206 million eggs recalled for possible salmonella contamination

WASHINGTON — Over 206 million were recalled by an Indiana farm because of potential salmonella poisoning, marking the second alert about a food product for New Jersey consumers.

After 22 reported salmonella cases the eggs were voluntarily recalled by Rose Acre Farms in Seymour, Indiana. They were distributed to stores and restaurants throughout the east coast, including New Jersey, from a farm in Hyde County, North Carolina.

The Food and Drug Administration did not disclose where the outbreaks were reported.

The affected eggs, from plant number P-1065 with the Julian date range of 011 through date of 102 printed on either the side portion or the principal side of the carton or package. They were sold with a number of names on the carton including a brand sold at Walmart stores, according to the CDC notice.

Those with cartons that have been recalled should stop using the eggs and return the unused portion to the place of purchase. Call Rose Acres at 855-215-5730 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EDT) with questions.

The New Jersey Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday said that 35 cases of e.Coli in 11 states , including seven cases in New Jersey, were likely caused by a chopped Romaine lettuce from Yuma, Arizona.

No common grower, supplier, distributor or brand has been identified by the CDC.

The CDC said all Romaine lettuce, including salads and salad mixes, should be thrown away no matter where in the United States it was purchased. Restaurant customers should ask the origin of the lettuce before eating it. If you cannot confirm the source of the romaine lettuce, do not buy it or eat it, the CDC advised.

The New Jersey Department of Health said there are seven cases of E. coli reported in New Jersey. Four cases are reported in Hunterdon County with one each in Monmouth, Sussex and Somerset counties.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