Valley Rd., Wayne, NJ 07470

SOMERSET COUNTY

PART 75 Basket Auction

Please support PART 75 (Parents & Alumni for Robotics Team 75)'s basket auction to benefit Hillsborough High School's RoboRaiders. Held at Auten Road Intermediate School on Friday, December 7, 2018. Doors open at 6pm; calling starts at 7:30pm. Lots of great prizes - get your admission ticket at shop.roboraiders.com - $25 admission includes one sheet of Level A tickets (25 tickets/sheet).

Date: Dec 7, 2018

Location: 281 Auten Rd., Hillsborough, New Jersey 08844

UNION COUNTY

Holiday Concert

Celebrate the season with a special holiday concert followed by our signature Put the 'PUB' in Public Garden Vodka & Latkes reception. Please visit website for details. 7:00 p.m.

Date: Dec 8, 2018

Location: Reeves-Reed Arboretum

165 Hobart Ave., Summt, NJ 07901