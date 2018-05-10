21 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — May 11-13

Looking for something to do this Mother's Day weekend? We've got you covered. See our big list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Treat the mothers in your life to a special wine weekend at Bellview Winery! Taste from our wine list and wines on tap or grab a bottle to go with one of our specialty platters. Live acoustic music will be featured in the tasting room from 12:30 - 4:30 pm.

Date: May 12, 2018 - May 13, 2018

Location: Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Family-friendly day on the waterfront and around town, with Pirates Cove, a treasure hunt, oysters, and a Jeep show ... topped off with the change to tour or sail on NJ's tall ship: the A.J. Meerwald!

Date: May 12, 2018

Location: Burlington Waterfront

High St. & the River, Burlington, NJ 08016

Looking for fun spring event? Want a chance to win a new FABULOUS designer bag? Mark your calendars for our Designer Bagz Bingo on Saturday, May 12th in the Sacred Heart Auditorium! Our bag preview starts at 6:30 pm, and bingo starts at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Ticket price includes 12 games and light refreshments – special 50/50 game too! Dabbers will be on sale for $1, and we will also have additional boards and special 50/50 boards for purchase. **MUST BE 18 YEARS OLD TO ENTER** Tickets now on sale - email us at SHSBagzBingo@gmail.com if you'd like to purchase tickets in advance, OR click our web site for our flyer with tickets form! **Advance ticket purchasers will be entered into a drawing for a Mother's Day gift basket!** This is a fundraiser for Sacred Heart School PTA, so come out for a fun night supporting a wonderful cause!

Date: May 12, 2018

Location: 250 High Street, Mount Holly, NJ 08060

CAMDEN COUNTY

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee continues our 33rd year. The show centers on a fictional spelling be set in the geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School. Six quirky adolescents compete in the Bee, run by three equally quirky grown-ups. The show is full of audience participation, and you may very well end up on stage getting ready to spell for your life! Don't miss one moment of this fun evening of theatre!

Date: May 3, 2018 - May 20, 2018

Location: Ritz Theatre Company

915 White Horse Pike, Haddon Twp., NJ 08107

CAPE MAY COUNTY

The World Series of Birding is the country's largest and most prestigious birding competition and provides participants and sponsors with a fun and interactive way to raise money for critically needed conservation priorities.

Date: May 12, 2018

Location: Cape May Bird Observatory

701 East Lake Dr., Cape May, NJ 08212

Over 200 high-end wines, bourbon, whiskey, vodka and more. Appetizers presented by the island's finest restaurants. Silent Auction – items from the island's top businesses.

Date: May 11, 2018

Location: Avalon Community Hall

3001 Avalon Ave., Avalon, NJ 08202

Enjoy the lovely grounds of the Physick Estate transformed by vendors and crafters into an outdoor marketplace. Celebrate the season of rebirth and new growth! Be inspired by gardening and nature activities and demonstrations, and enjoy music, festival food, wine, beer, Bloody Marys and mimosas. Free admission. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Date: May 12, 2018

Location: Physick Estate

1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

Bring your mom to Hawk Haven for the Mother's Day Wine Trail! Our wine tasting bar is open and of course mom's tasting is complimentary. Moms: if you can't get the kids to bring you, just show us a picture of your darling children (no matter how young or old) to get your free wine tasting! Order a bottle to pair with our gourmet cheese plate on the crush pad where there is plenty of seating. Or bring your own picnic lunch to share as you enjoy the view of the vineyard. It's your weekend, mom, so sit back and relax at beautiful Hawk Haven Winery.

Date: May 12, 2018 - May 13, 2018

Location: Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

The festival will feature local and out of state artists offering one of a kind hand crafted items from paintings, pottery, photography, sculpture, jewelry, glassware, quilts and much more. There will be a number of artists demonstrating their specialties like glass blowing, painting, pottery and woodcarving. There will be activities for adult and children along Historic Main Street. Join us for a fun filled day! 10 am - 5 pm.

Date: May 12, 2018

Location: Main St., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Celebrate Mother's Day at Alba Vineyard. Treat mom to a wine tasting, lunch, live music, winery tours, and more. Spend the afternoon in our estate vineyard overlooking scenic Musconetcong Valley. Admission is $15 for adults 21 and over, $5 for ages 13 to 20, and complimentary for children 12 and under. Parking is complimentary. Reservations are not required. Wine tastings are $10 per person which includes samples of our award-winning wines and an etched Alba Vineyard wine glass. Live music by The VooDUDES. Food for purchase ~ Children's activities ~ Crafters and Vendors. By law, only Alba Vineyard's wines may be consumed on the property. No beer or other alcohol, it will be confiscated. You are welcome to bring a lawn chair, blanket, or beach umbrella. No pets, canopies, or EZ-Up shelters are allowed.

Date: May 13, 2018

Location: Alba Vineyard

269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Rd., Milford, NJ 08848

MERCER COUNTY

Celebrate mom on the special weekend. Free tastings for moms. What a wonderful way to treat her than an afternoon of wine tasting. Special samplings from our own bakery. The whole family is welcome here at Terhune Orchards. After wine tasting, visit the barnyard and farm store. On Sunday, enjoy the music of Jerry Steele.

Date: May 12, 2018 - May 13, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Visit the new Metuchen Town Plaza bazaar with local craftsmen and specials at our businesses. We'll have music, photos, specialty retailers, activities for kids and more!

