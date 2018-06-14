21 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — June 15-17

Looking for something to do with Dad this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Come celebrate DAD at one of the largest winegrowers (with 57 acres) and the third-oldest active winery in New Jersey with our Makers in the Vines Festival. Our open air market will host a selection of craft artisans overlooking the sprawling vineyard. Balic Winery makes over 27 award-winning wines and does not sell to distributors. This means that the winery is the only place you can sample and buy Balic wine! The day before Father's Day! FREE TO ATTEND. FAMILY & DOG FRIENDLY!

Date: Jun 16, 2018

Location: Balic Winery

6623 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Aloha! Treat the fathers in your life to a special Father's Day Luau Barbecue. Break out those Hawaiian shirts and join us for some fun under the sun! Enjoy a wine tasting optionally for $6 inside the tasting room. You can also celebrate the 'ohana' with a delicious barbecue for all.

Date: June 17, 2018

Location: Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

CAPE MAY COUNTY

On Saturday craft and food vendors, live music, children's activities and amusement rides. There will also be a Saturday evening dance party at Excursion Park with amusement rides from 6 - 9 pm. On Sunday History-buffs and auto enthusiasts will flock to display and admire scores of vintage vehicles while enjoying live music at the Auto Antique Car show on the promenade. Also on Sunday, Historical Trolley Tours will be led by members of the Sea Isle City Historical Society, who will point-out notable landmarks and explain how Sea Isle has grown over the years. Tours depart from Excursion Park every half-hour from 10 am - 12:30 pm.

Date: June 16, 2018 - June 17, 2018

Location: Along the Promenade

JFK Blvd. & the Promenade, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

Come aboard the Cape May Whale Watcher to view and photograph seven historic lighthouses of the late 19th and early part of the 20th centuries. Most of these lighthouses stand on pedestals out of sight of land and are still operational. Each 5-hour cruise includes narration on the history of each lighthouse and more. Includes continental breakfast buffet and Captain's Lunch buffet. A cash bar is available. Tickets $95 (adults) $75 (children ages 7-12). Sponsored by the Cape May Whale Watcher and the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Date: June 16, 2018

Location: Cape May Whale Watcher

3rd & Wilson St., Cape May, NJ 08204

ESSEX

On alternating Fridays from June 1 to Aug. 24th, the Bloomfield Center Alliance will host its 2018 Dinner Under The Stars series. During those dates, Washington Street will shut down to traffic and several surrounding restaurants will set up an outdoor escape for alfresco dining and live music. All type of cuisine. More Dinner Under The Stars announcements to come. Check back!

Date: June 15, 2018

Location: Washington St., Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Please join Sea Turtle Recovery at the Turtle Back Zoo. A live band, dance with the All 4 Dance Performing Arts Studio, sea turtle games, and more with help save the sea turtles at our New Jersey nonprofit hospital. We hope to see you there! Tickets are now on sale.

Date: June 16, 2018

Location: Sea Turtle Recovery

560 Northfield Ave., West Orange, NJ 07052

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Spring Fine Art and Crafts at Brookdale Park will present juried fine artists, fine craftspeople, photographers and speciality food vendors in beautiful Essex County Brookdale Park. Free parking in the park. Rain or shine, free.

Date: June 16, 2018 - June 17, 2018

Location: Brookdale Park

473 Watchung Ave., Bloomfield, NJ 07003

Join us on Father's Day for live music and entertainment along with family fun attractions. Over 125 exhibitors, kiddie rides & climbing wall, kids games, face painters, amusements, temp tattoos, & more. A special section with craft exhibitors & artists. Many local merchants and civic organizations will be participating . Fabulous festival foods, everything from shishkabobs, kettle corn, pulled pork, sausage sandwiches to ice cream, zeppoles, funnel cakes, and Italian ices. Come eat, shop & play!

Date: June 17, 2018

Location: Franklin Ave., Nutley, NJ 07110

Spring is a time that makes the plants and the animals that call the Arboretum home feel warm and energized. Join Cora's Conservation Corps as they guide you into the woods and introduce you to the discoveries you can make as a Citizen Scientist. On this hike, learn all about Fathers in the Forest! Please dress for the weather and be prepared for hiking on woodland trails. Hikes depart at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm and will last about 45 minutes.

Date: Jun 17, 2018

Location: Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: June 17, 2018

Location: Downtown, Dunellen, NJ 08812

Celebrate Middlesex County is a day of free fun & entertainment for the whole family.

Catch a performance by renowned children’s entertainer Mr. Ray. Get your face painted and climb into one of the County’s large trucks. Make your way through an obstacle course, create something in our Arts & Crafts area or bring your helmet and go roller skating. This year also will include a “Made in Middlesex County Expo,” showcasing how small businesses & organizations are using their talents to make unique products for County residents. Our popular annual Fishing Derby is now part of Celebrate Middlesex County. Register online or at the event. Fishing starts at 10:30 a.m. Please bring your own equipment and bait. Of course no celebration is complete without food, so a variety of food will be available for purchase.

Date: June 16, 2018

Location: Roosevelt Park

Parsonage Rd., Edison, NJ 08837

Kick off the summer with the Immaculate Conception Carnival. Saturday Night Fireworks. Games, Raffles, Super 50/50, Food

Date: June 12, 2018 - June 16, 2018

Location: 23 Manalapan Rd., Spotswood, NJ 08884

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Come join us in historic Ocean Grove for one of the area's largest arts and crafts show. 300+ vendors attend every year, selling 100% handmade crafts of countless kinds. There will be 15+ food vendors, and we are just steps from the ocean, making the show a great way to spend an early summer weekend.

