And like that, another awards season is in the books. After months of speculating, the 2018 Academy Awards have arrived. For those playing along at home, we’re keeping tabs of the night’s big winners right here. Will Guillermo del Toro claim Best Director? Will Roger Deakins finally get the Oscar he’s long deserved? Will our totally accurate and 100 percent ironclad predictions come true? Read on to find out!

Here’s the full list of 2018 Oscar winners, which we’ll be updating throughout the evening:

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water - WINNER

Best Actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour - WINNER

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya - WINNER

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Ocatvia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money In the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

Best Original Screenplay

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Jordan Peele, Get Out - WINNER

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name - WINNER

Scott Neustadter, The Disaster Artist

Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound

Aaron Sorkin , Molly’s Game

Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green, Logan

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco - WINNER

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus - WINNER

Last Man in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman - WINNER

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Best Score

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water - WINNER

John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Song

“A Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco - WINNER

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins, Blader Runner 2049 - WINNER

Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Dan Lausten , The Shape of Water

Best Film Editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk - WINNER

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water - WINNER

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

Best Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread - WINNER

Victoria & Abdul

The Shape of Water

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour - WINNER

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk - WINNER

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk - WINNER

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Documentary Short Subject

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405 - WINNER

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Live-Action Short

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child - WINNER

Watu Wote / All of Us

Best Animated Short

Dear Basketball - WINNER

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes