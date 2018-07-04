22 NJ gas stations cited — some for selling low-quality gas

A sweep of unannounced state inspections found 22 New Jersey gas stations in violation of state regulations — including two that allegedly sold lower-quality fuel than advertised.

“Operation Summer Octane was a proactive sweep to let stations know we’re watching to make sure they’re not charging consumers premium prices for low-grade gasoline," Paul R. Rodríguez, acting director of the state Division of Consumer Affairs, said in a press release from his office.

The sweep comes as gas prices have been climbing in New Jersey — to about 60 cents more than on Independence Day last year.

According to fuel data provider GasBuddy, the average in New Jersey currently sits a bit over $2.80 per gallon for regular unleaded. Premium gas gosts about 50 cents more.

The good news is, our unannounced inspections found that 99 percent of the stations were pumping the proper grade of fuel. The small minority that weren’t will be held accountable," Rodríguez said.

Two gas stations allegedly delivered gas at lower octane levels than advertised — Runway Gas on Greenwood Avenue in Trenton and USA Gas on Landis Avenue in Vineland. The other 20 were cited for a variety of other issues.

​The unannounced inspections ran weekdays from June 11 through June 27, and were conducted in all New Jersey counties, including on toll roads, according to the state. About 10 percent of all gas stations were tested. Whenever any fuel sample appeared to show a violation or unclear result — as seven initially did — it was sent to a lab for further testing.

The following gas stations were cited for alleged violations:

In Passaic County:

• Rose Fuel, 308 Union Ave., Paterson – Failure to display mid-grade pricing atop fuel dispenser. (6 counts)

• Delta, 216 Redwood Ave., Paterson - Failure to display credit card pricing atop fuel dispenser. (4 counts)

In Somerset County:

• Exxon/Warren Food Inc., 171 Mt Bethel Rd, Warren –Failure to have inspection certificate available. (1 count)

In Morris County:

• Shell/Ellahi Fuel, 411 W Main St., Boonton – Faulty 5-gallon test measure.

In Gloucester County:

• Mobile/Creative Management, 102 N Delsea Dr., Glassboro – Water in storage drop around fuel storage tank. (3 counts)

• Citgo/Clayton Food and Gas, 435 S Delsea Dr., Clayton - Water in storage drop around fuel storage tank. (1 count)

In Atlantic County:

• Riggins/Hammonton Fuel Stop, 12th & Chew Rd, Hammonton - Water in storage drop a round fuel storage tank. (1 count)

In Union County:

• Quick Check #90 1999, Routes 1 & 9, Rahway – Faulty or illegible L.E.D. Price Per Gallon signage on fuel dispenser. (10 counts)

• Delta/Sadana Fuel, LLC 104 Westfield Ave., Clark – Pump meter continuing to run after dispensing stops. (3 counts)

• Valero/Khalsa Fuel, LLC, 105 Chestnut St., Roselle, NJ - Faulty or illegible L.E.D. Price Per Gallon signage on marquee. (1 count)

• Delta/A-1 Union Gas, 35 North Ave., Crandford – Unregistered weighing and measuring devices. (18 counts)

• Conoco/Jersey Mart Inc., 419-431 Routes 1 & 9, Elizabeth - Faulty or illegible L.E.D. Price Per Gallon signage on fuel dispenser. (3 counts)

In Middlesex County:

• Sunoco #7013, Thomas Edison Service Area, NJTP, Woodbridge - Faulty or illegible L.E.D. Price Per Gallon signage on fuel dispenser. (4 counts)

In Essex County:

• Fuel 4/NCK Fuel, 1126 McCarter Hwy., Newark – Failure to display security seal on fuel dispenser meter. (4 counts) Failure to have 5-gallon test measure on premises. (1 count)

• Speedway, #3485, 895 Springfield Ave., Irvington – No Price Per Gallon signage atop fuel dispenser. (3 counts)

• Delta/G & R Fuel Corporation, 822-828 Clinton Ave., Newark - Faulty or illegible L.E.D. Price Per Gallon signage on fuel dispenser. (9 counts)

• JPG Enterprises, 754 Lyons Rd., Irvington - Faulty or illegible L.E.D. Price Per Gallon signage on fuel dispenser. (2 counts)

• 07205 Management, 242 Elizabeth Ave., Newark - Failure to have 5-gallon test measure on premises. (1 count)

• Saveway LLC, 221 Central Ave., East Orange – No security seal on fuel dispenser meter. (13 counts) Faulty or illegible L.E.D. Price Per Gallon signage on fuel dispenser. (4 counts) Failure to have 5-gallon test measure on premises. (1 count)

• Mobile/1139-1153 Broad St Petroleum, 1139-1153 Broad St., Newark – Improper numeral size on Price Per Gallon signage atop fuel dispenser. (13 counts)

