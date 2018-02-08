21 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Feb. 9-11

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe Henry at the New Jersey Home Show

Join Big Joe Henry as he broadcasts live from the New Jersey Home Show at the New Jersey Convention Center on Saturday, February 10th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM Don't miss New Jersey's Largest Home Show at the New Jersey Convention Center in Edison February 9th to 11th. Get inspired with over 200 exhibits, with products & services for every home owner! Check out great deals, improve your home's curb appeal and renovate for less! Turn sheds into living spaces at ShedQuarters! Savor the Cooking Stage presented by Jersey Bites! Meet TANIYA NAYAK from HGTV & The Food Network!

Date: February 10th, 2018

Location: New Jersey Convention & Expo Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Wine and Chocolate Weekend

Celebrate St. Valentine and all his delights with your wine and chocolate adoring valentine at our Wine and Chocolate Weekend on February 10th and 11th! Enjoy a glass of wine while the sound of an acoustic guitar sets the mood in our tasting room for you and your special someone. While love is in the air, it can also be in your glass with our Love Potion that will be on tap specially for the weekend! We'll also have some toasty outdoor fire pits rolling for you and your date to cuddle up around, if you're feeling so bold. Wine tasting is $6 per person for 8 tastes of wine and a souvenir glass to take home.

Date: February 10th, 2018 - February 11th, 2018

Location: Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08362

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Annual Valentine's Day Chocolate Walk

Purchase a passport at the DBA tent for $5 and then stroll Farnsworth Avenue picking up a wide variety of chocolate treats. With each stop get your passport stamped. Once it's full drop it off at the DBA tent for a chance to win a gift certificate. If you happen to spend $20.00 or more at a participating business, you get a chance to Spin the Wheel for other gifts & prizes.

Date: February 9th, 2018

Location: Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, NJ 08505

CAMDEN COUNTY

Fairy Ball 2018

Meet & Greet all your Frosty Friends! Enjoy tasty treats! Sing and dance! Craft and play! Plus more wintery surprises! Pre-registration required! 6:30 - 8:30 pm. $30 Child $5 Adult (Plus applicable taxes).

Date: February 9th, 2018

Location: Garden State Discovery Museum

2040 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend

Looking for a fun and festive way to celebrate Valentine's? Stop by Hawk Haven's Tasting Room to kick off the annual Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend on February 10 -11 & February 17 & 18! Surprise your special someone this Valentine's Day weekend with a romantic trip through the Cape May Wine Trail. Support local wine growers and enjoy wine & chocolate pairing along the way! Sponsored by the Garden State Wine Growers Association. Bring your Valentine to romantic Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery for an afternoon of adventure! Our doors open at 11am on Saturday & Sunday. The Wine & Chocolate Tasting is $16 per person and includes 8 wines and 4 gourmet chocolate pairings. Souvenir glass also included! The Wine Tasting only is $8 per person. Reservations are required for groups of 6 or more.

Date: February 10th, 2018 - February 11th, 2018

Location: Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

ESSEX

Third Annual Lunar New Year and Welcome Spring Celebration

Join the Naturalists at the Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and the Chinese Association of Millburn-Short Hills as we shake off the winter blues and celebrate the Lunar New Year by following our lion through the woods. Be prepared to make some noise as we welcome spring with games, trivia, crafts, and stories. Two sessions: Non - 1:30 pm & 2 - 3:30 pm. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

Date: February 10th, 2018

Location: Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

MERCER COUNTY

Wine and Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend

Visit us at the Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery as we join other wineries across the state for a weekend of wine and chocolate. Enjoy chocolate baked goods homemade in Terhune's own bakery paired with our award-winning wines. Bring your loved ones, friends and family to enjoy sweet treats on this festive Wine Trail Weekend. For this weekend, we are offering a special wine and chocolate pairing of locally made chocolates and Terhune wines. Catch up with friends by the fire pit outside the winery. Inside the cozy wine barn, enjoy our 14 wine varieties. On Sunday, enjoy the music of Kevin McGowen.

Date: February 10th, 2018 - February 11th, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

New Jersey Home Show

Visitors to the 29th Annual New Jersey Home Show will meet 200+ remodelers, contractors, interior designers, landscapers and kitchen & bath designers and see outdoor furniture, spa and garden shed ideas, learn design tips from experts and have treasures appraised. Interior designer Taniya Nayak, star of HGTV, The Food Network and ABC, will offer tips on home design trends. Visitors can bring personal treasures for free appraisal by experts from Bodnar's Auction. The Cooking Stage, presented by JerseyBites.com, will feature live cooking demonstrations by eight of the Garden State's top chefs, including Chef Jesse Jones, author of "POW, My Life in 40 Feasts." The Shedquarters Showcase, sponsored by Amish Mike, will have great ideas for making outbuildings a useful extension of the home.