Date: June 16, 2018

Location: Ocean Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

MORRIS COUNTY

Give Dad the rustic, country-style Father’s Day brunch he has been asking for. The whole family will work up an appetite on a scenic hayride through beautiful acres of strawberry fields and spring foliage, followed by a gourmet buffet spread at the relaxing and delightful farm atmosphere of Harvest Hall. Brunch highlights include home baked corn bread, Stuffed Rigatoni, Prime Rib and Italian Meatballs and Sausage. Reservations are required, and admission includes all-day access to Alstede Farms.

Date: June 16, 2018 - June 17, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester Township, NJ 07930

The excitement of carnival attractions, rides, games, live music, fireworks and more is coming back to the Morris County area at the sprawling 107 acre site of Christ Church located at 140 Green Pond Road, Rockaway, NJ 07866 – Exit 37 off of RT-80. Come out and enjoy spectacular rides such as Dream-catcher or the Sky Hawk, classic rides like the Ferris Wheel, kiddie rides, games of chance, fun fair foods such as Coldstone Ice-Cream, handmade zeppoles, fried Oreo's, po'boy sandwiches, sausage and peppers, delicious homemade lemonade and much more! The Tri-County Fair will also feature free family entertainment such as; family friendly music, a spectacular fireworks show, a complimentary live musical showcase where local bands will display their talents and entertain fair-goers an old time car show complete with 50's music and all new for 2018 the Kent Family Magic Circus and Monster Truck Rides!

Date: June 14, 2018 - June 17, 2018

Location: Christ Church

140 Green Pond Rd., Rockaway, NJ 07866

Indulge in an assortment of strawberry treats including homemade strawberry ice cream, strawberry shortcakes, strawberry milkshakes, strawberry lemonade slushies, strawberry sundaes, strawberry pies, strawberry rhubarb pies, strawberry fudge and more. Children can also enjoy pony rides, playing in the corn kingdom, moon bounce, wagon train rides, and tractor drawn scenic wagon rides.

Date: June 9, 2018 - June 24, 2018

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester Township, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

Pack up all of your personal paper information that you would like to shred and bring it to the event. All donations will be supporting the Nautical Stars Theater Company of Toms River High School North. Help our organization raise funds by cleaning out your closets, attics, garages, and basements. Please place your gently used/unwanted items in tightly tied bags. All styles & colors of bags are accepted. Every bag counts. Give your items a second chance to be worn/used again. The more our collection weighs…the more we raise. Thank you for your support!

Date: June 16, 2018

Location: Toms River High School North

1245 Old Freehold Rd., Toms River, NJ 08753

PASSAIC COUNTY

NJ native Alicia Cook and Brooklyn's rising star Caitlin Mahoney (as seen on Jimmy Fallon) have joined forces for a free event at Barnes and Noble in Clifton, NJ. On June 15 at7pm Alicia will be debuting her second poetry collection, I Hope My Voice Doesn't Skip (Andrews McMeel Publishing). Caitlin appears in Alicia's book, which blends poetry and music together in a fresh way. The talented singer will be performing the song they wrote together as well as a few original songs.

Date: June 15, 2018

Location: Barnes and Noble

395 NJ-3, Clifton, NJ 07014

SOMERSET COUNTY

Families and children of all ages are invited to discover the world of horses as the 3rd annual Pony Up! festival returns to the historic United States Equestrian Team headquarters in Gladstone, NJ. Presented by Breyer, the number one name in horse toys and collectibles, the one-day festival in the scenic Somerset County countryside provides the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with some of the real horses that inspired Breyer's model horses and to learn all about the many ways that children can get involved with horses and learn more about riding. Equine breed demonstrations in the arena will feature a variety of horses. Additional activities for children include carriage rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and kids jumping competitions with fun prizes, face painting, a magician, a DJ, and a craft activity tent where children can paint their own Breyer Stablemate model horse to take home with them.

Date: June 16, 2018

Location: US Equestrian Team Headquarters

1040 Pottersville Rd., Gladstone, NJ 07934

Would you like to unleash your inner artist? If so, then the upcoming Paint & Sip Night Fundraiser, hosted by the Franklin Woman’s Club, is for you. Paint & Sip Night, is scheduled for Friday, June 15 at Wine and Dreams, 120 Cedar Grove Lane, Somerset. (Doors open at 6:30 and painting will begin at 7PM). The $35 fee includes all supplies, instructions for painting “Tulips” plus beverages and snacks! Brush away any fear that you’re not artistic. The talented instructors will guide you, step by step to create your masterpiece, sip by sip. Canvass your friends, family and neighbors and invite them to join in on this fun, relaxing and creative evening, but be sure to register soon, as space is limited. Your participation in this event will raise funds to help support the operation of the

Franklin Woman’s Club.

Date: June 15, 2018

Location: 120 Cedar Grove Lane, Somerset, NJ 08873

For all he's done for you, do something special for Dad this Father's Day.

Treat Dad to a magnificent Brunch Buffet at The Bernards Inn on Sunday, June 17. This sumptuous buffet will feature a variety of breakfast and lunch selections including pancakes, French toast, salads, fruits, cheeses, omelets as well as seafood, pasta, and hot entées.$35.00 for adults $20.00 for children from 3 years to 12 years. Complimentary for children 2 years and under. Space is limited and reservations are required! Please call 908.766.0002 or inquire at the front desk. The restaurant at The Bernards Inn will be open for dinner on the evening of Father's Day featuring our regular Spring à la carte Dinner menu. Alcohol cannot be served on Sundays prior to 11:00am.

Date: June 17, 2018

Location: 27 Mine Brook Rd., Bernardsville, NJ 07924