Date: May 12, 2018

Location: Main St., Metuchen, NJ 08840

The Ultimate Plant Sale The Spring Flower Fair is a garden plant sale that provides you with the opportunity to purchase unique or difficult to find plants that will enhance your garden with flower, form or food. This year we have tried hard to not only increase the selection of those hard to find plants, but have also to focused upon those plants that will provide solutions to difficult sites in your garden! Your purchase also directly benefits the Rutgers Gardens Student Internship program, which provides hands-on educational experience for over 12 students this coming summer. Rutgers Gardens is entirely self-supporting and your support is greatly needed and appreciated!

Date: May 11, 2018 - May 13, 2018

Location: Rutgers Gardens

140 Log Cabin Rd., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Join us at the 185 acre Horse Park of NJ for a horse show featuring the country's top riders. For 2018, the event is also a selection trial for the World Equestrian Games. Filled with excitement, this show is fun for non-equestrians as well as equestrians. On May 10 & 11, the competition focuses on dressage. On Saturday, May 12 the excitement is at its peak as riders take on the cross country course. You can enjoy the action by walking the cross country course as rider's tackle obstacles over the open countryside. On Sunday, the action shifts to the Grand Prix Arena for show jumping. Bring a blanket, sit on the hillside and watch the championship be determined. Families will enjoy the outdoor setting with room to explore. Children and leashed dogs are welcome. Vendors are on site, and food is available.

Date: May 9, 2018 - May 13, 2018

Location: Horse Park of New Jersey

626 Rt. 524, Allentown, NJ 08501

MORRIS COUNTY

Celebrate spring at the Gristmill by following the steps to turn fleece into woolen fiber! Visit the lambs, and watch the ewes' fleece being hand-sheared without using electricity. Have fun with hands-on activities, such as weaving, spinning, and crafting. Take a guided tour of the 1826 water-powered Cooper Gristmill to complete the day.

Date: May 12, 2018

Location: Cooper Gristmill

66 Rt. 513, Chester, NJ 07930

This FREE event is held 10 am - 5 pm (rain or shine) on NJ's largest lake. An estimated 3,000+ people gather together with craft & food vendors, businesses & non-profit organizations. There will be live entertainment, free boat rides provided by Bridge Marina and Lake Hopatcong Cruises, varied demonstrations, and a children's area. NEW THIS YEAR: All visitors are eligible to win great prizes, as they travel through the Block Party on a "Passport Adventure". Children (ages 12 & under) can participate in a park-wide scavenger hunt and win prizes as well. Come celebrate beautiful Lake Hopatcong and the communities surrounding it!

Date: May 12, 2018

Location: Hopatcong State Park

260 Lakeside Blvd., Landing, NJ 07850

Give mom the day she deserves with a lovely day on the farm, highlighted by an asparagus-themed brunch. The whole family will work up an appetite on a scenic hayride through beautiful acres of budding fruit trees and spring foliage, followed by a gourmet brunch spread featuring signature items including: asparagus and potato frittata, grilled vegetable ravioli in a roasted red pepper gouda cheese sauce, and salmon with a buerre blanc sauce. Admission includes all-day access to Alstede Farms.

Date: May 12, 2018 - May 13, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

Donovan Catholic Baseball – BATS & RIDES Car Show. Check in starts at 1145 am. Car Show Viewing 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Pre-registration is $10. Registration on the day of the event is $15. WE WELCOME ALL MAKES & MODELS! Classics/Vintage/Modern Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles. Paved Surface Show Car Parking with Shade. Outstanding music, entertainment, 50/50 drawing, Gift basket raffles and more. Great Food and refreshments available for purchase. Trophies awarded for: Best of Show, People’s Choice, Coaches Choice, Movie/TV/Emergency Vehicle, Original, Custom, Late Model and more. ** Car Club Award **All proceeds to benefit the Donovan Catholic Baseball Program. Event will be held in the student athletic complex parking lot. No alcoholic beverages or smoking permitted on school grounds. Accepting Sponsors, Vending Space available . All questions please Email: donovancatholiccarshow@gmail.com.

Date: May 12, 2018

Location: 1380 Whitty Rd., Toms River, NJ 08753

SOMERSET COUNTY

Join us for a FREE family art day at The Center! Now in its fifth year, "Hooray for May!" brings hundreds of children and adults from the local community together for a fun and interactive day of making art! A variety of hands-on art activities for kids of all ages and parents alike take place in The Center's three art studios, and include a variety of creative projects to keep or give on Mother's Day. Rounding out the afternoon are family-friendly guided gallery tours of The Center's current exhibitions, a community art project, and much more!

Date: May 12, 2018

Location: The Center for Contemporary Art

2020 Burnt Mills Rd., Bedminster, NJ 07921

Show Mom how special she is by celebrating Mother's Day at The Bernards Inn. Whichever dining option you choose, Mom will be proud of you for thinking so much of her. Seatings for the Mother's Day Buffet in the Fenwick Ballroom are from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feast on Honey Glazed Jones Ham, Roasted Roasted Turkey, Garlic Rubbed Prime Rib as well as beef, seafood and pasta selections. Enjoy savory salads, charcuterie, astisanal cheeses, and an elaborate dessert display and more. Reservations are required and can be made by calling: (908) 766-0002.

Date: May 13, 2018

Location: 27 Mine Brook Rd., Bernardsville, NJ 07924

UNION COUNTY

We're teaming up with Summit Downtown, Inc. to bring a revolving craft and vintage storefront market during Summit's peak shopping season. Searching for the perfect Mother's Day or end of school teacher gifts? Look no further than The Marketspace at Summit! As an added perk, Summit's high-traffic farmer's market (just around the corner) will run concurrently. Treat mom to brunch or coffee then swing by for some small business shopping. This event is free to attend and family-friendly.

Date: May 12, 2018

Location: 379 Springfield Ave., Summit, NJ 07901