Date: February 9th, 2018 - February 11th, 2018

Location: New Jersey Convention & Expo Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

Folk Dances of Ukraine with the Barvinok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble

Join us as the ensemble, led by Grygoriy Momot, brings to the stage an exciting blend of high energy folk dances from various regions of Ukraine, opening with the Pryvit or "Welcome Dance". Start time 2 pm. FREE OF CHARGE. Registration required. Text CULTURE to 56512 for event registration and information or call the Center.

Date: February 11th, 2018

Location: St. Demetrius Ukrainian Community Center

691 Roosevelt Ave., Carteret, NJ 07008

Dog Adoption

Join us Saturday, February 10, from 11 AM onward at the Menlo Park Mall to learn more about our rescue mission, buy some tasty Valentine's treats at the bake sale, and to meet some of our adorable adoptable dogs! Maybe you'll even find someone to love you for life. Remember to complete an application to adopt online before you arrive in order to begin the approval process.

Date: February 10th, 2018

Location: Menlo Park Mall

55 Parsonage Rd, Edison, NJ 08837

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Asbury Park Bazaar Valentine's Market & Brunch

Don't miss the Asbury Park Bazaar's 3rd annual Valentine's Market & Brunch! Asbury Park Bazaar has curated a Valentine's Market featuring the best in local and regional vendors selling goods and gifts hand made locally with love. Vendors will be selling gifts ranging from jewelry, art, and photography to home goods, flowers and chocolates for your Valentine's Day sweetheart! The event will also feature Mother's Day Brunch with Slowey & The Boats, DIY Workshops, Kids Crafts, "Kissing" Photo Booth with The Little Detour (a vintage photo booth trailer) to benefit the Brodie Fund (get a photo with your partner or pet!), Champagne Bubble Bar, Hot Drink Bar, Fireplace Lounge, and live music by Hey Bulldog, a Beatles Tribute Band.

Date: February 11th, 2018

Location: Asbury Park Convention Hall

1300 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Valentine's Day Dinner Show with The Jersey Four

iPlay America presents The 2018 Dinner Show Series! Enjoy monthly live musical performances and a delicious dinner buffet (See Menu Here). Celebrate with the ones you love with our Valentine's Day Dinner show with The Jersey Four: A Tribute the Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Dance the night away as the cast takes you on a journey from the very beginning of the Four Seasons, to their number 1 hits, Frankie Valli's solo career and to present day shows! This is a true tribute to The Four Seasons and the show will include trivia, narratives, and humor- all while encouraging you the audience to sing along! Doors/Buffet: 4:30 pm. Event: 5:30 – 7 pm.

Date: February 11th, 2018

Location: iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

Pittie Love Brunch

Pitties & Pals Rescue, Inc. will host its VALENTINE’S DAY PITTIE LOVE BRUNCH to help raise money for its rescue efforts. This special Valentine’s Day event, which is being sponsored by KETTLE ONE VODKA, will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11th at TEAK located at 64 Monmouth St, Red Bank, NJ 07701 from NOON-3 P.M. The Award-winning Menu will include such items as Sushi, vegetarian/vegan and gluten-free options. PITTIES & PALS RESCUE, INC. is a New Jersey based 501c3, whose mission is to rescue dogs that are in danger of being euthanized from local animal shelters and to educate the public. Although their main focus is the bully breed, they are committed to all dogs in need. They do not have a facility so their dogs are either in foster homes or boarding which requires much needed funds.

Date: February 11th, 2018

Location: Teak Rooftop

64 Monmouth St., Red Bank, NJ 07701

MORRIS COUNTY

Art on the Farm

Come visit our farm on Saturday Feb 10th from 1:30 - 3:30 pm for Art on the Farm. Relax, enjoy meeting new friends and explore your inner artist while you paint a farm scene. Admission includes art instruction, all supplies needed, appetizers, and refreshments.

Date: February 10th, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Mammoth Follies

Dinosaurs roam the MPAC stage! Explore scientific facts and explode myths about the dinosaur era in this prehistoric musical revue presented by Hudson Vagabond Puppets performed by enormous creatures up to 22 feet long! Ages 4-10 All attendees must have a ticket. Performances at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm. Tickets: $12 - $15.

Date: February 11th, 2018

Location: Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Valentine’s Dinner and Comedy Show

Third annual dinner and comedy night at the Mystic Island American Legion, brought to you by the Ladies’ Auxiliary and SAL, featuring local professional comedians! Chicken Parmesan dinner will be served from 5-7, with the show starting at 8PM. Admission is $10 for dinner only, $20 for the show only, or a great $25 deal for dinner and the show! For tickets and info, contact the post by calling 609-296-9771.

Date: February 10th, 2018

Location: Mystic Island American Legion

420 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087

Valentine's Day Comedy Show for the SAL

Valentine’s Day weekend show featuring local professional comedians at the George P. Vanderveer American Legion Post 129. Doors open at 6:15, show starts at 7PM. Admission is $20 per person with a cash bar available. For tickets and info, contact Rocky Lucia at 917-417-4818 or at rplucia@verizon.net

Date: February 10th, 2018

Location: George P. Vanderveer American Legion

2025 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ 08753

SOMERSET COUNTY

Valentine's Pairing

Treat your sweetheart to this special Valentine's tasting in the intimate environment of our Vintner's Tank Room (Winery) or the Lounge area of our Bridgewater Wine Bar (Mall). You will be seated at your own table for two and guided through a sampling of wines each paired with a hand-crafted confection from Laurie's Chocolates (including a chocolate rose). Space is limited so book in advance to ensure your reservation. Seatings at Winery: Saturday & Sunday at Noon, 1:30, 3 & 4:30 pm. Note: the winery closes at 5 pm. Guests for the 4:30 pm seatings will not be able to spend time at the winery after their tasting ends. Seatings at Bridgewater Mall Wine Bar (next to Macys) Saturday & Sunday at Noon & 2 pm $60/Couple ($55 for Vinter's Club)

Date: February 10th, 2018 - February 11th, 2018

Location: Old York Cellars Wine Bar

400 Commons Way, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

Tory Jack Day

As part of its annual “Tory Jack Day” program celebrating Black History Month, the South Bound Brook Historic Preservation Advisory Commission, in conjunction with The Friends of Abraham Staats House, Inc., and in partnership with the Women’s Guild of South Bound Brook, will present eminent historian Joe Becton. Mr. Becton will speak on the topic “Music of the Underground Railroad” at 11:00 am at 11:00 am. Admission is free; donations are appreciated. The house will open and seating begins at 10:30 a.m.

Date: February 10th, 2018

Location: Abraham Staats House

17 Von Steuben Ln., South Bound Brook, NJ 08880

Jokes and Jambalaya - Comedy Night to Benefit the Daughters of Mary

Jokes and Jambalaya - a wonderful comedy event at St. Brigid's Parish featuring local professional comedians! Doors open at 6:30PM, dinner starts at 7:30 with the show to follow. Admission is $25 for dinner and a show – and be sure to stay after the show for the door prizes! For tickets and info, call the church office ASAP at 908-234-1265.

Date: February 9th, 2018

Location: Saint Brigid Parish

129 Main St., Peapack, NJ 07977

SUSSEX COUNTY

Annual Winter Trek

Fun and informational hike on the beautiful trails at Lusscroft Farm. Hike is led by Kevin Mitchell, who once lived and worked at this historic farm, now part of the NJ State Park system. Dress for the weather; children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Dogs welcome but must be leashed. Meet in the parking area by the Lusscroft Manor House. Pre-registration is helpful. Email lusscroftfarm@gmail.com. Directions and more info is at Lusscroftfarm.org or Facebook: Friends of Lusscroft Farm. Presented by the Heritage & Agriculture Association, in cooperation with the NJ DEP/Div. of Parks and Forestry.

Date: February 11th, 2018

Location: Lusscroft Farm

50 Neilson Rd. & 4-H Trail, Wantage, NJ 07461

WARREN COUNTY

Wine and Chocolate Weekends

Two weekends to celebrate wine and chocolate, February 10 & 11 and February 17 & 18, stop in anytime from noon to 5 pm. No Reservations. Treat your Valentine to our special wine tasting experience! Sample our estate white and red wines to accompany some lovely food pairings. A deliciously decadent pairing of hand-made chocolate ganache designed to compliment our dessert wines. Assorted hand-made Belgian truffles will be available for purchase. The tasting experience is $20 per person, 21 and older, which includes samples of Alba's award winning wines, special food pairings, chocolate samples, and an etched Alba wine glass.

Date: February 10th, 2018 - February 11th, 2018

Location: Alba Vineyard

269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Rd., Finesville, NJ 08848